Clients can view and manage upcoming, and past bookings, all from one secure portal on both mobile and web.

Cardholders can manage their balance, in addition to trips, making it easier than ever to add funds and view credits.

A single sign-in gives clients and their assistants every trip, itinerary and FBO detail, before the trip, on travel day and after.

- Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO, Amalfi Jets

CALABASAS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amalfi Jets Inc., a global private jet charter provider, technology, and media company announces the launch of its new client portal at href="" rel="external nofollow" amalfijet, the latest release in its commitment to building technology around the way its clients fly and what they need. The portal gives Amalfi Jets clients and Amalfi One Cardholders one secure portal to see every trip they fly with Amalfi Jets, on any phone, tablet, or computer, with nothing to download.

The portal gives clients, and the assistants who book for them, one place to find everything about their trips. The itinerary, departure times and FBO details are all behind a single sign-in that works before the trip, on travel day and after, so the answers are there whenever they want them.

“Our clients' time matters, and the questions we hear most are simple ones: where do we go, and what time do we leave,” said Brian Francis, President of Sales at Amalfi Jets,“The portal puts those answers in their hands before they ever have to ask.”

Once signed in, clients can see the following for every trip they fly with Amalfi Jets:

Trips: see every upcoming and past trip, with times shown in each airport's local time, a countdown to departure and the trip's status.

To do: see what actions are still needed before a flight, such as passenger details, payment or extra services, and the date it's needed by.

Ready to fly: the evening before each flight, see the FBO with directions, who's flying and important reminders.

Trip details: see the aircraft, the crew once they're assigned, and whether the itinerary is preliminary or final.

Itinerary tools - download the itinerary, add the trip to a calendar, or request a change.

“We're committed to building technology that makes every trip with us easier, and that starts with the way our clients actually fly,” said Founder & CEO Kolin Jones,“The client portal is the newest piece. Every update from here will be shaped by what our clients need, and our team will always be one call away.”

The client portal is the first release of a broader platform the Amalfi Jets technology team is building around client needs. Future updates will bring more ways for clients, and the people who help arrange their travel, to manage their trips and account details in one place. Clients can sign in to the client portal here:

amalfijets

The client portal is available to Amalfi Jets clients with a booked trip, and can also be reached from the button on the amalfijets homepage. Account managers and the 24/7 Flight Operations team remain one tap away from every page.

Amalfi Jets offers a wide range of services as a global private jet charter and jet card provider. With access to over 3,500 aircraft across 170+ countries, Amalfi Jets' clients enjoy the convenience of booking every part of their trip through one trusted company.

If you have yet to experience flying with Amalfi Jets and wish to learn more, reach out to an Amalfi Jets representative.

ENDS –

For media enquiries contact – 5WPR Amalfi Jets Team – amalfijets@5wpr

About Amalfi Jets

Amalfi Jets is a global private aviation company redefining the charter experience through innovation, technology, and safety. Founded by pilot and private aviation leader Kolin Jones, and philanthropist and financier Calvin Yoon, the company combines aviation expertise with proprietary technology to modernize how private jet travel is booked, managed, and delivered. Amalfi Jets leverages digital platforms and an in-house operations team to source aircraft, evaluate operators, manage logistics, and oversee every detail of a trip in real time, placing safety at the forefront of every flight. With access to a worldwide fleet and a team available 24/7, Amalfi Jets manages charter solutions for individuals, families, and businesses flying globally.

Kolin Jones

Amalfi Jets

+1 8776262534

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Amalfi Jets Launches Client Portal, Built Around the Way Its Clients Fly News Provided By Amalfi Jets Inc November 25, 2026, 23:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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