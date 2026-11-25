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TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Marketing executive, AI strategist, and author Pooza Sarangi announces the release of her new nonfiction book, Marketing After Humans: The Rise of Autonomous AI Agents and the End of Marketing as We Know It. Published on November 13, 2026, the book examines how autonomous artificial intelligence could reshape marketing strategy, customer engagement, and business leadership. Drawing on more than 19 years of professional experience, Pooza offers practical insights for executives, entrepreneurs, and marketing professionals preparing for an increasingly AI-driven business environment.AvailabilityThe book is available in Kindle and Paperback editions on Amazon:The 254-page book explores the growing influence of autonomous AI agents on marketing operations, organizational decision-making, and long-term business growth.Readers interested in learning more about Marketing After Humans and Pooza's work in artificial intelligence, marketing strategy, and business leadership can visit her official website:Exploring the Shift From Marketing Automation to AI AutonomyArtificial intelligence is transforming how businesses analyze customer behavior, develop campaigns, and allocate marketing resources. As AI technology advances, autonomous agents are becoming capable of planning, executing, and optimizing activities within established operational boundaries.In Marketing After Humans, Pooza examines the implications of this transition, explaining how intelligent systems could increasingly make decisions that traditionally required human involvement.The book explores how autonomous technologies may redefine traditional marketing funnels, search strategies, advertising models, and customer journeys. It also considers the emergence of AI-powered growth engines capable of responding continuously to changing market conditions.Through forward-looking scenarios and strategic frameworks, the book helps readers understand how these developments could influence competitive advantage and organizational performance.Preparing Business Leaders for the Next Generation of MarketingA central theme of the book is the evolving responsibility of marketing executives as intelligent systems gain greater operational independence.Pooza examines how organizations can establish appropriate governance, evaluate automated decisions, and maintain accountability while adopting increasingly sophisticated technologies.The book also addresses the potential influence of AI agents on consumer purchasing decisions. As intelligent assistants become more involved in product discovery and evaluation, businesses may need to reconsider how they communicate value and develop lasting customer relationships.Reflecting on the importance of responsible AI adoption, Pooza stated:“The future isn't just about what machines can become. It's about what humanity chooses to become alongside them.”Pooza Sarangi, author of Marketing After Humans, AI strategist and marketing executiveThe Continuing Importance of Human Creativity and Ethical LeadershipWhile autonomous technologies offer opportunities for greater efficiency and adaptability, the book emphasizes the importance of human judgment, creativity, and ethical responsibility.Pooza explores why customer trust, brand integrity, and strategic vision remain essential as organizations introduce intelligent decision-making systems.Her analysis encourages business leaders to evaluate technological capabilities alongside their broader responsibilities to customers and stakeholders.The book provides a framework for understanding how organizations can prepare for autonomous marketing while maintaining meaningful oversight and pursuing sustainable growth. Here is a recent article published about the book.About the AuthorPooza Sarangi is a senior marketing executive, AI strategist, consultant, and author with more than 19 years of experience in business growth, digital transformation, and marketing innovation.Her career includes working with globally recognized organizations such as Amazon and Samsung and managing marketing budgets of up to $350 million. She holds an MBA from Stanford and AI qualifications from MIT and Kellogg.Based in Tampa, Florida, Pooza is associated with DigiTrend Consulting. Her work focuses on making complex technological concepts accessible and practical for business leaders navigating digital transformation.

Pooza Sarangi

DigiTrend Consulting

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Pooza Sarangi Releases 'Marketing After Humans' on the Future of AI-Driven Marketing and Business Leadership News Provided By XLIM November 25, 2026, 23:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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