MENAFN - GetNews)"Daven Electric Corp. team and service vans"Daven Electric Corp. confirms its Manhattan location at 442 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10016, phone 646-461-4252, and continues providing licensed residential, commercial and industrial electrical services throughout the borough.

Licensed New York City electrical contractor confirms its Manhattan business address and continues providing residential, commercial and industrial electrical services throughout the borough.

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK - November 25, 2026 - Daven Electric Corp., an electrical contractor licensed by the NYC Department of Buildings, serves Manhattan from 442 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10016.

Daven Electric Corp. confirms that its correct Manhattan business address is 442 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10016. This address supersedes any previously published Manhattan street address for the company. Customers, property managers, business directories and industry partners should use this address and 646-461-4252 when referencing or contacting its Manhattan location.

Where the Manhattan Team Is Based

The 442 3rd Ave location is on Third Avenue on Manhattan's East Side, in the Murray Hill-Kips Bay neighborhood. From there, Daven Electric Corp. takes calls for work across the borough. Its Manhattan jobs have included projects in SoHo, the Upper East Side, Midtown, the Financial District and Harlem, along with Murray Hill-Kips Bay itself.

Besides Manhattan, the company lists locations in Floral Park, Brooklyn and Long Island City. It takes work in Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn and across the rest of New York City.

Daven Electric Corp. provides Manhattan electrician services tailored to the electrical infrastructure, operational requirements and safety needs of residential, commercial and industrial properties throughout the borough.

Licensing, Permits and the City's Electrical Code

The NYC Department of Buildings lists Daven Electric Corp. under electrical firm license No. 4418, which is active. The company's Manhattan page says its electricians work to National Electrical Code standards, meet DOB requirements and file permits for any job that needs one.

Those standards apply to every building type the Manhattan team works in. New York City's 2025 Electrical Code has governed electrical jobs filed since December 21, 2025, the day it took full effect. Electrical service upgrades, alterations and violation corrections are performed in accordance with applicable NYC Electrical Code requirements, with permits and inspections arranged when required by the scope of work.

Apartments, Co-ops and Condominiums

Residential work in Manhattan often starts with a kitchen or bathroom remodel. New appliances and lighting can push an older apartment's service past what it was built to carry, so Daven Electric Corp. checks how much the panel can handle and which circuits the remodel will need before the walls go back up.

From there, the work can include new circuits dedicated to appliances, higher-amperage panels, swapping out old fuse boxes, planning where lights and outlets go, fixture work and rewiring a whole home. The company handles permit filings and inspections where the job calls for them.

Co-op and condominium projects usually involve more people than the owner. Building management sets rules for when and how contractors work, and the electrical work has to fit the building's approval process. Daven Electric Corp. coordinates with apartment owners, general contractors, interior designers and property managers so the electrical portion of a renovation stays in step with the rest of the project.

In homes, condos and luxury apartments, the company's smart home work covers automated electrical controls, smart switches and outlets, and WiFi-enabled lighting. It also wires smart security systems and home networks and ties new devices into existing wiring. Computers, network gear, smart devices, newer HVAC systems, EV chargers and security systems all draw on the same service, so Daven Electric Corp. looks at whether the current system can carry the added demand safely.

Offices, Storefronts and Tenant Fit-Outs

Daven Electric Corp. wires new and renovated office, retail and warehouse space in Manhattan. Typical commercial jobs include load studies and power audits, upgrades to the electrical service, structured cabling and data systems, UPS systems and generators, LED lighting, lighting controls, energy efficiency work, surge protection for an entire building and chargers for electric vehicles.

A tenant fit-out or buildout begins with a custom electrical layout for the space. After that, the crew puts in the panels, wiring and light fixtures, distributes power, runs communication and data lines, installs exit signs and emergency lights, and takes care of permits and code requirements. A retailer preparing a storefront and an office tenant laying out power and data for a new floor both follow that sequence.

On fit-outs it works with commercial construction firms, design-build firms, architectural and engineering firms, and property management companies.

Building Owners, Landlords and Managing Agents

For landlords and managing agents in Manhattan buildings, Daven Electric Corp. corrects code and ECB violations and services emergency lighting in common areas.

Daven Electric Corp.'s advice is to call for an inspection without waiting if lights flicker, power keeps going out or breakers trip repeatedly. Inspections also make sense before a major renovation starts and after it ends, and the company suggests a yearly inspection for multi-unit buildings and businesses. Each inspection looks at the panel's condition, how much load the system can take, whether wiring and outlets are safe, whether recent code changes are met, and any fire risks.

Properties that need regular attention can be placed on a custom maintenance plan, whether they are residential, commercial or industrial. A plan can cover a yearly safety inspection, tests of standard, GFCI and AFCI outlets, a look at the panel and breakers, a search for corrosion, worn parts and loose connections, a check of everyday and emergency lighting, and a surge protection review. How a plan is built depends on how large the property is, what it is used for and how much power it draws.

New Construction, Data Centers and Industrial Sites

For ground-up construction and large renovations in Manhattan, Daven Electric Corp. takes on the full electrical installation, with pricing set per project.

At labs, tech facilities, warehouses and data centers, the company handles machine wiring and motor controls, repairs to three-phase power, and transformer or panel malfunctions.

Repairs, Troubleshooting and Estimates

When power fails at a home, a business or an industrial property, the Manhattan team handles emergency repairs and tracks down the cause. The team also handles everyday repairs, from breaker and panel problems to outlet and fixture work.

Before work begins, Daven Electric Corp. gives customers a detailed estimate so they understand the scope of the job. Each property gets its own assessment: how old the building is, how it was built and what it is used for, what renovations came before, what equipment is running, and what the owner, board or managing agent expects.

To discuss a project or request an estimate, Manhattan customers can contact Daven Electric Corp. or call 646-461-4252.

About Daven Electric Corp.

Daven Electric Corp. is a licensed New York City electrical contractor providing residential, commercial, industrial and data center electrical services. With locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Long Island City and Floral Park, the company serves homeowners, businesses, property managers, developers and general contractors.

Its services include electrical repairs, troubleshooting, panel upgrades, rewiring, lighting installations, preventative maintenance, electrical safety inspections, code violation corrections, tenant fit-outs and new construction electrical installations. The company focuses on electrical safety and regulatory compliance.