MENAFN - GetNews) First-Century Scholar J. Allen Jernigan Reimagines the Prodigal Son Against the Brutal Backdrop of Ancient Rome in Sweeping Debut Novel, The Far Country. Already live across major retailers ahead of its official November 27, 2026 release, Volume One of Jernigan's historical saga is now available with a limited-time $0.99 ebook promotion.

AURORA, IL - Nov. 25, 2026 - When Rome marched into first-century Judea, it did not come merely to police a province—it came to display absolute power. In his debut biblical historical novel, The Far Country: The Reach of an Empire (Kharis Publishing; ISBN: 978-1-63746-776-3; LCCN: 2026951833), writer and first-century historian J. Allen Jernigan invites readers into the raw political, cultural, and spiritual reality of the world where Christianity was born.

While The Far Country officially launches on November 27, 2026, paperback and digital editions are already available across major retail platforms. To celebrate the launch, readers can claim the ebook edition for a special $0.99 promotional price across digital platforms through December 4, 2026.

Many readers encounter the parable of the Prodigal Son as a familiar Sunday sermon, detached from the dust, taxation, and Roman cruelty that defined daily life in first-century Israel. Jernigan solves that distance by anchoring one of Scripture's most beloved stories in rigorous historical research. Drawing on graduate studies in Church History and Second Temple Judaism—as well as authentic names preserved in first-century Jewish inscriptions, ossuaries, and archaeological records—Jernigan transforms a familiar parable into a gripping, multi-perspective family drama.

As Rome's grip tightens across the known world, a single family fractures under the weight of grief, ambition, vengeance, and impossible loyalties:



A cousin hardened by loss and a growing hatred of Rome flees toward a distant land.

One brother retreats into strict devotion to the Law, convinced that religious duty will secure his future.

Another brother leaves home chasing purpose and adventure, only to collide with betrayal and the unforgiving machinery of Roman justice. Meanwhile, a forbidden love takes root across cultural and political lines—while a father watches the horizon in quiet hope and a mother prays that even the darkest exile still holds a road home.

Though Jesus of Nazareth is not the central protagonist, his life and message move steadily through the background, altering the trajectory of every soul who crosses his path. Comparable in scope and spiritual heart to The Chosen, Ben-Hur, and The Robe, The Far Country delivers immersive historical fiction built for readers who want to feel the genuine weight of grace.

What others are saying about the book:

This book is an insightful guide for readers seeking to understand prayer. It teaches prayer as both a discipline and a way of life for the believer, highlighting it as a lifeline of the Christian faith for spiritual power and intimacy with God. Furthermore, it directs prayer away from mere 'asking' and into intimate communion with God. As a theologically sound resource, it equips us by anchoring our practice in Scripture. This is a must-have book that defines the essence of prayer, prevents misconceptions, ensures Biblical alignment, and protects the reader from error.

─Rev George Ngwenya, President of Men In Prayer South Africa

About the Author

J. Allen Jernigan is a writer with a lifelong passion for history, particularly the world of the first century. He pursued graduate studies in Church History and Second Temple Judaism, where he developed a deep interest in the cultural, religious, and political dynamics that shaped the era of early Christianity. He has spoken on these subjects in both formal and informal settings, bringing historical context to life through engaging, narrative-driven exploration.

Book Details & Where to Order



Title: The Far Country: The Reach of an Empire

Author: J. Allen Jernigan

Publisher: Kharis Publishing

Genre: Fiction / Christian Historical / Adventure

ISBN: 978-1-63746-776-3 | LCCN: 2026951833 Official Release Date: November 27, 2026 (Available Now)

Readers, book clubs, and reviewers can order The Far Country today and take advantage of the $0.99 promotional ebook offer across major platforms: