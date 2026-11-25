MENAFN - GetNews)"Millions Are Quietly Walking Away from Church-New Release Ghosted Exposes the Unspoken Spiritual Crisis Driving Them Out"Former Tech Executive Turned Pastor Edet B. Effiom Diagnoses the Root Cause of Modern Dechurching in Ghosted Already available across major platforms ahead of its November 27, 2026 release, Effiom's four-part roadmap and six-session small-group curriculum launches with a $0.99 ebook promotion.

AURORA, IL - Nov. 25, 2026 - Across the Western world, millions have quietly walked out the doors of the church. Most cite hypocrisy, political entanglement, or relational hurt—and those wounds are real. Yet in Ghosted: When the Church Forgot the Holy Spirit and a Generation Moved On (Kharis Publishing; ISBN: 978-1-63746-790-9; LCCN: 2026952684), Brussels-based pastor, award-winning inventor, and former Nokia/HP executive Edet B. Effiom argues that beneath the headlines lies a deeper crisis: the modern church became functionally Spirit-less.

Ahead of its official November 27, 2026 release date, Ghosted is already live and available across major retail platforms. Readers, pastors, and church study groups can also secure the ebook edition right now at a special $0.99 promotional price across platforms through December 4, 2026.

Writing not as a distant critic with a clipboard, but as a broken-hearted lover of the church from within its walls, Effiom exposes how congregations traded the living, empowering presence of the Holy Spirit for polished programming, institutional safety, and leadership burnout. When an entire generation stepped into sanctuaries and found sound theology on paper but no fire, no voice, and no living encounter, they assumed God had left—and simply returned the favor.

Structured across four comprehensive movements and backed by six practical appendices, Ghosted charts a balanced path between charismatic excess and cessationist dryness:



Part 1 — The Ghosting: Diagnoses the unintentional breakup with the Spirit, the hidden burdens crushing pastors, and the warning signs of a Spirit-depleted church.

Part 2 — Rediscovering the Divine Companion: Reintroduces the Holy Spirit not as a vague force or doctrinal footnote, but as a divine Person—Advocate, Creator, and Seal.

Part 3 — Renewed Fellowship: Provides a grounded blueprint for Spirit-filled daily life, spiritual gifts for the common good, bearing fruit, and discerning God's voice. Part 4 — The Return: Envisions a re-enlivened sanctuary marked by sacred awe, compassionate community, and missional overflow.



Equipped with reflection prayers, discussion ground rules, and a complete six-session small-group curriculum, Ghosted gives pastors and congregations an actionable tool to move from lament to spiritual renewal.

What others are saying about the book

In Ghosted, Effiom offers a grace-filled invitation to rediscover the Holy Spirit, not as a forgotten doctrine, but as the living Person who empowers, transforms, and leads the Church into all that God has for her. With humility and deep love for the Body of Christ, he challenges us to move beyond a faith that is merely explained and return to one that is truly experienced.

I was not raised in a Christian family. It was through encountering the Holy Spirit that I met Jesus, found freedom, and experienced a life that was completely transformed. Without His presence, I would not be where I am today.

As Director of Ignite School of Ministry, I firmly believe that sound theology and healthy church structures are essential. Yet they were never intended to replace the living presence of God. The Holy Spirit is not simply a doctrine to study, but a Person who longs to be known. Our knowledge of God must move from our minds to our hearts.

This book is a timely and much-needed reminder that the Church is at her best when she walks in step with the Holy Spirit. I wholeheartedly recommend Ghosted to pastors, leaders, and every believer who longs to move beyond knowing about God to truly knowing Him through the transforming presence of His Spirit. -- Naomi Mehidi, Director, Ignite School of Ministry, Brussels, Belgium, co-founder of ISM, pastor at Ignite Church Brussels, graduate of Bethel School of Supernatural Ministry (BSSM) in Redding, California.

About the Author

Edet B. Effiom is a pastoral voice, strategic leader, and author who has spent more than two decades walking with believers through doubt and deconstruction from the heart of cosmopolitan Brussels. Having served in pastoral care at Vineyard Church and Ignite Church in Brussels and as Secretary-General of the Institute for African Empowerment, Effiom previously led high-profile corporate innovation projects with Nokia, HP, and Mobistar and holds recognition as an award-winning inventor. Fluent in English, French, and Dutch, he brings rare analytical rigor and pastoral tenderness to his mission: helping a wounded church remember how to breathe again.

Book Details & Where to Order



Title: Ghosted: When the Church Forgot the Holy Spirit and a Generation Moved On

Author: Edet B. Effiom

Publisher: Kharis Publishing

Genre: Non-fiction / Christian Living / Theology / Devotional

ISBN: 978-1-63746-790-9 | LCCN: 2026952684 Official Release Date: November 27, 2026 (Available Now)

Order Ghosted today for personal reading or church-wide study and take advantage of the $0.99 ebook promotion across major platforms: