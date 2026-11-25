Dean E. Dennis

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that it has been recognized in the Los Angeles Business Journal's "Most Admired Law Firms to Work For 2026" list. The annual distinction recognizes law firms across the region for their workplace culture, leadership, commitment to professional excellence, and dedication to employee development.The feature highlights "65 particularly outstanding law firms who are consciously working towards creating diverse, positive and supportive environments to help drive the success of their attorneys," according to the publication."Being recognized as one of the Most Admired Law Firms is a tremendous honor," says Managing Attorney Dean E. Dennis. "We are proud of the environment we have built and remain committed to providing outstanding legal counsel while investing in the growth and well-being of our people."Hill Farrer fosters a culture grounded in collaboration, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to excellence. The firm creates opportunities for employees to connect and build relationships through everyday amenities such as its daily breakfast bar, firm-sponsored gatherings, and celebrations recognizing individual and team accomplishments. These efforts help cultivate a strong sense of community and contribute to an environment where employees feel valued, engaged, and supported.For more than a century, Hill Farrer has built a legacy of excellence across practices, including business, labor and employment, trusts and estates, bankruptcy, real estate and litigation. The firm's attorneys are recognized leaders in their fields, earning the respect of both the courts and their peers. With an excellent track record and aggressive client advocacy, Hill Farrer consistently delivers successful results for its clients. Recently, the firm was recognized as a "Best Law Firm" by Best Lawyers.

Jonathan Fitzgarrald

Equinox Strategy Partners

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HILL FARRER & BURRILL RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF LOS ANGELES' MOST ADMIRED LAW FIRMS News Provided By Equinox Strategy Partners November 25, 2026, 23:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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