MENAFN - GetNews)""Every patient is different. We evaluate their bone, bite, and overall oral health before recommending treatment." -- Dr. Henry Kim, DMD, My Bloomingdale Dentist"Implant-supported dentures in Bloomingdale: My Bloomingdale Dentist explains mini implants, snap-in dentures and All-on-4, and how evaluation guides treatment.

Bloomingdale, Illinois - Nov. 25, 2026 - Implant-supported dentures in Bloomingdale, Illinois, offer patients a way to improve the stability of loose or uncomfortable lower dentures. My Bloomingdale Dentist explains three treatment options: removable implant-supported dentures, mini dental implants, and fixed full-arch restorations such as All-on-4.

Lower dentures are often more difficult to stabilize because they have less supporting surface area than upper dentures. Over time, changes in the jawbone and surrounding tissues can further affect their fit. While denture adhesives may provide temporary relief, persistent movement or discomfort may indicate the need for a different treatment approach.

Option One: A Denture That Snaps Onto Implants

Implant-supported dentures attach to dental implants using specialized attachments, providing improved retention and stability compared with conventional dentures. They can reduce movement during eating and speaking while remaining removable for daily cleaning. Implants may also help preserve surrounding bone, although periodic maintenance, attachment replacement, and denture relining may still be necessary.

Option Two: Mini Dental Implants

Mini dental implants are narrower than conventional implants and may help stabilize lower dentures in selected patients. Their smaller diameter can offer an alternative when available bone dimensions or other clinical considerations make conventional implants less suitable. However, they are not appropriate for everyone, and treatment decisions depend on bone quality, bite forces, and long-term restorative needs.

Option Three: A Fixed Arch on Four Implants

All-on-4 is a treatment approach that uses four strategically positioned implants to support a fixed full-arch restoration. Unlike removable dentures, these replacement teeth remain in place and are removed by a dental professional when needed. Treatment requires careful evaluation of bone support, bite, and restorative needs, along with ongoing hygiene and professional maintenance.

"When patients come to us with loose or uncomfortable dentures, my first priority is understanding what is causing the problem and what they hope to improve," said Dr. Henry Kim, DMD, of My Bloomingdale Dentist. "Every patient is different. We evaluate their bone, bite, and overall oral health before recommending treatment. I want patients to understand their options and feel confident in their treatment decisions."

How a 3D Scan Helps Guide Treatment

A 3D CBCT scan helps evaluate available bone and important anatomical structures, but it is only one part of treatment planning. Gum health, medical history, bite, and patient expectations also influence recommendations. Some patients may require bone grafting or additional treatment before implant placement, while others may qualify for immediate placement. The goal is to recommend the most appropriate and predictable option for each patient.

About My Bloomingdale Dentist

My Bloomingdale Dentist is a dental practice in Bloomingdale, Illinois, led by Dr. Henry Kim, DMD. The practice provides dental implants, implant-supported dentures, tooth extractions, crowns and bridges, clear aligners, and emergency dental care. The office holds a reported 4.8-star Google rating with more than 125 reviews and offers services in English, Korean, Vietnamese, and Spanish.