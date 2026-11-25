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Chemical And Petrochemical Instrumentation, Electrical, And Control Systems (IECS) Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Chemical And Petrochemical IECS Market Report: Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The chemical and petrochemical sectors rely heavily on sophisticated instrumentation, electrical, and control systems to ensure smooth and efficient operations. As these industries continue to evolve, the demand for advanced integrated control solutions has surged, driving notable growth in the related market. Here, we explore the market's recent expansion, key factors propelling its development, major market segments, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Market Expansion and Future Outlook for Chemical and Petrochemical Instrumentation, Electrical, and Control Systems (IECS)

The chemical and petrochemical instrumentation, electrical, and control systems market has experienced solid growth over recent years. Forecasts indicate the market will increase from $9.25 billion in 2025 to $9.94 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This rise has been largely driven by heightened process automation demand, an uptick in chemical production capacity, stronger emphasis on operational safety, growth in petrochemical processing, and tighter regulatory compliance requirements.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain momentum and reach $13.06 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%. Factors underpinning this forecast include the growing need for plant upgrades, wider adoption of predictive asset management, increased focus on energy optimization, deployment of advanced process control technologies, and a surge in retrofit projects at aging facilities. Key trends anticipated during this period include greater use of integrated process control systems, enhanced industrial safety solutions, predictive maintenance techniques, energy-efficient electrical components, and real-time monitoring of plant performance.

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The Rise of Industrial Automation as a Key Growth Driver

One of the primary forces fueling expansion in the chemical and petrochemical IECS market is the increasing acceptance of industrial automation. This practice involves the use of digital control systems, sensors, and software platforms to monitor and control industrial operations with minimal human input, thereby boosting productivity, accuracy, and safety.

Rising labor costs and shortages of skilled workers are encouraging industries to automate processes to enhance efficiency and consistency. Industrial automation elevates the demand for centralized monitoring, integrated process control, and coordinated electrical management within chemical and petrochemical plants, ultimately improving operational effectiveness and reliability. For example, in 2024, the International Federation of Robotics reported the installation of 542,000 industrial robots globally, with total operational units reaching 4,664,000-a 9% increase from the prior year-highlighting this growing automation trend as a driver for the IECS market.

Essential Segments Influencing the Chemical and Petrochemical IECS Market

This market is segmented across several key dimensions. By component, it includes hardware, software, and services. Deployment is divided between new installations (greenfield) and retrofit or modernization projects (brownfield). Applications cover areas such as process control, power management, safety management, asset performance management, and energy management. End-use facilities consist of oil refineries, chemical plants, petrochemical complexes, specialty chemical facilities, and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Further subsegments break down hardware into controllers, human-machine interfaces, power distribution equipment, field instruments, and network infrastructure. Software categories comprise supervisory control, power management, asset performance management, engineering, and manufacturing operations management software. Services include consulting, system integration, installation and commissioning, maintenance and support, as well as training.

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Advancements and Trends Shaping the IECS Industry

Leading market players are focusing on developing integrated safety instrumented systems to boost process safety and operational reliability. These systems combine functions such as process control, emergency shutdown, fire and gas detection, along with safety logic, into a single programmable platform. This integration simplifies engineering and improves fault detection capabilities.

For instance, in August 2025, Emerson Electric Co. introduced the PACSystems RX3i CPS400 Safety Controller. This innovative product supports Safety Integrity Level 2 (SIL2) for enhanced safety, bolsters critical infrastructure protection, and improves automation performance. It incorporates features like Secure Boot, Trusted Platform Module security, support for up to 2,000 input/output points, and multiple integrated connectivity options, offering scalable and secure safety automation for demanding industrial environments, including chemical and petrochemical plants.

Regional Contributions to Market Growth

In 2025, Asia-Pacific led the chemical and petrochemical instrumentation, electrical, and control systems market in terms of size. It is also projected to be the fastest-growing region over the coming years. The market report includes detailed analysis across regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and regional drivers.

Key Industry Players Shaping the IECS Market Landscape

The market includes several prominent companies contributing to its growth and innovation. Major players are Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd, Hitachi Ltd, Honeywell International Inc, Eaton Corporation plc, Emerson Electric Co, GE Vernova Inc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc, Toshiba Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co KG, WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co KG, Valmet Oyj, Fuji Electric Co Ltd, Azbil Corporation, KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, and R STAHL AG. These organizations are at the forefront of delivering advanced instrumentation, electrical, and control solutions for the chemical and petrochemical industries.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Chemical And Petrochemical IECS Market Report: Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 26, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional



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