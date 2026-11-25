MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Black Frame Studios, a St. Catharines Christmas party venue, has December dates open for corporate groups of 40 to 250 in a 7,000-square-foot space.

- Wes Keller, Owner, Black Frame Studios

ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Black Frame Studios, the St. Catharines event venue and production studio at 114 Hartzel Road, has opened its remaining December dates for corporate Christmas parties and private holiday events. The 7,000-square-foot Niagara Christmas party venue hosts groups of 40 to 250 guests and has been dressed for the season with Christmas trees, decorations throughout the building and a Christmas set built for photos.

The main room can be arranged as a banquet hall or an intimate theatre and is supported by a stage, multiple bars, a lounge, an outdoor patio and three parking lots. The venue's Christmas offering includes projection and lighting that turn the room into a winter wonderland, a full bar, a lounge with a baby grand piano, a sound system for DJs and speeches, and an in-house crew that can film the night.

The venue is run by a production team. Owner Wes Keller also operates Black Frame Cinema, a video production company, and the building opened as a studio with six themed sets for photo and video shoots, including the Infinity Room and its 40-foot cyclorama wall. CHCH's Morning Live profiled the studio in December 2025 in a segment on the Hollywood-style sets Keller brought to Niagara. Keller said the business is now focused mainly on events.

To launch the season, the team produced a cinematic Christmas short film set at the venue. In it, an event planner whose booking has fallen through is given 48 hours to find a new location for a 150-guest company Christmas party, and finds Black Frame Studios. The film leads the venue's holiday advertising.

A company Christmas party is usually booked into a restaurant, a banquet hall or a hotel ballroom. As a Christmas party venue, a purpose-built production space gives organizers controllable lighting, a stage, built-in photo backdrops and one team handling sound, lighting and video, which removes several outside suppliers from a staff Christmas party.

"Black Frame is the perfect place for a Christmas party, and we want every company in Niagara to know it," said Wes Keller, owner of Black Frame Studios. "The trees are up, the Christmas set is built and the space sells itself the moment people walk in. A business can book it out, bring the whole team and make the night their own."

Companies looking for a Christmas party venue in Niagara can check a date, request package details and book a venue tour through the Christmas parties page at blackframeniagara or by emailing.... Packages are quoted on enquiry.

Outside the holiday season, Black Frame Studios hosts weddings, concerts and ticketed events, private celebrations and commercial shoots throughout the year.

About Black Frame Studios

Black Frame Studios is a 7,000-square-foot event venue and production studio at 114 Hartzel Road in St. Catharines, Ontario, serving the Niagara region. The venue hosts corporate events, Christmas parties, weddings, concerts and private celebrations for 40 to 250 guests, and offers themed sets for photo and video shoots. Learn more at blackframeniagara.

About WILLIAMS BUSINESS TECHNOLOGIES Inc.

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Scale Selling Corporation

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Niagara Christmas Party Venue Black Frame Studios Opens December Dates News Provided By Scale Selling Corporation November 25, 2026, 23:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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