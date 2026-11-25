MENAFN - GetNews) The November 27–30 event features the new F13 X DTF printer, special K13 Lite pricing, UV/UV DTF discounts, and savings on printing consumables.

United States - Nov. 25, 2026 - Procolored, a provider of DTF and UV printing solutions, has announced its 2026 Black Friday Sale, offering customers significant savings on selected printing equipment and supplies. Running from November 27 through November 30, the campaign features special pricing on the latest printing equipment, selected bundles, clearance products, and consumables, with total savings of up to $1,400.

Procolored, a provider of DTF and UV printing solutions, has announced its 2026 Black Friday Sale, offering customers significant savings on selected printing equipment and supplies. Running from November 27 through November 30, the campaign features special pricing on the latest printing equipment, selected bundles, clearance products, and consumables, with total savings of up to $1,400.

Designed for independent creators, small business owners, Etsy and Shopify sellers, and established printing businesses, the promotion offers opportunities to upgrade equipment, expand production capabilities, and explore new printing applications ahead of the holiday season.

New F13 X Leads Procolored's Black Friday Printer Deals

The newProcolored F13X DTF printer takes center stage in Procolored's 2026 Black Friday campaign. Featuring a dual-printhead configuration, the new A3 DTF printer is designed for businesses looking to increase production efficiency and handle growing order volumes.

During the official Black Friday promotion, the F13 X dual-head printer will be available for $2,899, compared with its regular promotional presale price of $2,999. Customers purchasing the F13 X will also receive a 12-month printhead warranty, including an additional six months of coverage. The warranty includes one free printhead replacement during the coverage period. Customers must register their purchase on Procolored's official website within three months to activate the extended warranty.

Additionally, six other selected dual-head bundles will receive a $100 price reduction compared with their regular presale prices, giving customers more options when choosing a printing configuration.

K13 Lite Offers an Accessible Entry Point for Small Businesses

Another highlight of the campaign is the K13 Lite, which will receive a price reduction starting November 27.

The white and pink standalone K13 Lite models will be priced at $1,599, down from $1,699. The new price will continue beyond the Black Friday period, rather than ending on November 30.

Additional K13 Lite bundle options will also receive adjusted pricing:



· Standard bundle: reduced from $2,199 to $2,099.

· Standard bundle with heat press: reduced from $2,499 to $2,399. · Bundle with smokeless oven: reduced from $2,799 to $2,699.

With its accessible pricing and practical printing capabilities, the K13 Lite is positioned for individual creators, entrepreneurs, and smaller businesses entering the custom printing market.

Special Black Friday Discounts on UV and UV DTF Printers

Procolored is also extending its Black Friday offers to selected UV and UV DTF printing equipment.

From November 27 through November 30, eligible UV and UV DTF printers will receive 12% off. The promotion gives businesses an opportunity to explore additional printing applications, including personalized products, customized merchandise, and other creative printing projects.

These limited-time offers complement the DTF printer deals, providing customers with more choices when expanding their printing capabilities.

Save More on Printing Consumables

In addition to equipment discounts, Procolored is introducing tiered savings on printing consumables from November 19 through November 30.

Customers can receive discounts based on their purchase amount:



· Spend $150 and save $20.

· Spend $250 and save $40.

· Spend $350 and save $60. · Spend $500 and save $100.

The consumables promotion covers eligible printing supplies, including ink, powder, transfer film, and cleaning products. With discounts ranging from 10% to 20%, the offers help printing businesses replenish essential materials while managing ongoing production costs.

Selected clearance products will also be available through dedicated promotional offers, giving customers additional opportunities to purchase equipment and accessories at reduced prices.

Black Friday Sale – Phase One Is Live Now

Procolored's Black Friday Sale has entered its first promotional phase, running from November 19 through November 26. During this period, customers can enjoy exclusive purchase benefits on selected printing equipment, including complimentary ink gifts and additional membership rewards.

Customers purchasing eligible printers can receive model-specific ink gifts. F13 X purchases include six additional 250 ml bottles of DTF ink, while K13 Lite purchases come with one complimentary white ink bottle. F13 Pro purchases include five 500 ml bottles of DTF ink, and V1 Pro purchases include five 500 ml bottles of UV ink. Depending on the model, customers can redeem these offers through designated discount codes or automatic Buy X Get Y promotions.

Customers can also earn double membership points and receive a $50 gift card as part of the campaign. Both benefits are scheduled for issuance on December 25, 2026.

Following this first promotional phase, Procolored will launch its Black Friday Mega Sale from November 27 through November 30, featuring special deals across selected printers, bundles, and consumables.

Supporting Printing Businesses at Every Stage

From entrepreneurs launching their first custom printing businesses to established print shops looking to expand their operations, Procolored's Black Friday campaign offers equipment and promotional options for different business needs.

The new F13 X provides an option for businesses seeking greater production capacity, while the K13 Lite offers an accessible entry point for smaller operations and independent creators. Customers can also explore selected F13 Pro, V1 Pro, and clearance products, alongside discounts on essential printing consumables.

By combining new product promotions, special equipment pricing, warranty benefits, and consumables savings, Procolored aims to help customers find suitable printing solutions and make the most of the seasonal offers.

Procolored's 2026 Black Friday campaign runs from November 19 through November 30, 2026, with the Black Friday Mega Sale taking place from November 27 through November 30.

About Procolored

Procolored supplies printing systems across DTF, UV DTF, UV and DTG categories, together with related equipment, consumables and accessories. Its product range includes desktop and small-format systems aimed at custom printing, garment decoration and print-on-demand applications.