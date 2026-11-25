MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cashu Research initiates coverage on a former million-ounce goldfield, with first gold targeted for H2 2028

SYDNEY, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cashu Research today initiated coverage of Horizon Gold Limited (ASX: HRN; OTC: HZGLF), which is restarting the Gum Creek Gold Project in WA's Murchison region. We believe the market is mispricing a fully studied, brownfield restart on a clear path to production. Read our full report here.

This is no greenfield gamble. Gum Creek (formerly the Gidgee Gold Mine) hosts a 2.30Moz resource, with its camp, airstrip and tailings facility in place.

Gold's pullback from its January record is creating opportunities across explorers and developers, especially those due to come online in the next one to two years. Central banks bought 321t in the September quarter, their strongest in two years (World Gold Council ), and we think the price that matters for Horizon is the one from 2028, not today's spot.

Key points



A finished DFS. A 10-year, 880koz open-pit restart with a post-tax NPV5 of A$894m and 41.7% IRR at A$5,500/oz, AISC of A$2,995/oz and capex of A$350m.

A steep discount. At A$195m market cap (25 November close), Horizon trades at 0.22x its DFS post-tax NPV.

A growing resource. Drilling hit Snook's best hole, 44m @ 5.08g/t, and today's Kingfisher results added 42m @ 2.76g/t and 10m @ 10.79g/t, at more than twice reserve grade, all outside the Ore Reserve. Catalysts lined up. Resource updates in early 2027, FID targeted for Q2 2027 and first gold in H2 2028.

Key risks are funding, with A$350m of capex against A$16.9m of cash pointing to dilution before first gold, and Zeta Resources' ~61% holding limiting free float.

About Cashu Research

Cashu Research covers ASX, TSX and US-listed small and mid-cap companies.

Media contact

Fox Slotemaker, Research Manager, Cashu Research

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Disclosures

Commissioned research. Our report was commissioned and paid for by Horizon Gold Limited. We prepared it independently.

Interests. Cashu Group and our directors and staff may hold securities in Horizon Gold.

Information only. This release is general information, not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. Issued by Cashu Technologies Pty Ltd, Corporate Authorised Representative No. 001318029 of Adviser Solutions Group Pty Ltd (AFSL 485946). Forecasts are forward-looking; see our report for full risks.

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