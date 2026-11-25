MENAFN - GetNews)""Ideogram 4.6 is the most capable model available for text-accurate image generation at 4K. Recraft V4.1 Standard adds SVG vector output to the platform - the first time developers can generate scalable vector assets from a text prompt through Pixazo. And Stable Diffusion 3.5 in all three variants gives teams the flexibility to match quality and cost to what their pipeline actually needs. Three different strengths, one integration." - Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO, Pixazo"Three new image generation APIs now live on Pixazo - Ideogram 4.6 with 4K output and accurate in-image text, Recraft V4.1 Standard for design-grade images and SVG vector output, and all three Stable Diffusion 3.5 variants from Stability AI.

NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh, India, November 25, 2026 — Pixazo announced the addition of three new image generation APIs to its platform: Ideogram 4.6 API, Recraft V4.1 Standard API, and Stable Diffusion 3.5 API — available in Large, Medium and Large Turbo variants. All three are accessible via a single Pixazo API key.

Ideogram 4.6 is the latest version of Ideogram's image model, built specifically for accurate, readable text rendered inside the image — a capability that most image models handle poorly. It supports text-to-image and image-to-image generation at resolutions up to 4K, with four quality tiers (very low, low, medium and high) and up to 8 images per request. An optional transparent background mode makes it directly suited to logo and design production workflows where the output needs to be composited over other elements. Billing is per image.

Recraft V4.1 Standard is the mid-tier of Recraft's latest model family, optimized for professional design-grade image generation — posters, product shots, illustrations and graphics with clean, legible text. It generates up to 6 images per request at approximately 1 megapixel across 14 aspect ratios, with output in WEBP or PNG. A text-to-vector endpoint is also available on the same integration, outputting SVG directly from a text prompt — covering use cases such as brand graphics, icons and scalable design assets that rasterized image models cannot produce. Billing is per image.

Stable Diffusion 3.5 by Stability AI is now available on Pixazo in all three production variants. SD 3.5 Large is the flagship 8-billion-parameter model in the family, delivering the most detailed outputs and closest prompt following. SD 3.5 Medium is Stability AI's 2.5-billion-parameter version, offering strong prompt adherence at a lower cost per image — suited to higher-volume pipelines where budget efficiency matters. SD 3.5 Large Turbo is a distilled version of the Large model, producing high-quality images in fewer inference steps for teams that prioritize speed. All three support text-to-image and image-to-image generation and are billed per image.

All three additions are accessible via the same Pixazo API key used to access the platform's full catalog of image, video, audio, background removal and 3D generation APIs — with per-image billing and no prepaid bundles or minimum commitments required.

About Pixazo

Pixazo is a next-generation generative AI platform that enables individuals and businesses to create images, videos, audio and 3D assets using advanced AI models. Pixazo is a brand of Appy Pie LLP, focused on building creator-first tools that make content production faster, easier, and more accessible worldwide.

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