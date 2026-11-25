Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan Trade Rises To $1.99 Billion In Nine Months
Kyrgyzstan accounted for 1.7% of Kazakhstan's total foreign trade turnover during the reporting period, compared with 1.6% a year earlier.
Kazakh exports to Kyrgyzstan rose by 14.9% year-on-year to $1.46 billion from $1.27 billion, accounting for 2.1% of Kazakhstan's total exports (compared with 2.19% in January-September 2025).
Meanwhile, imports from Kyrgyzstan increased by 25.9% year-on-year to $530.58 million from $421.32 million, representing 1.1% of Kazakhstan's total imports (up from 0.91% a year earlier).
Overall, Kazakhstan's foreign trade turnover reached $116.8 billion in January-September 2026, up 11.8% in nominal terms compared with $104.46 billion in the same period of 2025.
Exports totaled $68.44 billion, increasing by 18.1% in nominal terms from $57.95 billion, while imports reached $48.36 billion, up 3.9% from $46.52 billion.
China was Kazakhstan's largest export destination, accounting for 17.9% of exports, followed by Italy (17.6%), Russia (8.5%), Türkiye (7.7%), the Netherlands (6.2%), and France (5.7%).
Russia was Kazakhstan's largest import partner, accounting for 31% of imports, followed by China (30.3%), Germany (4.6%), the United States (3.7%), South Korea (2.4%), and Türkiye (2.1%).
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