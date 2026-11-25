PORTLAND, OR. November 25, 2026 - Pending home sales have fallen to their lowest level since national tracking began in 2001, and the Pacific Northwest is feeling it more than most. Seattle posted the biggest drop among the 50 largest U.S. metros at 24%, and Portland was down almost 12%, even with more homes for sale than the market has seen in years.

The drop is showing up on both sides of the market. Portland had about 158 sellers for every 100 buyers in September, and roughly one in six Portland home deals fell through that month, according to Redfin data. Buyers have more negotiating leverage than at any time since the 2008 crash, yet fewer of them are getting to the closing table.

"There are more homes for sale than we've seen in years, and buyers have more leverage than at any time since the 2008 crash," said Matt Jolivette, CMC, president of Associated Mortgage Brokers in the Portland area. "So where did all the buyers go?"

The usual explanation is the monthly payment, but the data points to a more complicated picture. Estimates from the Reventure App show that housing affordability in Portland and Seattle barely changed from a year ago, even though sales fell sharply. Federal mortgage application data also shows that the people still buying a home look quite different from the buyers of 2019.

Jolivette, who has worked in the mortgage industry for more than 25 years, says two beliefs are keeping people on the sidelines. The first is that lenders are denying everybody. The second is that a buyer's market means everybody gets a deal. He calls both myths, and says acting on either one without looking at your own numbers can be expensive.

"Most people are waiting on a number, whether that's a price, a payment or both, and they've never checked whether that number is realistic," Jolivette said. "Run your real numbers first. Then decide whether waiting actually helps you."

Jolivette expects the market to go one of three ways from here, and which one plays out will matter to buyers deciding when to move and to sellers deciding how to price. Homeowners thinking about selling should expect longer timelines and a buyer pool that is more selective than it was a few years ago.

As an independent mortgage broker, Associated Mortgage Brokers compares options from multiple wholesale lenders for each client, so buyers can see how a real loan would look before they commit to waiting or buying. The firm serves clients in Oregon, Washington and Idaho.

Jolivette walks through the full breakdown in a video on his YouTube channel, The Bald Mortgage Broker, published October 30: Homebuyers and homeowners can reach Associated Mortgage Brokers at (503) 545-8843 or visit nwmortgagebroker.

Data sources: National Association of REALTORS Pending Home Sales Index, Redfin, the Reventure App, Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data and Freddie Mac, for September 2026 or the dates listed with the video.

About Associated Mortgage Brokers

Associated Mortgage Brokers is an independent mortgage brokerage founded in 1989 and licensed in Oregon, Washington and Idaho. Company NMLS #86136. Matt Jolivette, President and Mortgage Loan Originator, NMLS #90661. Independent mortgage broker, not a lender. Equal Housing Opportunity. Verify licensing at nmlsconsumeraccess.