UCC1, a free reference from TIN Comply, covers UCC filing and search in every state and DC, from where to file a UCC-1 and each state's official UCC search to removing a paid-off UCC lien.

UCC1 covers UCC-1 filing, UCC lien searches, fees, lapse and terminations in every state and DC, for lenders and for borrowers, for free

- UCC1 spokesperson

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TIN Comply today announced UCC1, a free reference on UCC financing statements in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, for the lenders, equipment finance and factoring firms, suppliers, paralegals and closing staff who file and search them, and for the businesses that find one on their own record. Each rule is quoted from the state's own enacted Article 9, its filing office rules and fee schedules, the national UCC forms or federal lien law.

A UCC-1 financing statement is the public notice that a lender or seller claims a security interest in a debtor's personal property. It must be filed in the right state under the debtor's exact name. For individual debtors, 45 of the 51 jurisdictions follow the driver's license name rule, while six accept any of three names. A filing lasts five years in every state but Wyoming, which gives ten for filings made since July 1, 2013, and a continuation counts only in the last six months before the lapse date. The online UCC-1 fee runs from $3 in Idaho to $84 in Pennsylvania before portal fees, 11 states no longer take a paper UCC-1, and 37 jurisdictions have enacted the 2022 amendments. A search of one office misses county fixture filings and liens filed elsewhere, and federal tax lien notices are often filed in a different office.

What the site offers:

Every official UCC search, one click from the map. The newest page, UCC search by state, puts a map and a state list at the top: pick a state and the main button opens that state's own official online UCC search. A table below gives every state's search, what it covers, whether tax liens come up in the same search, and the certified search request with its fee. Seventeen states list the online name search as free, some with an account, 12 charge per search or by subscription, and five say there is no free public search.

Every state and DC, one page each. Fifty-one state pages give the filing office and its system, the UCC-1 and UCC-3 fees online and on paper, the online search and certified searches, the debtor name rule, lapse and the 2022 amendments, each quoted from the state. Tables compare filing fees, official searches, federal tax lien offices, debtor name rules and the 2022 amendments across all 51.

Filing and searching, step by step. Guides cover what a UCC-1 must contain, where to file, the debtor name rules (Alternative A and B), collateral, purchase-money security interests, fixture filings, continuation, UCC-3 amendments, terminations and rejections, then how to search for UCC liens, certified searches, what a search does not show and federal tax lien searches.

The borrower's side. For a business that finds a UCC lien on its own record: what the filing means and what it does not, how to remove a paid-off lien with a signed demand (the secured party then has 20 days to file or send a termination), what to do about a wrongful filing, the lien after the loan is paid, and how to spot mail that looks official but is not.

Free tools, templates and forms. Three tools: a lapse date calculator (the lapse date and the six-month continuation window), a filing fee finder for every state's filing and search fees, and an individual debtor name checker. Three Word templates: a termination demand letter, a pre-filing checklist and a lien search log. All seven national UCC forms of the International Association of Commercial Administrators (IACA), Rev. 07/01/2023, are explained box by box on the form itself, from the UCC1 and UCC3 to the UCC5 information statement.

Primary sources, not summaries of summaries. Every fact is quoted from a state's enacted Article 9, its filing office rules, fee schedules and forms, IACA's Model Administrative Rules and national forms, or the Internal Revenue Code and the IRS's lien pages.

Where to start:

UCC search by state: ucc-search-by-state/

UCC filing and search by state: states/

How to search for UCC liens: ucc-lien-search/

UCC filing fees by state: ucc-filing-fees-by-state/

How to remove a UCC lien: remove-ucc-lien/

About TIN Comply

TIN Comply is a vendor identity and tax compliance platform offering IRS TIN matching, EIN lookup, sanctions screening and W-9 collection. It publishes UCC1. Learn more at tincomply.

TIN Comply Support

TIN Comply

+1 866-360-9805

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TIN Comply Launches UCC1, a Free UCC Filing and Search Guide by State News Provided By TIN Comply November 25, 2026, 23:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.