MENAFN - GetNews)"“Radio has always been about connection, and today that connection lives on the phone in every listener's pocket. Our AI radio app builder lets any station, from a volunteer community broadcaster to a multi-stream music network, describe the app it wants and get a branded Android and iOS app built around its own stream. With AI and no-code, broadcasters can spend their time on the programming their audience loves instead of on servers and code.” - Abhinav Girdhar, Founder & CEO, Appy Pie"Appy Pie lets radio stations create an app via chat with AI or start from a ready-made radio app, then publish it to Google Play and the App Store.

NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh, India, November 25, 2026 — Appy Pie, the no-code AI platform behind more than 10 million apps since 2016, continues to help broadcasters reach listeners on mobile with its AI radio app builder. Stations describe what they want in plain English and share their stream URL, and the AI builds a branded radio station app for Android and iOS — complete with a live stream player, show schedule, station news, a listener message form and an admin page for the studio. Stations can try the app on their own phone, refine it by chatting with the AI and publish it to Google Play and the Apple App Store under their own developer accounts.

The radio app builder offers two starting points. Broadcasters can describe their station in a single message, naming the station, what listeners should be able to do and the stream address, and the AI asks a few multiple-choice questions if anything is unclear before writing the app. Alternatively, they can re-create Live Radio Streaming, a finished radio app in the Appy Pie Marketplace with a dial of stations by genre, a Now Playing screen, playback that continues while the phone is locked and a web admin panel for managing stations. Either way, every change is saved as a restore point, and the app can be previewed instantly on a phone by scanning a QR code with the Appy Pie Preview app.

Appy Pie builds the listener app, while the station keeps its existing streaming setup. The radio app builder works with Shoutcast and Icecast servers, custom HTTPS MP3 and AAC streams, HLS audio and audio playlists from any provider that issues a stream URL. Because the stream address is stored on the admin page, a station that changes its stream can update it there and listeners receive the new stream without a new app release. There is no streaming server to configure inside Appy Pie and no need for Android Studio, Xcode or Java.

Stations ask for features in the chat, and the AI writes them into the app. Live stream playback comes with play and pause controls, and background playback with lock-screen controls can be added with a single request. A show schedule displays what is on now and the week ahead, while station news carries posts and DJ updates. Listeners can send messages and song requests straight to the studio. Push notifications powered by Firebase alert listeners when a show starts, an episodes tab can host podcasts and on-demand audio beside the live stream, and optional listener sign-in supports member features. Staff manage the schedule, news and inbox from a web-based admin page, so updates reach listeners without a new store release. The app is real source code that can be reviewed in the Code view and exported to GitHub.

The AI radio app builder serves community and nonprofit broadcasters, music networks running several themed streams, podcast networks, churches streaming sermons and worship music, sports talk hosts, and college and university radio stations. It supports community, music, talk, sports, Christian, college, news, podcast and live event radio. Beyond live radio, the same builder can create a music app with album and artist pages, a podcast app with episodes and show notes, or a talk show app with a call-in form and sponsor pages. Sponsor pages, sponsored news posts and sponsored push notifications give stations a direct way to monetize their app.

To build a radio station app, visit

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie is a global no-code AI platform headquartered in Noida, India, with offices in the United States and United Kingdom. Its suite of tools includes the App Builder, AI App Generator, Website Builde, and AI Website Builder Trusted by 10 million+ users in 150+ countries with over 100,000 apps live on Google Play and the Apple App Store, Appy Pie is committed to making technology accessible to everyone, regardless of technical ability or budget. The platform is GDPR-compliant, HIPAA-ready, SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified.

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