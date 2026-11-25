Wonjae Engineering introduces PENOV HI-SERVO frozen meat slicers, automated bandsaws and the WS-350A table-top slicer to U.S. meat processors.

SOUTH KOREA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SEOUL, South Korea - Wonjae Engineering Co., Ltd., the South Korean meat-processing machinery manufacturer behind the PENOV brand, is introducing its core equipment lineup to meat processors and foodservice operators across the United States. Founded in 1992, the company brings together three product groups under PENOV-HI-SERVO high-speed frozen meat slicers, automated bandsaw systems, and a versatile table-top meat slicer-designed for U.S. meat processing plants, commissaries, supermarkets, and restaurant chains.PENOV is built for operators dealing with ongoing labor shortages and strict hygiene standards. The machines pair heavy-duty mechanical durability with intuitive touchscreen automation through the PENOV UI. Every model in the lineup carries UL Safety (E533288) certification, and select models also hold NSF Sanitation (E536354) certification, supporting compliance at facilities throughout North America.HI-SERVO Frozen Meat Slicers: Up to 260 Slices per MinutePENOV WJH-580A High-Speed Frozen Meat SlicerPENOV WJH-580A High-Speed Frozen Meat SlicerThe PENOV WJH Series uses a heavy-duty guillotine-style blade to process all types of frozen primal cuts between 17°F and 30°F (-8°C to -1°C). The series is particularly strong in high-volume production of paper-thin rolled meats for shabu-shabu, hot pot, and Korean BBQ. It reaches up to 260 slices per minute, with slice thickness set digitally in 0.1 mm steps across a range of 0 to 30 mm. Three UL-certified models match different production scales:. WJH-340A: Certified to both UL and NSF, this model fits facilities with limited floor space thanks to its compact footprint (66.2" x 34.3" x 60.0") and plug-in design with a built-in air compressor.. WJH-430A: This UL-certified model offers a 16.9" (430 mm) wide loading chamber, while three individually driven grippers hold irregular meat blocks firmly for consistent yield.. WJH-580A: Designed for industrial mass production, this UL-certified model combines an extra-wide 22.8" (580 mm) loading chamber, a 7.5 HP blade motor, and a five-segment gripper system.Every WJH model comes with a subpanel at the loading side for convenient single-operator control, along with a mobile outfeed conveyor that detaches completely for fast washdown and sanitation.Automated Bandsaw Systems for Safer, More Consistent CuttingPENOV WJR-600 Multi-Purpose Automatic Bone SawPENOV WJR-600 Multi-Purpose Automatic Bone SawThe UL-certified PENOV WJR Series takes operators away from hazardous manual bandsaw work by replacing it with enclosed, programmable automation that improves both safety and cutting consistency:. WJR-350 (Automatic Meat Saw): Developed specifically for high-volume short rib (LA Galbi) production, this UL-certified saw makes up to 60 cuts per minute at thicknesses of 7–60 mm. Once the grippers release, a dedicated push plate advances so the machine slices all the way to the final piece with zero product residue, and bi-directional conveyor control discharges the cuts in a neat, shingled line. Standard and reversed configurations are available for dual-unit line layouts.. WJR-600 (Multi-Purpose Automatic Bone Saw): Built for heavy-duty primal bone-in processing such as pork backbones, beef leg bones, and beef feet, this UL-certified saw makes up to 40 cuts per minute at thicknesses of 10–100 mm. It features an extra-wide 23.6" (600 mm) chamber, six independent grippers, and a one-touch pneumatic auto-tensioning system for quick blade replacement.WS-350A: A Table-Top Slicer for Shops and KitchensPENOV WS-350A Table-Top Meat SlicerPENOV WS-350A Table-Top Meat SlicerFor butcher shops, supermarkets, and commercial kitchens, the WS-350A table-top meat slicer offers industrial precision on standard 115V single-phase power and is certified to both UL Safety and NSF Sanitation standards. Its 13.78" (350 mm) circular blade slices chilled meats from tissue-thin up to 1" (25 mm) at speeds of up to 58 slices per minute, with switching between auto and manual modes. A positive thickness-locking knob keeps the setting from drifting during continuous runs, and a built-in top sharpener and toolless disassembly simplify daily maintenance and sanitation.About Wonjae Engineering Co., Ltd.Wonjae Engineering Co., Ltd. was established in 1992 and is headquartered in Seoul, with manufacturing facilities in Siheung, South Korea. Under the PENOV brand, the company designs and manufactures a complete range of meat-processing and packaging machinery. Drawing on more than three decades of field expertise and a customer base of over 500 major food distributors, hypermarkets, and restaurant franchises in Korea, Wonjae Engineering offers reliable equipment manufacturing, custom engineering, and export supply to international partners.Wonjae Engineering Co., Ltd.PENOV | Technology Through Innovation...(04758)29, Majo-ro 16-gil, Seongdong-gu, Seoul82-10-8253-8246wjeng

Wonjae Engineering Co., Ltd.

Wonjae Engineering

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PENOV Frozen Meat Slicers and Automated Bandsaws Target U.S. Meat Processors News Provided By Myoeng Arm November 26, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Technology



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