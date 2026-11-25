TJTC Achieves IAPMO UPC Listing for Flexible Transition Couplings for Underground Piping System

Tianjin Tiancheng Pipeline Technology Co., Ltd. (Brand: TJTC) is proud to announce that our flexible transition couplings for underground piping system has officially obtained the IAPMO R&T UPC Certificate of Listing, in compliance with CSA B602:20 and ASTM C1173-2022 standards. The certificate is valid from October 2, 2026 to October 2031.

IAPMO R&T is a globally recognized, ANAB-accredited product certification body. The UPC (Uniform Plumbing Code) listing is widely accepted by authorities having jurisdiction across the United States and Canada, serving as a core qualification for plumbing, sewer and underground drainage pipe fittings entering the North American construction market.

Our flexible transition coupling, also known as underground pipe transition coupling, is designed to connect different kinds of buried pipes, including cast iron pipe, PVC, HDPE, copper and other dissimilar piping materials. It provides leak-tight sealing, accommodates minor misalignment, ground settlement and angular deflection for underground sewer, drain and waste piping systems.

This newly awarded IAPMO UPC certification adds another authoritative credential to TJTC's existing certification portfolio, which already includes UL, FM approvals for fire sprinkler Pipe Hangers and couplings. It marks a major milestone in our quality control system, verifying that our underground piping coupling products fully meet North America plumbing codes and technical specifications.

With this certification, TJTC can better support municipal contractors, plumbing distributors and engineering firms throughout North America. Our UPC-listed flexible transition couplings can be specified for new construction, pipeline renovation and underground sewer repair projects, helping our customers pass local inspection smoothly.

At TJTC, we keep strict quality management from raw material incoming inspection, production process control to finished product testing. We continuously upgrade our pipe coupling, No Hub Coupling and pipe support product lines to satisfy global market requirements. This listing is not only recognition of our product performance, but also solid proof of our commitment to delivering dependable piping solutions and long-term value for partners worldwide.

If you need UPC listed flexible transition couplings for underground piping, please contact our sales team for catalog, technical datasheet and quotation.

About us

Tianjin Tiancheng Pipeline Technology Co., Ltd. was established in 1998. It is a large-scale production enterprise engaged in the research and development, sales, and technical consulting of pipeline clamp related products, with no hub couplings and throat clamps and pipe hanger as its core products.