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Bus Transmission System Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Bus Transmission System Market To Reach $44.3 Billion By 2030 Driven By Expanding Industry Demand

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The bus transmission system industry is experiencing significant growth, driven by numerous factors that reflect broader shifts in public transportation and vehicle technology. This overview explores how the market size has evolved, what is fueling its expansion, the segments experiencing rapid progress, emerging trends, regional opportunities, and the key players shaping its future.

Steady Growth and Market Size Projections in the Bus Transmission System Market

Over recent years, the bus transmission system market has seen robust development. It is projected to increase from $30.7 billion in 2025 to $33.14 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This growth historically stems from factors such as the expansion of urban bus fleets, rising public transportation demand, increased diesel bus production, wider adoption of automatic transmissions, and the growth of school and intercity transportation vehicles.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $44.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.5%. This forecasted expansion is fueled by the growing deployment of electric buses, a greater focus on energy-efficient propulsion systems, ongoing public transit modernization efforts, the expansion of hybrid and alternative-fuel bus fleets, and the increasing demand for advanced transmission technologies. Key trends shaping the market include the wider use of multi-speed automatic transmissions, improved torque delivery, better fuel efficiency, lightweight transmission components, durable heavy-duty systems, and enhanced passenger comfort through smoother shifting.

Key Drivers Behind the Bus Transmission System Market's Expansion

One major force propelling growth in this market is the rising adoption of electric buses. These vehicles, powered by batteries rather than traditional diesel or gasoline engines, offer zero tailpipe emissions, lower operational costs, and promote more sustainable public transit options. The push for electric buses is largely motivated by stricter government regulations aimed at reducing emissions and supporting cleaner transportation alternatives.

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The growing use of electric buses has created greater demand for specialized bus transmission systems. Electric drivetrains require unique transmission solutions to optimize energy efficiency, enhance performance, and improve reliability for public transportation fleets. For instance, in 2025, Europe recorded sales of over 12,000 electric buses-a 28% increase from 2024-according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). Electric buses accounted for more than 12% of all new bus sales, with battery electric city buses representing over 55% of new city bus purchases within the European Union, up from about 45% the year before. These figures highlight how electric bus adoption is driving the bus transmission system market forward.

Classification of Segments Experiencing Rapid Growth in the Bus Transmission System Market

This market is segmented into various categories including transmission types, propulsion types, sales channels, and application areas. Transmission types cover manual, automatic, automated manual, continuously variable, and dual-clutch transmissions. Propulsion types range from diesel and electric to hybrid, compressed natural gas, and other alternatives.

Further subsegments break down into specific models of transmission systems such as five-speed and six-speed manual transmissions, multi-speed automatic transmissions, different automated manual transmission styles, types of continuously variable transmissions, and wet or dry dual-clutch transmissions with various gear ratios.

Sales channels include original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers, while applications span public transit, private fleet operations, school transportation, and tourism or intercity transport. This detailed segmentation helps pinpoint which areas are expanding fastest and where innovation is most concentrated.

Current and Emerging Trends Influencing the Bus Transmission System Market

Leading manufacturers are concentrating on creating automated manual transmission (AMT) systems that boost fuel efficiency, enhance driver comfort, and increase operational productivity while lowering maintenance costs. AMT technology combines the mechanical efficiency of manual transmissions with electronic controls that automate clutch and gear shifting, reducing the need for driver intervention and improving shift precision.

A notable example is Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Private Limited, which in July 2026 introduced the BharatBenz Torqshift 1926 AMT heavy-duty bus chassis. This vehicle integrates a proven AMT system that automatically selects the best gear based on driving conditions, cutting down on clutch and gear operations required in traditional manual transmissions. Designed for intercity and staff transport, it improves driver convenience, especially on long routes, and supports fleet operators in achieving better efficiency and cost savings. This launch exemplifies how automated transmission technologies are gaining traction as manufacturers seek to improve fleet economics and address driver shortages.

Regional Markets with Promising Opportunities for Bus Transmission Systems

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for bus transmission systems and is expected to maintain the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The market report also covers other key regions including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad view of global market dynamics and growth potential.

Prominent Companies Shaping the Future of the Bus Transmission System Industry

Several influential companies lead the bus transmission system market, including Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Volvo AB, Cummins Inc, Magna International Inc, and Aisin Corporation. Others such as Eaton Corporation plc, Dana Incorporated, Scania AB, BYD Company Limited, Valeo SE, Knorr-Bremse AG, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Voith GmbH & Co KGaA, Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co Ltd, Nidec Corporation, Hyundai Transys Inc, FPT Industrial S.p.A, Shaanxi Fast Auto Drive Group Co Ltd, and Kessler & Co GmbH & Co KG also play major roles in advancing this market. Their innovations and strategic initiatives continue to drive the sector forward, meeting rising demand and evolving technological requirements.

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. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Bus Transmission System Market To Reach $44.3 Billion By 2030 Driven By Expanding Industry Demand News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 26, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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