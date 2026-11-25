The Gen X Ride by Vidya Math

CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vidya Math, a multi-award-winning Scottish author based in Cambridge, has released The Gen X Ride, a collection of poems and musings created for the Gen X generation. Published on November 19, 2026, the book brings back memories while reflecting on current challenges and day-to-day experiences. Through laughter, pensive moments and generational empathy, the collection explores the experience of a generation that witnessed technology transform a paper-based landscape into a digital one.AvailabilityThe book is available in Kindle and Paperback editions on Amazon:The Gen X Ride is a 30-page collection centered on memory, reflection and the experiences that continue to shape Gen X life. It is written for readers who remember the dramatic technological and cultural changes that unfolded during their lifetime and who can relate those memories to their lives today.A Collection for the Gen X Generation"The Gen X Ride" brings together poems and musings intended to reconnect readers with familiar memories while acknowledging the challenges they experience in the present. Its focus encompasses laughter, thoughtful reflection and the warm feeling that can come from considering the life a person has lived and continues to live.Gen X occupies a distinctive place in the evolution of modern technology. Members of this generation experienced daily life when paper-based systems were commonplace and then watched digital technology become increasingly central to communication, work and everyday routines. Vidya uses this transformation as an important part of the collection's generational perspective.“For all the Gen X people out there, this book is for you,” said Vidya, Author.“Join The Gen X Ride for laughter, pensive moments and a warm feeling in your heart of the life you've lived and are living now.”The collection joins Vidya's broader body of work across several literary forms. Her works include the magical realism series, The Book of Stamps and The Book of Gems. The Book of Stamps is available atMemory, Change and Gen X EmpathyThrough its focus on poetry and musings, The Gen X Ride provides a concise format for exploring shared memories and everyday experiences. The book is intended to encourage recognition among Gen X readers, particularly those who remember living through the transition from a predominantly paper-based environment to today's digital landscape.The collection also gives attention to the present, acknowledging the current challenges and ordinary experiences that remain part of Gen X life. Readers can approach the book as an opportunity to remember, reflect and reconnect with experiences associated with their generation. Here is a recent article published about the book.About the AuthorVidya is a multi-award-winning Scottish author based in Cambridge in the UK. Her works include the magical realism series, The Book of Stamps and The Book of Gems, The Ring, a sensual romantasy with a hidden secret, and non-fiction and poetry books such as Time Machine, The Train Station Cafe and The Luminosity series of women's contemporary literature.Vidya draws on her life as a dancer and scientist, weaving together intriguing mysteries while retaining the grounded character of her Glaswegian roots. Her latest book, The Gen X Ride, is a tribute to the generation that experienced technology's transformation from a paper-based landscape into a digital one, with memories, laughter and Gen X empathy at its center.

Vidya Math

Author of The Gen X Ride

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Vidya Math Releases 'The Gen X Ride,' a Poetry Collection Celebrating Gen X Memories and Everyday Experiences News Provided By XLIM November 25, 2026, 23:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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