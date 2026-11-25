MENAFN - GetNews) Dallas Pastoral Leader Dontay Elliott Challenges Toxic Church Positivity with Raw Survival Manual, Complete Through Chaos Available now across retail platforms ahead of its November 27, 2026 release, Elliott's nine-chapter guide helps exhausted believers and leaders find God's rebuilding work inside the storm-with the ebook now priced at $0.99 for a limited time.

AURORA, IL - Nov. 25, 2026 - Modern church culture often sends an unspoken message: if God is truly near, the water will stay outside the boat. In Complete Through Chaos: Reassembling the Pieces of a Broken Season (Kharis Publishing; ISBN: 978-1-63746-735-0; LCCN: 2026951825), Dallas-based author, scholar, and emerging pastoral leader Dontay Elliott dismantles that myth with a candid survival manual for anyone standing in the middle of personal, spiritual, or family collapse.

Ahead of its official November 27, 2026 release date, Complete Through Chaos is already live and available across major retail platforms. Readers can also grab the digital edition right now at a special $0.99 promotional price across platforms through December 4, 2026.

Written not from the safety of the shore, but from inside the fire, Complete Through Chaos speaks directly to pastors, leaders, and everyday believers who still look steady from across the room while privately unraveling. Elliott confronts the lie that believers must clean up their wreckage before God can use them. Instead, he shows how reaching your "Zero Point"—the moment every self-made backup plan fails—is the exact threshold where divine restoration begins.

Tracing biblical narratives from Genesis (where the Spirit hovers over a formless deep) to Jesus sleeping in the stern during a violent gale in Mark 4, alongside the trials of Joseph, Sarah, and the widow's oil, Elliott guides readers through nine focused chapters:



Beyond The Waiting & Carried By Mercy, Lowered by Faith, Raised by A Word

Shattered To Surrender & Extracted In Pressure

Power In Desperation & Perfecting The Moment Agent Of Socialization, Falsifying Perception, and The Path Ahead



Designed for both individual soul work and small-group or leadership team study, each chapter pairs uncompromising biblical honesty with reflection prompts and prayer—inviting readers to stop pretending the wind has stopped and learn how to sit with Christ while the storm is still blowing.

What others are Saying about the book

I wholeheartedly recommend Complete Through Chaos to anyone who has ever found themselves trying to hold on to faith while life seemed to be falling apart. Possibly the greatest aspect of this book is that it does not ignore what a person endures in the hard places, instead it teaches that there is a Christ-like peace that can stem from the chaos. This book reminds us that difficult seasons do not mean God has forgotten us, but that God is nearer than we know. One of the great lessons taught is that sometimes the greatest growth happens in the places we would never have chosen for ourselves. Complete Through Chaos encourages the reader to trust that God is still present, still working, and still able to bring healing and purpose even when circumstances feel uncertain. -- Krishunna Smith MA

Pastor Dontay Elliott reminds us that God does not abandon us in the middle of our hardest seasons. He steps directly into the confusion with us. Complete Through Chaos is practical, scriptural, and full of wisdom for anyone ready to rebuild what felt lost. -- Pastor Tavner Smith, Hope House Church

About the Author

Dontay Elliott is a Dallas-based author, scholar, and emerging pastoral leader strategically positioned to bridge the gap between deep theology and real-world healing. Currently pursuing a Master of Divinity at Grace Theological Seminary, he is the author of Complete Through Chaos (Kharis Publishing) and the forthcoming Walking Towards Love (Morgan James Publishing). Recognized for his award-winning composition and his heart for the marginalized—including volunteer work in social services and with survivors of sex trafficking—Elliott's mission is to be a witness for those wandering in dry places, proving that true leadership begins at the point of surrender.

Book Details & Where to Order



Title: Complete Through Chaos: Reassembling the Pieces of a Broken Season

Author: Dontay Elliott

Publisher: Kharis Publishing

Genre: Non-fiction / Christian Living / Spiritual Growth

ISBN: 978-1-63746-735-0 Official Release Date: November 27, 2026 (Available Now)



Order Complete Through Chaos today and claim the $0.99 ebook promotion across major retailers before the offer ends:

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