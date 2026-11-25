The Business Research Company

Car Powertrain Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Global Car Powertrain Market Size Forecast To Cross $947.58 Billion By 2030

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The car powertrain sector has witnessed substantial progress in recent years, driven by advancements in vehicle technology and evolving consumer preferences. As the automotive industry moves toward more efficient and sustainable solutions, the powertrain market is set to experience significant growth through 2030. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, segment breakdowns, emerging trends, regional dynamics, and leading players shaping this industry.

Market Size Development and Outlook for the Car Powertrain Market

The market for car powertrains has shown robust expansion, with its value rising from $707.61 billion in 2025 to an estimated $752.57 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This upward trajectory in the recent past has been fueled by increasing vehicle production, higher sales volumes, stronger demand for fuel-efficient powertrains, wider adoption of automatic transmission systems, growing need for replacement parts, and flourishing automotive manufacturing activities worldwide. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $947.58 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%. This anticipated growth is largely driven by a surge in electric and hybrid powertrain demand, expansion in the use of high-efficiency electric motors, rising incorporation of advanced power electronics, broader deployment of lightweight powertrain components, and a growing preference for integrated propulsion systems. Key trends influencing future market dynamics include heightened interest in high-efficiency components, integrated powertrain architectures, lightweight materials, sophisticated transmission systems, and improved thermal management of powertrains.

Download a free sample of the car powertrain market report:



Key Motivations Behind the Rising Car Powertrain Market

One of the primary factors propelling the car powertrain market is the escalating demand for fuel-efficient vehicles. These vehicles are designed to cover longer distances with less fuel consumption, utilizing innovative engine technologies, lightweight materials, aerodynamic designs, and optimized powertrain systems. The push toward fuel efficiency is driven by increasing fuel prices, prompting both consumers and fleet operators to prioritize vehicles that offer better mileage, reduced fuel use, and lower operating costs. This trend encourages manufacturers to innovate and adopt advanced powertrain technologies, including lightweight engines, hybrid systems, and electric powertrains that contribute to improved fuel economy and reduced emissions. For example, as reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration in July 2026, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery electric vehicle sales accounted for 24% of new light-duty vehicle sales in the second quarter of 2026, up from 22% in the same period the previous year. Such data underscores the strong influence of fuel efficiency demand on powertrain market growth.

Additional Factors Advancing Car Powertrain Market Expansion

Beyond fuel efficiency, the overall growth of the car powertrain market is also supported by technological advancements and changing regulatory landscapes. Increasing emphasis on reducing vehicle emissions and meeting stricter environmental standards is pushing manufacturers to develop cleaner, more efficient powertrain systems. The rising popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles further fuels demand for innovative components such as power electronics, batteries, and electric motors. Additionally, growing automotive production globally, particularly in emerging markets, contributes to expanded sales of both original equipment and aftermarket powertrain components. These combined factors create a fertile environment for ongoing market expansion and technological evolution within the car powertrain sector.

View the full car powertrain market report:

?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Nov_PR

Defining Segments Driving Growth in the Car Powertrain Industry

The report outlines the car powertrain market according to various key segments. By component, it includes engines, transmissions, drive shafts, differentials, power electronics, batteries, and electric motors. Vehicle types covered are passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Drive types include front wheel drive, rear wheel drive, and all wheel drive configurations. Sales channels are broken down into original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket avenues. Further subcategories elaborate on engine types such as gasoline, diesel, and hybrid engines; transmission variants including manual, automatic, continuously variable, dual-clutch, and automated manual transmissions; and differentials like open, limited-slip, electronic, locking, and torque vectoring. Batteries cover lithium-ion, nickel-metal hydride, solid-state, and lead-acid types, while electric motors include permanent magnet synchronous, induction, brushless DC, switched reluctance, and axial flux motors.

How Market Trends Are Steering the Future of Car Powertrain Technologies

Leading companies within the car powertrain space are prioritizing innovation focused on electrified powertrain systems designed to enhance energy efficiency and performance while reducing emissions. These advanced propulsion systems integrate electric motors, batteries, power electronics, and smart control units to outperform traditional internal combustion engines. A notable example occurred in April 2025, when Hyundai Motor Group introduced a next-generation hybrid powertrain system. This innovative technology features a newly developed transmission with two integrated motors - a P1 motor handling engine start, energy generation, and transfer optimization, and a P2 motor responsible for vehicle propulsion and regenerative braking. The system supports compatibility with various internal combustion engines across compact, large, and luxury vehicles, offering flexible application. It also incorporates sophisticated motor and battery control, smart regenerative braking, vehicle-to-load capabilities, and electric vehicle-inspired features that enhance driving comfort and efficiency. Compared to similar internal combustion powertrains, this hybrid system delivers up to 45% better fuel efficiency and a 19% boost in power output, supporting the ongoing shift toward electrified mobility while maintaining strong performance.

Regional Market Outlook and Growth Hotspots

In terms of regional dynamics, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the car powertrain market in 2025 and is projected to remain the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The report also covers markets in South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global powertrain market trends and growth opportunities.

Prominent Players Defining the Car Powertrain Industry

The competitive landscape of the car powertrain market features several key players including Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen AG, Stellantis N.V., General Motors Company, Ford Motor Company, Robert Bosch GmbH, BYD Company Limited, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW), Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, AISIN Corporation, Magna International Inc., Renault SA, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Schaeffler AG, and Chery Automobile Co. Ltd. These companies are at the forefront of technological advancements and market expansion in the powertrain industry.

What's new in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trends

. Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Global Car Powertrain Market Size Forecast To Cross $947.58 Billion By 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 26, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Emergency Services, International Organizations, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.