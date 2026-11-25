MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the“Company”,“ReconAfrica”) (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) (NSX: REC), is pleased to announce third quarter 2026 financial and operating results. Third quarter financial statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) are available on SEDAR+ at .

Selected highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, and subsequent period:



Horizontal drilling at KW1X has been completed with operations shifting to completion operations which includes flow testing;

Received a one-year extension to the PEL 073 Second Renewal Exploration Period, extending such period to January 29, 2027. Application for a Third Renewal Exploration Period has been submitted and is awaiting review;

Seismic reprocessing at Ngulu is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027, with a resource report to follow;

Completed an upsized bought-deal public offering in September 2026 for aggregate gross proceeds of $21,850,506, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option; and A cash balance of $29.7 million at the end of the third quarter.



Brian Reinsborough, President and CEO, commented:“Operations continue to advance at KW1X in Namibia where horizontal drilling has been completed and the focus has moved to flow testing which we expect to commence shortly. We continue to expect to report flow test results prior to year end.”

Grant of Restricted Share Units to New Director

A total of 62,700 Restricted Share Units (“RSUs”) has been granted to Mr. Kubik who was named as a director of the Company on October 1, 2026, which was subsequent to the granting of Stock Options and RSUs to directors announced August 26, 2026. As Mr. Kubik is a director of the Company, the grant of RSUs to him is considered a“Related Party Transaction” as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company is relying on the exemptions from: (i) the formal valuation provisions of MI 61-101 as set out in section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 (Issuer Not Listed on Specified Markets) on the basis that the Company is a TSX Venture Exchange listed issuer; and (ii) the minority approval provisions of MI 61-101 as set out in section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 (Fair Market Value Not More than 25% of Market Capitalization) on the basis that neither the fair market ‎value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the ‎consideration for, the RSUs granted to Mr. Kubik exceeded 25% of the market capitalization of the Company. The disinterested directors of the Company approved the grant of RSUs to Mr. Kubik and no materially contrary view, or abstention was expressed or made by any director of the Company in relation thereto. The RSUs vest over a three-year period in accordance with the terms of the RSU/DSU Plan and with applicable regulatory requirements.

The grants form part of the Company's annual compensation program. The program is intended to align the interests of employees and other participants with those of shareholders by linking a portion of compensation to the Company's long-term share-price performance. Details of the plans can be found in the Company's Management Information Circular available on Sedar+ ().

About ReconAfrica

ReconAfrica is a Canadian oil and gas company engaged in the exploration of the Damara Fold Belt and Kavango Rift Basin of northeastern Namibia, southeastern Angola and northwestern Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licences and access to ~13 million contiguous acres. The Company also operates the Ngulu block in the shallow waters offshore central Gabon covering 1,214 Km2 (equivalent to 54 Gulf of Mexico blocks) which is strategically located near producing oil fields and infrastructure. The Ngulu block includes the Loba oil field discovery and a large inventory of high impact prospects in the pre-salt and post-salt plays. In all aspects of its operations, ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbance of habitat in line with international standards and implementing environmental and social best practices in its project areas.

For further information contact:

Brian Reinsborough, President & Chief Executive Officer

Mark Friesen, Vice President, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

IR Inquiries Email: ...

Media Inquiries Email: ...

Tel: +1-877-631-1160

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under applicable Canadian, United States and other applicable securities laws, rules and regulations, including, without limitation, statements with respect to progress of the KW1X horizontal well test, well results including any shows and/or indications of hydrocarbons, timing of well tests, duration and completion of the well test, the ability to source adequately materials needed for the well test in a timely manner, the timing and results from production testing, reporting flow test results before year end, net pay and net reservoir calculations, the results from production including rate testing, extent of natural fractures, success case scenarios, side track operations, well capability, efficiency and economics and the Company's commitment to minimal disturbance of habitat, in line with best international standards and its implementation of environmental and social best practices in its project areas. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on ReconAfrica's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as the Company's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's annual information form (“AIF”) dated April 14, 2026, for the financial period ended December 31, 2025, available under the Company's profile at . Actual future results may differ materially. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to ReconAfrica. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and ReconAfrica undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.