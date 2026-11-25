MENAFN - GetNews)""I grew up in Wheaton, so the western suburbs have always felt like home to me. I'm excited to go a little farther west and help more buyers and sellers make their next move in Geneva and St. Charles." -- Moe Hannon, Realtor"Geneva and St. Charles Realtor Moe Hannon of Keller Williams Premiere Properties now serves Kane County buyers and sellers after years in DuPage County

Geneva, Illinois - Nov. 25, 2026 - Geneva and St. Charles Realtor Moe Hannon, of Keller Williams Premiere Properties, is now working with buyers and sellers in Geneva and St. Charles, Illinois, two neighboring Kane County cities on the Fox River.

The Move to Kane County

Geneva and St. Charles sit side by side along the Fox River in Kane County. Geneva is the Kane County seat, and the Fox River runs through both cities. Hannon has worked in DuPage County since 2019, and the Geneva and St. Charles work extends that practice westward into Kane County.

"I grew up in Wheaton, so the western suburbs have always felt like home to me. I'm excited to go a little farther west and help more buyers and sellers make their next move in Geneva and St. Charles." said Moe Hannon, Realtor.

What a Geneva and St. Charles Realtor Handles

Hannon's website is organized around sales tied to a change in circumstances rather than a routine move. Estates, separations and job moves each follow their own paperwork and their own timeline.

An out-of-area job change turns into a sale and a purchase that have to be lined up on two timelines, which a relocation real estate agent sequences so the seller is neither without a home nor carrying two mortgages. A separation turns a shared house into a sale with extra parties and extra paperwork, where a divorce real estate agent keeps the information equal for both sides. An inherited house arrives with a deed nobody has read in years, siblings in different places and a date-of-death appraisal that is not a list price, which is the ground a probate real estate agent works.

Two more kinds are the move down in size, where an owner sorts a house of many years before listing it, and the first purchase. Each of these has its own page on Hannon's website, written for the situation instead of the town.

Credentials

Hannon holds the SRS (Seller Representative Specialist), C2EX, Luxury Home Certified and KW Luxury credentials. Her Zillow agent profile shows a 5.0 rating from 32 reviews, and her Google Business Profile shows 4.8 from 18 Google reviews, both as displayed on November 3, 2026.

Where a Geneva and St. Charles Realtor Works

The practice continues in Elmhurst, Glen Ellyn and Wheaton, with nearby DuPage communities including Lombard, Villa Park, Downers Grove, Lisle and Carol Stream. Geneva and St. Charles are added to that list. The practice website carries the full set of service pages.

About Moe Hannon, Realtor

Moe Hannon, Realtor, is a real estate agent with Keller Williams Premiere Properties and a member of the Ellyn & Main team. She has sold homes in DuPage County since 2019 and now serves buyers and sellers in Geneva and St. Charles, Illinois, including estate, divorce, relocation and tenant-occupied sales.