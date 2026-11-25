Author Terry Eugene Bass shares his journey through childhood visions, street struggles, and miraculous healings, revealing the enduring power of God's grace.

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HENDERSON, NV – In an era where many see ancient spiritual accounts with skepticism, author Terry Eugene Bass delivers a profoundly honest and unfiltered personal account in his new memoir, My Journey to Grace: Just Believe. Designed as a living testimony of divine signs and modern-day wonders, the book chronicles Bass's life journey from encountering a mysterious visitor as a six-year-old child in Los Angeles to surviving street violence, addiction, and incarceration-eventually stepping into a life rooted in unwavering faith, prophetic realization, and miraculous spiritual healing.About the BookMy Journey to Grace: Just Believe is a raw, transparent, and gripping autobiography that bridges the gap between personal trial and divine redemption. Growing up in Los Angeles, Terry Bass experienced early encounters with God, including a transformative vision in his childhood garage and a pivotal moment in a sandbox where he was given a simple, lifelong instruction: 'Just believe.' Despite these profound early spiritual markers, his path was fraught with intense challenges, surviving a gunshot wound to his leg at age fourteen, gang activity, addiction, and seasons of homelessness on the streets of Hollywood, Venice Beach, and Downtown Los Angeles.Throughout every trial, the memoir reveals how God's hand steadily guided and preserved Bass's life. From miraculous physical healings, including complete recovery from severe epilepsy following prayer, to exact fulfillment of planetary alignment dreams seen decades prior, the book provides tangible proof that God's presence remains active and vibrant today. Through his background as a bass guitarist, call center representative, and ordained church elder, Bass shares a reassuring message: no matter how broken or off-course a life may seem, God's grace is tailored to rescue, heal, and elevate.“I am writing this because most people think the Bible is a myth. This is to serve as a LIVING testimony of proof that the signs and wonders of the word of GOD actually exist today. Jesus is alive and well. His word is true, and the love letter He sent is for you.”- Terry Eugene Bass, AuthorInspiration Behind the StoryThe inspiration behind writing My Journey to Grace came from Terry Bass's desire to comfort the hurting and restore faith in individuals who feel weighed down by guilt, doubt, or past mistakes. After receiving numerous specific visions, such as dreaming of precise celestial alignments involving Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn six months to two years before news flashes confirmed them, Bass realized that his personal experiences were meant to be shared as a beacon of hope for others.Reflecting on his journey through the desert seasons of life, from homelessness to owning homes and ultimately reuniting with his childhood third-grade crush, Tonya Dean, Bass emphasizes that God's love operates outside human understanding. The book stands as an encouraging reminder that God uses ordinary, flawed individuals to accomplish extraordinary purpose, inviting readers to move past self-condemnation and place their trust in Him.“The Lord demonstrates His own love in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us. God shows His grace and mercy when you're in need. When I'm weak, He is strong. Stop running from your problems and run through them... so you can stop guessing about who He is, and know who you are.”- Terry Eugene Bass, AuthorMeet the Author:Terry Eugene Bass was born on November 19, 1959, and grew up in Los Angeles, California. A talented self-taught bass guitarist with a lifelong passion for music, his personal journey includes surviving a gunshot wound at age fourteen, overcoming epilepsy, and overcoming seasons of addiction and incarceration before stepping into complete sobriety and transformation. After transitioning from the streets and homelessness into a dedicated path of faith, he was ordained as Elder Bass in 2013. Today, he resides in Henderson, Nevada, alongside his wife, Tonya Dean, whom he shares a history with dating back to their childhood days in the 1st grade sandbox, dedicating his life story to serving as a living testimony of divine grace.Book Availability and Media ContactThe book is available in Paperback, Hardcover, and eBook formats across major online book retailers and distributors.Available for media interviews, podcast appearances, book signings, and speaking engagements.

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My Journey to Grace: Just Believe

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New Memoir My Journey to Grace: Just Believe Shares a Powerful Testimony of Faith, Miracles, and Redemption News Provided By Metasphere Technologies November 25, 2026, 23:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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