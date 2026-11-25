Salt Lake City, Utah - Nov. 25, 2026 - The best Black Friday DIY mini split deals of 2026 are from Zone Air, where you can get sale prices that run up to 37% off the list price through Friday, November 27. With the 3-zone wall system at $3,509.99 and the 12,000 BTU single-zone at $1,999.99, the timing looks good. If you've been waiting for the right moment to install a ductless heat pump in your house, that moment is here.

This guide breaks down the best Black Friday DIY mini split deals for 2026, puts them in order by real value, and helps you pick the right system for your room, climate and skill level.

Black Friday 2026 DIY Mini Split Deals at a Glance

Black Friday 2026 is the single best time of the year to buy a DIY mini split system. Zone Air is offering Black Friday prices on its DIY-ready lineup, with the sale live since November 12 and ending Friday, November 27, 2026 at 11:59 PM Mountain time. Discounts on Zone Air DIY mini splits reach up to 37% off list price during the sale, with the dual-zone 24,000 BTU wall system at about 34% off. Free shipping covers the 48 contiguous states, and orders take 1–2 business days to process and 2–5 business days in transit. Uninstalled units can be returned within 30 days of delivery.

This guide focuses exclusively on DIY-friendly ductless systems-mini-splits consist of an outdoor condenser and indoor units that can be installed without ductwork-not professionally installed central systems.

How We Chose the Best Black Friday 2026 DIY Mini Split Deals

Not every "deal" is a real discount. Some retailers inflate their selling price weeks before a sale, then slash it back to normal and call it a bargain. Black Friday emphasizes the importance of checking actual discounts against previous pricing.

We ranked every deal based on three pillars: price (measured against real fall 2026 pricing, not fantasy MSRPs), performance (efficiency, climate capability and capacity), and true DIY suitability (can you actually install this yourself without calling a contractor?).

Here's why Zone Air models dominate this list: across the board, they deliver a warranty that allows DIY installation, genuine DIY-friendly design and competitive Black Friday 2026 pricing. Zone Air is often 15–30% cheaper than competing brands while delivering higher efficiency on comparable systems.

How We Evaluated These Deals

Here's exactly what we measured:



Real discount depth: So how do you know a Black Friday price is actually good? We compared Black Friday 2026 pricing against regular fall 2026 pricing, not against MSRPs that got bumped up and that nobody actually pays. A deal is only a deal if the price is really lower than what the unit sold for in October.

DIY-friendliness: These systems come with line sets that are pre-charged at the factory, plus installation kits, clear manuals and you don't need many special tools. True DIY mini splits keep things simple so you can skip the vacuum pump and EPA certification. With quick-connect fittings and R-454B refrigerant already in the system, Zone Air sends you a pre-charged unit you can put in without hiring an HVAC tech. Zone Air is also the only DIY mini split brand that does custom line set fabrication. It can make a line set to the exact length you need, up to 75 ft in a single run.

Performance and efficiency: SEER2 ratings are what you look at for the energy efficiency of air conditioning systems, and we looked at HSPF2 for heating. We also checked how well the units heat in low temperatures, and the capacity range runs from 9,000 to 36,000 BTU. Zone Air units reach 24 SEER2 on 230V. The 115V models are 23 SEER2.

Warranty and support: Compressor and parts coverage, whether DIY installation keeps the warranty valid, and availability of support. Zone Air offers 7 years on compressor and 5 years on parts, with no registration deadline, and DIY installation does not void coverage. Zone Air ships every system direct to consumer. All systems come pre-inspected, and all warranty claims and returns / exchanges are handled directly with Zone Air. Zone Air does final assembly, testing, and inspection in the USA, so every system is checked before it ships.

Smart features: Whether the system has Wi-Fi, an app you can control it with, and whether it works with your thermostat. With Zone Air systems, you get a wireless remote, plus you can use the Wi-Fi app to control it. You can use voice control with Alexa and Google Home.

Stock and ship time: Systems you can actually order in late November 2026, with realistic delivery dates, not backorder promises. Use-case fit: Your electrical setup has to match 115V or 230V for mini split installations. We checked single-zone rooms, garages, whole-home multi-zone setups and what works in cold climates compared to what works in warm climates.

Best 7 Black Friday DIY Mini Split Deals for 2026

The DIY mini split market is pretty broad, but these seven deals are the best options for common home scenarios. All the recommended systems are heat pumps that do both heating and cooling unless we say otherwise. Some mini splits only cool, but every unit on this list has heating and cooling.

Zone Air models show up throughout this list because they clearly lead in value for you as a DIY homeowner. When you hire a contractor to install a single mini split, you are paying labor on top of the equipment, and these DIY systems cut that cost way down.

1. Zone Air DIY 12,000 BTU Single-Zone - Best Overall Black Friday 2026 Deal

This is the go-to all-around DIY mini split deal for a typical bedroom, home office or small living room. At 12,000 BTU, it can handle up to 600 square feet comfortably. The Black Friday price makes it one of the most attractive cooling equipment purchases of the year.

Why It Stands Out

The Zone Air 12,000 BTU single-zone balances price, SEER2 efficiency, whisper-quiet indoor unit operation and a 16 ft pre-charged line set in the box. The 115V model is $1,999.99 against a $2,599.99 list price, about 23% off, and the 230V model is $2,049.99 during the Black Friday sale. Pre-charged systems can save homeowners significant money on tool rentals and technician fees. Wall-mount mini splits are the simplest to install and service, and this unit is a textbook example.

Best For



DIY homeowners who want to heat or cool a 400–600 sq. ft. space without having to hire an HVAC contractor. First-time DIY installers who want a simple installation with step-by-step DIY instructions and live technical support from Zone Air (available 8 AM–6 PM MT).

Key Strengths



High SEER2 efficiency that is suitable for year-round use to help cut energy costs: 23 SEER2 on 115V and 24 SEER2 on 230V.

Factory-charged quick-connect linesets that are designed specifically for DIY installation so you don't need vacuum pumps.

In the box you get the line set, the communication cable, the drain hose, the mounting hardware and the wireless remote.

Warranty that stays valid when installed by a homeowner who follows the instructions: 7 years on the compressor, 5 years on parts. Installation requires drilling a 3-inch hole through the wall, running the lineset and mounting the indoor air handler-that is essentially it.

Possible Limitations



Single-zone only-requires separate systems for additional rooms in your house. It may be too small for large open-plan living areas or for spaces with high ceilings if the area is above 600 sq. ft.

2. Zone Air DIY Dual-Zone 18,000 BTU System - Best Black Friday Deal for Two Rooms

This is the ideal Black Friday 2026 pick for putting a bedroom together with a living room, or an office with a bonus room. Multi-zone DIY packages allow you to control the climate in each room on its own. This system does exactly that.

Why It Stands Out

One outdoor unit powers two independently controlled indoor heads. The dual-zone 18,000 BTU (9K+9K) system is $3,039.99 during the Black Friday sale against a $3,899.99 list price, about 22% off. It is rated 24 SEER2 and covers up to 900 sq. ft.

Best For



Homeowners upgrading two frequently used rooms at once during the Black Friday sale. Small apartments or in-law suites that need separate temperature control in two zones.

Key Strengths



This is an energy efficient heat pump that runs for both cooling and heating. It can bring you strong energy savings all year.

You get one pre-charged quick-connect line set for each zone. It's cut to the length the room needs (5–75 ft).

The Black Friday 2026 price includes the communication cables and the drain hoses. The one outdoor condenser takes up less space than running two separate units.

Possible Limitations



Installation complexity is higher than a single-zone system-more planning for line set runs and proper condensate drainage is crucial for mini split installations, even with pre-charged lines. For power, the outdoor unit needs a 230V, 30A double-pole circuit.

3. Zone Air DIY 18,000 BTU Single-Zone - Best for Garages and Workshops

This deal works well for detached garages, work spaces or hobby spaces where comfort was never really a priority before. The line set comes pre-charged, so installing it is mostly mounting, drilling and doing the electrical hookup.

Why It Stands Out

The 18,000 BTU single-zone covers up to 900 sq. ft. and has a wide operating range: it heats when it's −13°F outside and cools up to 131°F. It is $2,599.99, down from a $3,099.99 list price, which is about 16% off. Mini-splits can also dehumidify air continuously while they run, and that's a big plus in a damp garage.

Best For



DIYers who are turning garages into gyms, shops or studios before winter 2026–27. Hobbyists who need a fast warm-up on cold mornings and cooling when the afternoon gets hot.

Key Strengths



A higher condenser BTU output that works in spaces that are poorly insulated or only partially insulated.

23 SEER2 efficiency.

Single continuous pre-charged line sets up to 75 ft, so the condenser can sit well away from the garage wall. DIY installation keeps the cost of the project well below a heater/AC setup that a contractor installs.

Possible Limitations



Needs a dedicated 230V circuit, so some electrical work from an electrician could still be needed for the breaker and the wiring. It's more capacity than a tight interior room really needs.

4. Zone Air DIY Dual-Zone 24,000 BTU - Best Deal for Harsh Winters

This is the top Black Friday 2026 DIY choice for regions that regularly drop below freezing. If you are in upstate New York, Minnesota or anywhere along the Canadian border, this is the system for you.

Why It Stands Out

Zone Air's dual-zone 24,000 BTU (12K+12K) system heats in outdoor temperatures down to −13°F. How well mini splits work as heat pumps really comes down to low-ambient heating performance, and this one delivers. Most mini-splits run efficiently down to 5 degrees Fahrenheit, but older units can struggle once it freezes. Zone Air's rating goes well past that. With a 10.5 HSPF2 rating, you get real energy savings when winter gets bad.

It's $3,039.99 right now against a $4,599.99 list price, so that is about 34% off for Black Friday. A lot of pro-install brands tie their warranty to a licensed contractor, but Zone Air's covers a homeowner install.

Best For



Homeowners in northern U.S. states looking for a primary or strong supplemental heat source. You want a DIY system that can actually heat and cool a large main living area with one system.

Key Strengths



There's strong heating performance at low outdoor temperatures through winter 2026–27.

You get 24,000 BTU of capacity across two heads for floor plans that are up to 1,200 sq. ft.

Zone Air support resources (install video library, written DIY manual). Substantial Black Friday discount combined with potential local utility rebates for high-efficiency heat pumps. The federal 25C tax credit ended for equipment placed in service after December 31, 2025.

Possible Limitations



There are two indoor heads, so you'll need to plan for two wall penetrations and two line set runs. May be overkill for small or medium rooms, potentially causing short cycling if not sized correctly.

5. Zone Air DIY 9,000 BTU 115V - Best Budget Black Friday Deal for Small Rooms

For small bedrooms, kids' rooms, home offices or tiny homes, the 9,000 BTU 115V gives you efficiency in a space that doesn't need much. Mini-splits have less room taken up than traditional HVAC systems have, and this unit is a good example of that.

Why It Stands Out

This is Zone Air's lowest-priced DIY mini split for Black Friday 2026, at $1,899.99 against a $2,499.99 list price, about 24% off. It runs on 115V on a dedicated 15A circuit, so you don't have to add a 230V line. For homeowners who want a system that goes into an outlet, Zone Air is the only brand that offers a plug-in outlet solution. With its 115V DIY systems, Zone Air's plug-in kit lets you plug the system into an outlet. When you combine the plug-in kit with the 115V system, Zone Air's are the easiest systems to install on the market. Each unit includes a wireless remote so you can control it right out of the box.

Best For



Buyers who are watching their budget and want the cheapest price to get into DIY mini splits in 2026. Small rooms up to 450 sq. ft. or studios that are well insulated.

Key Strengths



It's very quiet, so it works well in sleeping areas or home offices.

Simple DIY installation with a 16 ft pre-charged line set in the box, so two people can do a first install in 4–6 hours.

Black Friday 2026 pricing from Zone Air that is lower than many portable or window ACs on long-term cost. It is energy efficient enough that you can cut operating costs by a noticeable amount compared to old window ACs or space heaters.

Possible Limitations



It's too small for large or poorly insulated spaces. It risks running continuously without reaching the target temperature. It has 23 SEER2 on 115V, compared to 24 SEER2 for the 230V version.

6. Zone Air Airframe Ceiling Cassette - Best Black Friday Deal if You Care About Aesthetics

For main living spaces where you do not want your cooling and heating equipment to look like something you added later, the Airframe ceiling cassette is the pick. Ceiling cassette mini splits sit flush with the ceiling so they don't stand out as much, and concealed-duct mini splits hide the indoor units in the ceiling or attic. You can get both from Zone Air, and its Thin-Air concealed unit is 77⁄8 in tall.

Why It Stands Out

The cassette sits flush in the ceiling and sends air in four directions from a 22-1/2 in square chassis that fits a standard ceiling grid. At $2,569.99, the 12,000 BTU Airframe is about 22% off the $3,299.99 list price.

Best For



Living rooms, dining rooms and open-plan spaces where you care about how things look. Homeowners who are remodeling in late 2026 and do not want a bulky indoor unit to draw attention away from the interior design.

Key Strengths



Flush ceiling mount with 4-way 360° air distribution.

Wi-Fi app control.

30 dB quiet mode. It heats in outdoor temperatures down to −13°F, and that is the same as Zone Air's wall units.

Possible Limitations



That gives you 21 SEER2, while the 230V wall units give you 24 SEER2. You get fewer size options than you do with the wall-mount line (9,500 and 12,000 BTU), so it's harder to find a fit for very small rooms or very large rooms.

7. Zone Air DIY 3-Zone Multi-Zone System - Best Black Friday 2026 "All-In" Upgrade

This is the ultimate Black Friday deal if you want to replace or add to an aging central system with a full Zone Air multi-zone DIY setup. Multi-zone mini splits connect one outdoor unit to multiple indoor units, and Zone Air is the only DIY mini split that lets you mix wall-mount, ceiling cassette and concealed ducted units on one outdoor unit (as of November 2026).

Why It Stands Out

With one 27,000 BTU outdoor unit, the system works with three indoor heads, and you can connect up to 36,000 BTU of indoor capacity total. During the Black Friday sale, what does the 3-zone wall system cost? The price is $3,509.99, down from a list price of $5,599.99. That's about 37% off. Traditional HVAC systems can lose up to 30% of their energy through ductwork, so when you go ductless across your house you get rid of that waste completely.

Best For



Homeowners who are ready to transition most or all of their house to ductless in one project. Advanced DIYers comfortable planning line set routes and managing multiple indoor units.

Key Strengths



One outdoor unit runs multiple indoor heads, so you get zoned comfort and better efficiency in every room.

The 2026 pricing is a lot lower than what you'd pay to hire full-service HVAC.

Potential eligibility for stacked savings: Black Friday pricing, local utility rebates and Affirm financing at checkout. It covers up to 1,800 sq. ft. across three zones.

Possible Limitations



It is not ideal for you if this is your first time doing a DIY install. The complexity is closer to a professional project. It takes more time, more tools and more planning to install this than it does to install a smaller single-zone system. Each zone gets one pre-charged quick-connect line set. It's cut to the length that room needs (5–75 ft).

Quick Comparison of the Best Black Friday 2026 DIY Mini Split Deals

Here is a quick overview of which Black Friday deal fits which situation.



Zone Air DIY 12,000 BTU Single-Zone - Best overall Black Friday 2026 deal for a typical bedroom or office. Good balance of price, efficiency and ease of install.

Zone Air DIY Dual-Zone 18,000 BTU - Best for conditioning two rooms with one outdoor unit. Two zones, one condenser, one circuit.

Zone Air DIY 18,000 BTU Single-Zone - Best for garages, workshops and tough spaces. Covers up to 900 sq. ft.

Zone Air DIY Dual-Zone 24,000 BTU - Best for cold regions that need serious winter heating. Operates down to −13°F.

Zone Air DIY 9,000 BTU 115V - Best budget-friendly Black Friday option for small rooms. Lowest entry price, and it runs on 115V.

Zone Air Airframe Ceiling Cassette - Best for design-conscious living spaces. Sits flush in the ceiling. Zone Air DIY 3-Zone Multi-Zone System - Best for whole-home upgrades and maximum total savings. Replaces or supplements central systems.

How to Choose the Right Black Friday DIY Mini Split Deal in 2026

Even with great deals, picking the wrong size or type can waste money. This section helps you narrow down which Zone Air Black Friday offer best matches your home, budget and skill level.

Choose Based on Room Size and Layout

Sizing a mini-split system takes real calculations, not a guess. You need to look at square footage, but also at insulation quality, ceiling height, sun exposure and how many windows the room has.

Here are general guidelines based on Zone Air's own coverage figures: