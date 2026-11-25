Founder of Living Goldenwell shares a framework to help women navigate aging parent care with greater clarity, confidence, and preparation.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Influential Women is pleased to present From Overwhelmed to Empowered: The 4 Step Framework for Women Caring for Elderly Parents, a new masterclass featuring Kathleen Corpola, Eldercare Expert and Founder of Living Goldenwell. Through her four-step framework, Corpola explores how women can navigate the emotional and practical challenges of supporting aging parents while continuing to prioritize their own well-being.For many women, caring for aging parents introduces an entirely new set of responsibilities alongside existing professional, personal, and family commitments. From navigating difficult conversations to understanding care options and coordinating family decisions, the experience can quickly become overwhelming without adequate preparation and support.Drawing from her personal experience caring for her father through Alzheimer's disease and her professional work supporting women navigating eldercare, Corpola introduces four foundational shifts designed to help women approach caregiving with greater confidence.Throughout the masterclass, she emphasizes the importance of prioritizing personal well-being, recognizing internal and external obstacles, developing a proactive eldercare plan, and investing in education and expert guidance. Together, these shifts encourage women to move beyond uncertainty and take a more informed, intentional approach to supporting their loved ones.A central theme of the presentation is the importance of preparation. Corpola encourages women to begin conversations about their parents' future needs before a crisis occurs, helping families better understand their options and establish a foundation for thoughtful decision-making.She also addresses the emotional complexities of caregiving, including guilt, self-doubt, changing family dynamics, and the challenge of balancing multiple responsibilities. By recognizing these pressures and building appropriate support systems, women can begin creating healthier boundaries and maintaining a stronger sense of self throughout the caregiving journey.Through From Overwhelmed to Empowered, Influential Women continues its commitment to sharing educational perspectives that address the evolving challenges women face in their personal and professional lives.The masterclass offers an encouraging message: caring for aging parents is an important responsibility, but women deserve the knowledge, resources, and support necessary to navigate that responsibility without losing themselves in the process.About Influential WomenInfluential Women is a platform dedicated to celebrating women's achievements, amplifying their voices, and providing opportunities for connection, education, and professional and personal growth. Through interviews, masterclasses, and editorial features, Influential Women shares perspectives and experiences designed to inform and inspire its community.Watch the MasterclassFrom Overwhelmed to Empowered: The 4 Step Framework for Women Caring for Elderly Parents is available through the Influential Women masterclass library.Visit to learn more.

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From Overwhelmed to Empowered: The 4 Step Framework for Women Caring for Elderly Parents with Expert Kathleen Corpola News Provided By Influential Women November 25, 2026, 23:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology, Telecommunications



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