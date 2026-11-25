Author Colleen Shannon, writer of The Hawk's Lady and other historical romance novels.

The Hawk's Lady by Colleen Shannon, a historical romance featuring early American naval history, Barbary pirates, and a forbidden love story.

Author Colleen Shannon brings early American naval history, Barbary piracy, and a forbidden romance to life in a story set against the Mediterranean.

- Colleen Shannon

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bookish Corner highlights *The Hawk's Lady *, a historical romance by author Colleen Shannon that brings together early American naval history, Barbary piracy, and a fictional relationship shaped by captivity, personal conflict, and love.

The inspiration behind the novel dates back to the presidency of Ronald Reagan. During that period, Shannon followed developments involving Libya and Muammar Gaddafi. Her interest in history led her to consider the historical relationship between the United States and countries in the region, particularly the conflicts involving the Barbary States during America's early years.

This historical connection became the foundation for a story set against the backdrop of early American naval development, when the young United States faced difficult decisions about maritime security, national defense, and the use of military power.

A Story of Romance, Conflict, and Historical Adventure

In *The Hawk's Lady*, Shannon follows an American sailor who voluntarily goes undercover as a Barbary pirate. His mission is to establish the dey of Algiers' involvement in regional piracy and locate his kidnapped sister, who has been placed in a harem.

During his mission, he encounters the yacht of a British heiress. Their meeting brings back an earlier connection from his visit to London, where he had admired her but received a dismissive response. She initially sees him as a wealthy adventurer who has abandoned his national identity in pursuit of power and riches.

Their circumstances change when the heiress becomes his captive. Although he initially approaches her with resentment, her determination and refusal to surrender her independence gradually challenge his feelings. As their relationship develops, the story explores the tension between captivity and freedom, past misunderstandings, and enduring affection.

## Historical Elements Behind the Novel

The historical setting is an important part of *The Hawk's Lady*. The novel incorporates references to early American debates over the strength of the federal government and the establishment of a navy, as well as the death of George Washington.

Shannon also incorporates maritime details, including the xebecs commonly associated with Barbary pirates and the USS Constitution's involvement in Mediterranean conflicts.

These historical elements provide context for the novel's fictional events, connecting its romantic storyline with the political and maritime challenges of the period.

## The Author's Perspective

Reflecting on the book, Shannon acknowledges that its writing style is more elaborate and detailed than what she would produce today. Nevertheless, she remains proud of the historical setting and the emotional storyline developed throughout the novel.

As Shannon explains, she sought to bring an interesting period of history to life through the experiences of two lovers whose relationship unfolds alongside their struggle for freedom.

## About Colleen Shannon

Colleen Shannon is the author of historical romance novels including *The Hawk's Lady*, *Wild Heart Tamed*, and *The Tender Devil*. Her work combines historical settings with romantic storylines and dramatic character relationships.

Readers interested in *The Hawk's Lady* can explore its Kindle edition through the following Amazon book page:

About Bookish Corner

Bookish Corner publishes independent book coverage and author features, highlighting literary works and the writers behind them.

Colleen Shannon

Colleen Shannon – Author

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Colleen Shannon Explores Early American History in The Hawk's Lady News Provided By Fast Glover November 25, 2026, 23:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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