Thanksgiving isn't a big event in Shenzhen. No turkey, no parade, and the factory runs its usual shift. But the holiday does give us a useful excuse once a year: to stop and thank the people who actually make our work possible.

The holiday began as a simple harvest thank-you in the United States and Canada. Somewhere along the way, business picked it up too — and that isn't a bad thing. Companies spend most of the year talking about lead times, prices and specifications. One day of saying "thank you" doesn't hurt.

At OYI International LTD, we'd like to use that day properly. Thank you to every customer, partner and colleague who has been part of the last few years with us.

Thanksgiving Is Older Than the Holiday

Long before it became a date on the calendar, Thanksgiving was about one thing: being grateful for what the year gave you, even when the year was hard.

That idea travels well into business. Behind every shipment that leaves our warehouse, there's a customer who decided to trust a supplier on the other side of the world. Behind every on-time delivery, there's a team that stayed late to re-test a cable that didn't pass the first time. Those things deserve a mention, not just a line in a quarterly report.

Recognising them isn't sentimental. It's how companies keep good people and good customers for the long run.

Why Gratitude Still Matters in International Trade

Cross-border business is rarely smooth. Time zones mean someone is always answering emails at midnight. A customer in Lagos wants an answer while our engineers in Shenzhen are asleep. Specifications get questioned, drawings get revised, and a container sometimes sits at a port longer than anyone planned.

What gets a partnership through all that isn't a slick sales pitch. It's picking up the phone, replying to the awkward question, and admitting when a date has to move.

Gratitude, in this context, is practical. It looks like:

1. Taking a complaint seriously instead of explaining it away

2. Shipping when we said we would

3. Giving a straight answer on technical questions, even when the answer is "no"

4. Sending the test report before the customer has to ask

At OYI, we've learned that one honest transaction is worth more than ten perfect brochures. Long-term cooperation is built order by order, and usually over several years.

OYI International LTD: Fibre Optics from Shenzhen

OYI International Ltd is a fibre optic cable manufacturer based in Shenzhen, China. We've been supplying fibre optic products and solutions to overseas customers since 2006.

Our technology and R&D department has more than 20 engineers working on product development, process improvement and quality control. Today our products reach 143 countries, and we work with 268 long-term customers across different markets.

Our range covers ADSS, OPGW, ASU, FTTH drop cables, micro duct cables, fibre optic connectors, adapters, PLC splitters, closures and fibre distribution boxes — the hardware that sits between a backbone network and the end user.

Typical applications include telecom networks, FTTH rollouts, Demand for bandwidth keeps rising, and that keeps pressure on the infrastructure. Our job is fairly simple to describe: supply the right product, on the agreed date, at a price that still makes sense for the project.

What We Learn from Working with Customers

No two projects look alike. One customer needs a specific sheath colour and a print legend that matches their local standard. Another needs the cable on a reel size that fits a particular trailer. A third wants packaging that survives a rough port.

Getting these details right takes more conversation than most people expect — drawings, samples, photos, and occasionally a video call to walk through a test result. We'd rather spend that time up front than fix a problem after the container has sailed.

Customer feedback shapes what we make. Several of our current product lines exist because a customer asked for something we didn't have yet.

We're not chasing one-off orders. We'd rather be the supplier a customer calls again in three years, when the next phase of the network gets funded.

Looking Ahead

The industry isn't standing still. 5G rollout, AI-driven data centres, cloud computing and smart city projects are all pulling more fibre into the ground, and each of them asks for something slightly different: higher fibre counts, tighter bend radius, better fire performance, or faster installation.

We're watching those changes closely and adjusting our product range as they come. That means more testing, more tooling, and more conversation with the people who actually install the cable.

None of it happens alone. The useful ideas usually come from a customer describing a problem we hadn't thought about, or an installer telling us where a design was awkward in the field. We take those notes seriously.

Happy Thanksgiving from OYI International LTD

To our customers: thank you for the orders, the questions, the patience when a shipment slipped, and the trust you place in a company thousands of kilometres away.

To our partners and suppliers: thank you for keeping us honest and on schedule.

To our team in Shenzhen: thank you for the late shifts, the re-tests, and the attention to detail that nobody outside the factory ever sees.

We hope this Thanksgiving brings you and your family a quiet, happy day. And we look forward to another year of doing good work together.

Happy Thanksgiving.

OYI International — Connecting the World, Building Trust Together.

About Us

Oyi international., Ltd. is a dynamic and innovative fibre optic cable company based in Shenzhen, China. Since its inception in 2006, OYI has been dedicated to providing world-class fibre optic products and solutions to businesses and individuals across the globe.