Dr. Sheila Nazarian, board-certified Beverly Hills plastic surgeon and founder of Nazarian Plastic Surgery and Spa26, advocates for greater awareness of intimate wellness during menopause.

Nazarian Plastic Surgery, a Beverly Hills practice founded by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Sheila Nazarian, specializing in personalized surgical, nonsurgical, and intimate wellness care.

Dr. Sheila Nazarian emphasizes personalized patient care, open communication, and informed treatment decisions at her Beverly Hills plastic surgery practice.

Dr. Sheila Nazarian takes an individualized approach to plastic surgery consultations, considering each patient's anatomy, concerns, and personal goals.

The Beverly Hills office of Nazarian Plastic Surgery, where patients receive personalized consultations for surgical, nonsurgical, and intimate wellness treatments.

The Beverly Hills plastic surgeon encourages a candid, individualized conversation about vulvovaginal health, comfort, anatomy, and sexual wellness in midlife.

- Dr. Sheila NazarianBEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hot flashes and sleep disruption tend to dominate the public conversation around menopause. But changes to intimate tissue are rarely mentioned, even though issues like dryness, irritation, pain during intimacy, urinary symptoms, or visible changes to the vulva can have a big impact on daily life.Dr. Sheila Nazarian, a board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Nazarian Plastic Surgery and Spa26 in Beverly Hills, wants to broaden the conversation. She believes women should get clear information about the medical, functional, and aesthetic issues that can come up during perimenopause and menopause, as well as honest advice about which provider and treatment might be right for them.“Women often arrive at a consultation after months or years of quietly managing discomfort or feeling unsure about changes in their bodies,” said Dr. Nazarian.“These concerns are personal, but they are not unusual. Good care starts by listening carefully, identifying what is actually happening, and giving a woman the information she needs to make her own decision.”Genitourinary syndrome of menopause, or GSM, is a term for a group of vulvar, vaginal, sexual, and urinary symptoms linked to lower estrogen levels. These symptoms can be very different from person to person. One woman might notice dryness or irritation, while another might have pain during intimacy, frequent urinary symptoms, less tissue elasticity, or changes in the size and shape of the labia.Since these symptoms can have different causes, getting the right evaluation is important. Issues like infection, skin conditions, pelvic floor problems, medication side effects, and other health concerns should be checked. Many women start by seeing a gynecologist and may use moisturizers, lubricants, pelvic floor therapy, or prescription treatments. Procedures should only be considered when there is a clear reason, and the patient knows the evidence, limits, recovery time, and other options.At Nazarian Plastic Surgery and Spa26, intimate wellness consultations focus on each patient's anatomy and personal goals. Surgical options can include labiaplasty for extra or uneven labia minora, labia majora reduction, clitoral hood reduction, or fat transfer to restore volume. Each procedure is designed for a specific concern and is planned for the individual. These surgeries are not one-size-fits-all and are not automatically recommended just because someone is in menopause.For patients who want a nonsurgical option, the practice also offers treatments for external tissue quality, vaginal tissue, volume, pigmentation, hair removal, or sexual wellness. Depending on what the patient needs, options may include diVa laser treatment, TempSure radiofrequency for external tissue, PRP-based treatments, the vFit at-home device, laser hair removal, peels or laser treatments for pigmentation, and volume restoration with Renuva injections or fat transfer. Each treatment has its own purpose, and the benefits can be different for each person.“Intimate wellness should never be reduced to a menu of procedures,” Dr. Nazarian said.“A woman may need gynecologic treatment, a structural procedure, a nonsurgical option, or no procedure at all. The right recommendation is the one that fits her anatomy, symptoms, health history, and comfort level.”Dr. Nazarian says the bigger goal is to create space for a conversation that many women have had to handle on their own. Menopause can affect comfort, confidence, relationships, and quality of life. Addressing these concerns with care takes medical knowledge and sensitivity, especially when talking about intimate anatomy or sexual health.A consultation also helps separate concerns that are often lumped together. Labiaplasty changes the size or shape of the labia minora. Labia majora procedures focus on the outer tissue, whether the issue is too much tissue or loss of volume. Internal vaginal symptoms need a different approach than external looseness, pigmentation, or unwanted hair. No single treatment can fix every problem, and changes in sensation or sexual function can be linked to hormones, nerves, pelvic floor, relationships, mental health, and tissue health.Dr. Nazarian urges women to get help if intimate symptoms last, cause pain, or disrupt daily life. She also recommends asking clear questions about the clinician's training, the evidence for any suggested treatment, possible risks, recovery time, and what results to expect.“There is no reason for a woman to feel embarrassed for asking,” she said.“The conversation should be respectful, specific, and grounded in her health. She should leave feeling informed, never pressured.”For more information about intimate wellness consultations in Beverly Hills, visit sexual-health/vaginal-rejuvenation/ or call Nazarian Plastic Surgery at (310) 773-3039.About Nazarian Plastic SurgeryNazarian Plastic Surgery is a Beverly Hills practice founded by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Sheila Nazarian. The practice provides surgical and nonsurgical care across the face, breast, body, and intimate wellness, with treatment plans shaped by each patient's anatomy, health history, goals, and tolerance for recovery. Dr. Nazarian is also the founder of Spa26, a medical spa offering aesthetic and wellness services in Beverly Hills.

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