MENAFN - GetNews)"Amateur soccer players celebrate a goal as a smartphone on a tripod records the game with VISU Replay Mobile, which saves the seconds that just happened with one tap."VISU Replay Mobile, now available on Android and iOS, keeps the phone recording during a game or practice and saves the seconds that just happened as a shareable clip with one tap.

NEW YORK, NY, United States - November 25, 2026 - VISU Network today announced that VISU Replay Mobile is available on Android and iOS, bringing instant replay to amateur athletes who do not have access to dedicated sports cameras or venue replay systems. The feature, included in the free VISU app, turns a smartphone into a replay camera: the phone keeps recording during a game, practice or performance, and a single tap saves the seconds that just happened as a clip ready to rewatch and share.

Instant replay has long been associated with professional broadcasts and, more recently, with sports venues and dedicated cameras built to record games. For most amateur players, the moment that matters (a goal, a rally, a trick or a routine) is gone as soon as it happens, unless someone was already filming and later searches for the right part of a long video. VISU Replay Mobile is designed around that gap: the phone continuously records during the session, allowing players to save their favorite moments with a single tap, even after they happen.

How VISU Replay Mobile Works

Set up and record. Players prop the phone up facing the court, field or training area and open Replay in the VISU app. It keeps recording while the session goes on.

Save the play. When something worth seeing happens, a tap on Replay turns the last seconds into a clip right away.

Rewatch, trim and share. Clips are stored in a private Replay gallery inside the app, where they can be trimmed, saved to the phone and shared on messaging apps and social networks.

The feature was designed for a range of sports and activities, such as soccer, footvolley, beach tennis, volleyball, basketball, padel, pickleball, skateboarding, dance and training sessions. No partner venue is required: the player's own phone, placed on a steady support, is the camera.

Smartwatch Control and Group Replay

Players can also trigger a replay from an Apple Watch or a Wear OS smartwatch, without returning to the phone during a game. A tap on the watch saves the moments that just happened, so athletes can stay focused on the action.

Group Replay lets a session host share a QR code so other players can join from their own phones and request clips of the plays that matter to them. Hosting a group session requires a Replay Core subscription.

Free Plan and Replay Core

VISU Replay Mobile is free to use, with free replays every day. Players who want more can subscribe to Replay Core, a paid plan that removes the daily limit and records the full session so it can be reviewed and trimmed later. Plan details and localized pricing are shown in the app.

"Some of the best moments in amateur sports happen when nobody is ready to capture them. VISU Replay Mobile lets players save those moments using the phone they already have, without needing expensive cameras or specialized equipment," said Conrado Motta, CEO of VISU Network.

From Venues to Any Phone

VISU Network first introduced VISU Replay as a venue-based system, in which partner courts install fixed cameras and players download their clips through the app. VISU Replay Mobile extends the same idea to places without that infrastructure, such as public fields, beaches and training sessions. Venues interested in the fixed-camera version can still reach VISU Network through its website.

Availability

VISU Replay Mobile is available now inside the VISU app on Google Play for Android and on the App Store for iPhone (iOS 15.5 or later), with companion apps for Apple Watch (watchOS 10 or later) and Wear OS. Download links, supported sports and plan information are available on the official VISU Replay page.

About VISU Network

VISU Network is a technology company established in 2024, based in Brazil, with representation in New York, that builds consumer products connecting people, places and content. Its products include VISU Replay, for capturing and sharing sports and activity highlights on a phone or at partner venues, and VISU Link, a profile and link page for creators, players and businesses. VISU Network serves users in English, Portuguese, Spanish, German and French.