MENAFN - GetNews)"Canyon Falls Tree Works is TRAQ qualified"New TRAQ qualification strengthens educated tree risk evaluation and mitigation guidance for Rapid City and Black Hills homeowners.

RAPID CITY, S.D. November 25, 2026 - Canyon Falls Tree Works announced that owner Pete Adams has earned the International Society of Arboriculture's Tree Risk Assessment Qualification, commonly known as TRAQ. The qualification supports Adams' ability to provide informed, professional opinions on tree risk and appropriate mitigation options for homeowners throughout Rapid City and the Black Hills.

For homeowners, tree-risk concerns often become urgent after severe weather. Damaged, partially failed, or standing trees can create hazards near homes, driveways, and work areas. With the ISA Tree Risk Assessment Qualification, Adams can bring an added level of knowledge to assess these situations, helping identify hazards, explain practical mitigation options, and support informed, scientifically-backed decision-making.

The qualification may be especially valuable during storm-response work. In emergency situations, standing portions of failed trees, widowmakers, and other overhead hazards can put crews and homeowners at risk. Detailed risk assessment can help Canyon Falls Tree Works provide crews with clearer mitigation guidance before work begins. It can also help document why additional work may or may not be necessary when a tree has partially failed. In some cases, insurance carriers may question removing standing tree portions before covered work can safely proceed. A professional tree risk assessment can explain the safety concerns involved and help homeowners avoid unnecessary disputes, delays, and added out-of-pocket costs during an already stressful emergency.

“When concerns come up about a tree near a home, homeowners need clear advice that puts knowledge first. This qualification helps me better assess hazards, explain potential mitigation options, and document why certain work may be recommended. My goal is to help homeowners manage risk through an educated, scientific approach. Preserving trees interests me more than removing them, and I look forward to helping this community preserve its canopy wherever feasible.”

-Pete Adams, Owner, Canyon Falls Tree Works

About Canyon Falls Tree Works

Canyon Falls Tree Works LLC is a family-owned, full-service tree care company serving Rapid City and the Black Hills region of South Dakota. Led by ISA Certified Arborist Pete Adams, the company combines seasoned expertise, safety-focused planning, and an educational approach to help homeowners protect their trees, property, and peace of mind.

Services offered include tree planting, tree pruning, tree removal, stump grinding, plant health care, air excavation, soil and root care, and emergency storm response. Canyon Falls Tree Works is fully licensed and insured and is backed by years of satisfied clients, as demonstrated by an A+ Better Business Bureau rating and over 175 five-star Google reviews.

Homeowners concerned about a potentially hazardous tree are encouraged to contact Canyon Falls Tree Works to schedule a consultation. Learn more at canyonfallstreeworks