MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The European Central Bank (ECB) is preparing to broaden which tokenized bonds banks can post as collateral to access cash from the Eurosystem. The change is designed to increase flexibility for market participants and could, in turn, reduce financing costs for bond issuers-while opening new opportunities for bond funds through securities-lending.

Under the ECB's plans, starting June 2027, banks would be able to use qualifying bonds issued on platforms licensed under the EU's distributed ledger technology (DLT) pilot regime. For issuers, the location and format of bond issuance can matter when investors and counterparties price the deal.

The ECB plans to accept a wider set of tokenized bonds as Eurosystem collateral from June 2027, tied to EU DLT pilot licensing. When bonds become eligible, historical ECB collateral-eligibility changes have been associated with lower yields on newly qualified corporate debt. Eligibility expansion can raise demand for borrowing eligible securities, potentially increasing fees for bond funds through securities lending. Evidence from a Luxembourg €1.7 billion tokenized bond shows at least some market readiness ahead of the broader rollout. Much of the real-world effect will likely show up in how yields evolve for newly eligible debt and in the share of bonds actually pledged to the Eurosystem.

Key takeawaysWhy collateral eligibility matters for tokenized bond funding

For banks, collateral eligibility is not just a technical detail-it directly affects how efficiently they can raise cash. If a bond can be used to borrow against it within the Eurosystem, the bank may hold the security rather than selling it outright to meet liquidity needs.

The ECB's approach aims to make that collateral path more accessible to tokenized issuance. When bonds can be pledged, issuers may benefit indirectly: greater collateral usefulness can translate into more favorable pricing from the market.

This matters particularly for tokenized bonds, where the promise is often framed around speed, programmability, and improved settlement infrastructure. But from a bank's perspective, the practical question is whether tokenized assets qualify under central bank rules-and whether those rules expand enough to create meaningful liquidity demand.

What past eligibility changes suggest about yields

To gauge potential impact, the ECB study referenced in the report examined 160 changes in Eurosystem collateral eligibility. The results point to a measurable pricing effect when bonds newly gain collateral status.

According to the study, yields on newly eligible corporate bonds fell by 4.6 to 20 basis points compared with bonds that were still awaiting qualification. While the range indicates variability depending on asset and timing, the overall direction is significant: eligibility can compress borrowing costs rather than merely shifting operational convenience.

For investors, this is a reminder that central bank collateral frameworks can influence market rates even without any direct change to credit fundamentals. If tokenized bond eligibility expands under the DLT pilot rules, similar yield dynamics could surface as the market reprices the benefit of increased pledgeability.

Securities lending demand could rise alongside eligibility

Collateral eligibility doesn't only affect who can pledge bonds; it can also change how securities circulate through the financial system. When more bonds are eligible, more participants are incentivized to source them for pledging-either directly or via counterparties.

The referenced study also found increased demand to borrow eligible securities. That has implications beyond the initial issuance: bond funds and other holders may be able to earn additional income by lending the securities to banks that need them to meet collateral requirements.

In other words, expanding eligibility could create a two-sided effect-helping banks access cash more readily while giving holders a clearer path to monetize securities-lending activity tied to collateral demand.

Tokenized bond precedent from Luxembourg-and what to watch next

The report highlights that Luxembourg's €1.7 billion tokenized bond had already qualified through an earlier route. It also compares bank participation across tokenized and conventional issuance, suggesting the market is not starting from scratch.

For example, banks bought 47% of the October issue of the tokenized bond. That is close to banks' 51% share of Luxembourg's conventional 10-year sale in March. While these numbers do not prove the ECB's policy will deliver the same magnitude of impact broadly, they do indicate that banks have been active in both tokenized and non-tokenized formats.

As eligibility expands, the most revealing metrics may not be headline participation rates at auction. Instead, the report points to two areas to monitor as the market responds:

Yields banks accept on newly eligible debt-an indicator of whether pledgeability translates into lower financing costs. How much of the newly eligible issuance gets pledged in practice-an indicator of whether the collateral route is actually used at scale.

That distinction matters because tokenization alone does not guarantee liquidity. Eligibility must be both broad enough and operationally clear enough for banks to treat tokenized securities as practical collateral rather than a niche holding.

Looking ahead to June 2027

The ECB's June 2027 timeline is now the key reference point for tokenized bond market participants. Investors and issuers should watch how eligibility changes affect yield spreads for newly qualified debt and whether banks increase their pledging activity in line with the additional collateral runway. If those two measures move as prior eligibility shifts did in the study, the policy could reshape financing economics for tokenized issuance-and strengthen the business case for securities lending tied to collateral demand.

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