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Car Plastic Tailgate Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Car Plastic Tailgate Market Report Highlights Key Segments, Regional Trends And Major Competitors

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The automotive industry is witnessing a significant shift toward lightweight and technologically advanced components, and the car plastic tailgate market is a prime example of this trend. Driven by evolving consumer preferences and technological advancements, this segment is rapidly expanding and adapting to new demands. Below, we explore the current state, influential factors, market structure, emerging trends, regional outlook, and key players shaping the future of the car plastic tailgate market.

Steady Growth and Market Size Outlook in the Car Plastic Tailgate Market

The market for car plastic tailgates has experienced notable growth over recent years. It is projected to increase from $0.85 billion in 2025 to $0.94 billion in 2026, representing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. This growth during the past period has been fueled by the rising demand for lightweight automotive parts, expanded production of passenger cars, increased use of plastic body components, a greater focus on corrosion resistance in vehicle closures, and the growing incorporation of polymers in automotive manufacturing processes.

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Looking ahead, the car plastic tailgate market is expected to expand even more rapidly. Forecasts estimate the market will reach $1.38 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.2%. Factors contributing to this forecasted surge include a higher demand for lightweight parts in electric vehicles, wider adoption of power-operated tailgates, enhanced integration of cameras and sensors into vehicle closures, and increasing use of advanced composite materials. Notable trends anticipated during this period comprise the growing popularity of lightweight plastic tailgate designs, inclusion of lighting and sensor technology, demand for corrosion-resistant materials, broader application of glass fiber reinforced plastics, and the rise of automated power liftgate systems.

Fuel Efficiency as a Primary Factor Pushing Market Expansion

One of the main forces driving the car plastic tailgate market is the growing consumer and manufacturer focus on fuel-efficient vehicles. These vehicles are engineered to travel longer distances on less fuel by employing advanced engine technologies, lightweight materials, improved aerodynamics, and effective powertrain systems. Rising fuel prices have made fuel efficiency a top priority, encouraging consumers and fleet operators alike to prefer cars with better mileage and lower operating costs.

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This heightened interest in fuel efficiency is directly boosting the use of lightweight plastic tailgates. By reducing vehicle weight, these tailgates enhance fuel economy and help automakers meet strict emissions and efficiency regulations. For instance, data from the Energy Information Administration showed that in 2025, about 22% of light-duty vehicles sold in the United States were hybrid, battery electric, or plug-in hybrid models, up from 20% in 2024. This trend underlines the growing demand for plastic tailgates that support lighter vehicle designs.

Additional Factors Accelerating Market Growth

Besides fuel efficiency, several other elements are accelerating the market's expansion. The increasing production of sport utility vehicles (SUVs), which often feature plastic tailgates for their lightweight and durability benefits, plays a significant role. Moreover, the rising adoption of power-operated tailgates adds convenience and enhances vehicle functionality, further boosting demand. The integration of advanced technologies such as cameras, sensors, and lighting systems into tailgate designs also supports this growth trajectory.

Comprehensive Segmentation of the Car Plastic Tailgate Market

The car plastic tailgate market is divided into several key segments to better understand its composition. These include:

1) Tailgate Type: Manual Plastic Tailgate and Power Plastic Tailgate

2) Manufacturing Process: Injection Molded Tailgate and Thermoformed Tailgate

3) Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Sport Utility Vehicles, and Light Commercial Vehicles

4) Material Type: Polypropylene, Polycarbonate, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic, and Other Materials

5) Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket

Further subcategories refine these segments. For example, Manual Plastic Tailgates break down into single panel, split, top-hung, side-hinged, and drop-down types. Power Plastic Tailgates include push-button, remote-controlled, hands-free, height-adjustable, and smart gesture-controlled variants.

Innovative Developments Shaping the Car Plastic Tailgate Market

Leading companies in this space are focusing heavily on innovation to meet emerging needs for smarter and more sustainable components. One notable advancement is the development of smart plastic tailgate systems, which incorporate lightweight composite materials with embedded sensors, lighting, electronic control modules, and connectivity features.

For example, in January 2025, OPmobility introduced One4you at CES 2025, a platform offering integrated exterior vehicle systems. This product combines lightweight recycled plastic tailgates with smart functionalities such as embedded sensors and lighting, designed for modular vehicle architectures. It aims to simplify vehicle integration, provide styling flexibility, reduce weight, and enhance sustainability. This innovation is particularly relevant for passenger vehicles and electric models where lightweight and smart features are critical for performance and efficiency.

Regional Market Dynamics and Growth Hotspots

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for car plastic tailgates, a position it is expected to maintain with the fastest growth rate through the forecast period. The report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad overview of global demand patterns and regional market potential.

Key Industry Players Driving Competition Forward

The competitive landscape of the car plastic tailgate market is shaped by several influential companies. Notable market participants include Magna International Inc., OPmobility SE, Samvardhana Motherson International Limited, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Teijin Limited, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., Flex-N-Gate Corporation, CIE Automotive S.A., REHAU Automotive SE & Co. KG, Minth Group Limited, Hanwha Advanced Materials Corporation, Röchling Automotive SE & Co. KG, Tata AutoComp Systems Limited, Yanfeng Plastic Omnium Automotive Exterior Systems Co. Ltd., ABC Technologies Inc., Novares Group, DaikyoNishikawa Corporation, Seoyon E-Hwa Co. Ltd., Polynt Group, and Sanko Gosei Ltd. These players are continuously innovating and expanding to capture a larger share of this growing market.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Car Plastic Tailgate Market Report Highlights Key Segments, Regional Trends And Major Competitors News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 26, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional



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