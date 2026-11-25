MENAFN - Asia Times) For over seventy years, South Korea's approach to North Korea rested on an assumption of eventual reunification, even if such endpoint remained distant and with no clear roadmap to overcome political, economic, and social obstacles.

North Korea remained committed to reunification as well, albeit not one of absorption into the South Korean system.

However, by 2024 Kim Jong Un declared his country no longer interested in this outcome, after calling South Korea a “hostile nation”, with the constitution removing references to reunification earlier this year. North Koreans now fear referencing reunification or shared ethnicity, the latter long the premise behind the need for reunification.

At the same time, South Koreans increasingly show ambivalence about reunification. Under these conditions, one must ask: if reunification is no longer the objective, what should South Korea seek from its neighbor?

South Korean administrations have differed on how to approach Pyongyang, ranging from engagement with few preconditions, captured by the Sunshine Policy of Kim Dae Jung, to a focus on deterrence and pressure to change North Korean behavior.

Despite different tactics for engagement, both approaches operated under the assumption that Koreans on both sides viewed themselves as one nation to be reunited. South Korea's own constitution reflects this view, defining the peninsula its territory, while the country treats North Korean arrivals substantively different than other immigrants.

The South Korean public's views on reunification have shifted. According to survey data from the Korea Institute for National Unification (KINU), the 2025 wave was the first in which a majority did not claim that unification was necessary (49%), with similar rates in 2026 (48.2%). KINU's survey similarly shows a significant increase in the percentage stating that unification is not necessary if both sides can exist peacefully, from 43.1% in 2016 to 66.9% this year.

Other surveys show similar findings. For example, the Seoul National University's Institute for Peace and Unification Studies found earlier this year that only 39% considered reunification necessary, More broadly, reunification sentiment has not only declined with each generation, but my own research using Korean General Social Survey (KGSS) data from 2003-2025 suggests declines within generations as well.

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South Koreans are also increasingly distinguishing shared ethnicity from shared political community. The justification for reunification rested heavily on the belief of North and South Koreans belonging to the shared ethnic nation. Increasingly, research challenges this justification. Ha and Jang find that those who define Korean identity on ethnic lines were less supportive of reunification, with my own recent work finding a similar pattern.

Survey work this year finds similar views, with a majority (56%) viewing both sides as the same ethnicity, but 65% considering the two separate states. This suggests that many South Koreans have separated a sense of shared heritage from that of political belonging, a pattern that can also be seen in the treatment of Joseonjok (ethnic Koreans from China) and Koryo-saram (ethnic Koreans from the former Soviet Union).

Research by Dong-Hoon Seol and John Skrentny describes this as hierarchical nationhood. North Koreans increasingly occupy an ambiguous position, neither entirely foreign nor considered part of the national community.

These changes matter for South Korean policy. Reunification is not simply an abstract goal, but one with enormous economic, political, and social costs. My recent work with Lydia Crisp shows just mentioning potential economic costs of reunification depresses support.

Seoul should consider whether policies reflect public preferences. Admittedly political leaders help shape public attitudes, such as seen with the summit between Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong Un in 2018. However, a government that consistently presents reunification as the inevitable endpoint misses the opportunity to normalize peaceful coexistence as an alternative, even as increasingly survey research shows this as an acceptable outcome.

Flexibility is crucial for Seoul as it may be too early to identify whether Pyongyang generally prefers permanent separation or this is, rather, a strategic move. Ending the rhetoric of a shared community allows the regime to treat South Korea as akin to any other foreign adversary rather than as brethren. It may also reduce South Korea's relevance in future negotiations over its nuclear weapons. Alternatively, Pyongyang may simply be testing out a different tactic for future negotiations, one where its nuclear capabilities are treated as realties and not for negotiation.

Nevertheless, its 2026 constitutional revisions suggest that this is more than a temporary rhetorical departure.

The deterioration of inter-Koren relations over the past decade demonstrates why a different approach is needed. Since 2019, Pyongyang has increasingly disregarded Seoul's engagement attempts.

In 2020, North Korea destroyed joint liaison office in Kaesong established after the Moon-Kim summit. In 2024, North Korea destroyed sections of the inter-Korean roads and railways, serving as both a symbolic severing of relations. In September, landmine explosions injured three South Korean soldiers, with North Korea denying responsibility. In October, North Korea threatened to resume its propaganda broadcasts at the DMZ and deploy additional weapons in the area.

While broader confrontations have not yet occurred, South Korea cannot assume that North Korea's rejection of reunification will produce a more predictable relationship simply because Pyongyang no longer claims to seek political integration.

President Lee Jae Myung seems to acknowledge changing conditions, with his February 2026 policy framework emphasizing peaceful coexistence and mutual benefits, and rejecting reunification via absorption into South Korea's system. This framework represents acknowledgment of changing relations and a willingness to pursue engagement consistent with North Korea's current positions, even if Pyongyang may have little interest in restoring relations.

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The first goal should be to establish mechanisms to manage tensions, such as restoring communication channels and developing procedures for border incidents, procedures that do not necessarily aim to change North Korean strategies.

Seoul must also not assume that Pyongyang will eventually return to negotiations. Rather, while maintaining defense coordination with the United States, South Korea should identify opportunities for selective engagement, such as humanitarian assistance and family reunions, that offer tangible ways to improve relations with little commitment from North Korea.

Finally, South Korea may need to reframe its responsibilities toward North Koreans. If the two populations increasingly see themselves as neighbors rather than brothers, this does not negate the challenges of humanitarian assistance, human rights violations in North Korea or the treatment of North Koreans who arrive in South Korea.

These issues have long been framed as steppingstones towards reunification, when perhaps now is the time to separate the idea of a shared national community from the practical and moral responsibilities that have traditionally accompanied it.

North Korea's rejection of reunification does not mean that South Korea should reject it as well, but Seoul should not let its policy be dependent on an outcome neither the North Korean government nor many of its own citizens would want.

Efforts toward peaceful coexistence likewise do not preclude eventual reunification. The more immediate challenge is to establish what South Korea wants from its neighbor if the division persists.

Timothy S. Rich is a professor of political science and the director of the International Public Opinion Lab (IPOL) at Western Kentucky University. His primary research focuses on the politics of Taiwan and South Korea.

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