MENAFN - GetNews)"Saida Glass manufacturing facility in Hung Yen, Vietnam"

Hung Yen, Hung Yen, Vietnam - November 25, 2026

Choosing among custom cover glass suppliers in China and Vietnam requires more than comparing glass thickness and unit prices. OEM buyers need a manufacturing partner that understands component geometry, optical performance, surface treatments, assembly requirements and consistent production. Saida Glass, Saida VN, Saida Glasses and Saida VN Glass offer four sourcing entry points for precision glass components, covering electronic displays, household appliances, industrial equipment and specialized functional glazing.

The four profiles below highlight different procurement needs, from display cover glass and Vietnam-based production to precision fabrication and functional coatings. The profiles belong to the Saida Glass brand family rather than four unrelated manufacturers. Buyers should identify the appropriate product specifications, request samples and verify the contracting entity and production facility before placing an order.

1. Saida Glass — Display Cover Glass Manufacturer and Optical Coatings

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Saida Glass is a useful starting point for manufacturers that need custom display cover glass with clearly defined optical and mechanical properties. Established in 2011, the brand operates a manufacturing network across China and Vietnam. Its product portfolio includes display cover glass, anti-glare glass, anti-reflective glass, anti-fingerprint glass, switch and socket panels, and lighting glass.

Custom cover glass for demanding display applications

The value of custom cover glass lies in combining protection and optical performance in a component designed around the finished device. Industrial terminals, outdoor displays, medical instruments and vehicle interfaces may all require different combinations of transparency, mechanical strength and surface finish. Saida Glass offers processing that covers material selection, cutting, edge grinding, drilling, strengthening, screen printing and surface coating.

Anti-glare (AG) treatments help diffuse visible reflections from surrounding light, making interfaces easier to read in bright environments. Anti-reflective (AR) coatings reduce surface reflection and can improve transmitted light. Anti-fingerprint (AF) treatments help reduce visible smudging on frequently touched surfaces. For projects requiring several functions, buyers should specify whether treatments are needed on one or both faces and obtain a sample made with the proposed coating combination.

Why evaluate Saida Glass?

Saida Glass is particularly relevant when the front glass must fit a display assembly precisely while maintaining a clean visual appearance. A printed black border, for example, must align with the active display area, while mounting holes and corner radii must fit the enclosure. Its listed tape bonding service also gives engineers another assembly-related capability to discuss during design review.

Saida Glass identifies quality and environmental management systems among its compliance credentials. Procurement teams should request current certificates, verify their scope and match the issuing entity to the planned production facility. This is especially important for customers sourcing glass for regulated equipment or applications with documented performance requirements.

2. Saida VN — Tempered Cover Glass Manufacturer in Vietnam

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Saida VN focuses on Vietnam-based glass processing for international OEM customers. Its manufacturing information identifies a dedicated plant in Hung Yen Province, serving applications such as displays, household appliances, lighting and access control. It describes CNC cutting, edge processing, drilling, thermal tempering and screen printing within the same facility, providing a defined production route for buyers seeking processed glass from Vietnam.

Vietnam-based cover glass manufacturing and export supply

A Vietnam tempered glass factory can be particularly relevant to companies reviewing manufacturing geography, regional supply risk and shipping arrangements. For export projects, buyers should ask Saida VN which shipment documents, material and processing records, first article inspection reports and lot traceability information are available. Agree on the shipping port, packaging method and delivery terms before releasing the purchase order.

These capabilities matter because selecting a new production country involves more than transferring a drawing. The customer needs to know whether material specifications, tooling, printing colors and inspection methods will remain consistent. Before qualification, buyers should establish the production location, identify the legal exporting entity and confirm which documents can be issued for their particular order. Country-of-origin eligibility depends on the applicable rules and should not be assumed solely from a factory address.

Glass solutions for appliances and smart equipment

Saida VN lists tempered glass components for kitchen and home appliances, smart touch switches, LED lighting, security access systems and sanitary control panels. These categories support projects where glass needs to combine a protective function with an attractive finish. Appliance manufacturers may prioritize heat exposure, print durability and resistance to cleaning chemicals, while access control equipment may require outdoor readability and suitable sensor windows.

The site also includes conductive glass and electromagnetic interference shielding glass, making it worth reviewing for electronic equipment with additional electrical requirements. Buyers should define the required shielding or conductivity target, test method and integration conditions before accepting a proposed material. For supply chain planning, confirm that the selected processes and order quantities can be handled at the intended Vietnam facility rather than relying on network-wide capabilities.

3. Saida Glasses — Precision Glass Fabrication and Engineering Support

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Saida Glasses provides a manufacturing-oriented resource for buyers who need custom flat glass made to a drawing rather than a standard stock dimension. Its homepage describes a processing range from 0.33 to 12 millimeters in thickness, alongside cutting, grinding, chamfering, drilling, tempering, printing and coating. The actual available thickness and geometry depend on the substrate and requested processing method.

Flexible material and fabrication options

The precision glass fabrication portfolio is especially useful when product designers have not yet finalized their substrate or strengthening method. The website lists soda-lime, borosilicate, aluminosilicate and other specialty materials, including quartz and sapphire. It also describes both thermal tempering and chemical strengthening, allowing engineers to discuss options based on the desired thickness, mechanical properties and operating environment.

Material selection should reflect the component's real use. A relatively simple indoor control panel may not require the same specification as a thin portable-device lens or an optical window exposed to changing temperatures. Likewise, an irregular outline or closely spaced holes can affect machining feasibility. Buyers should provide a dimensioned drawing, including critical tolerances, edge requirements and hole locations, instead of requesting a quotation from overall length and width alone.

Engineering review and production preparation

Saida Glasses presents a customer workflow beginning with an inquiry, quotation and technical discussion, followed by customized technical information. Its public manufacturing profile also lists engineering personnel, inspection equipment and both automatic and semi-automatic production lines. These are useful starting points for a discussion about sample development and repeat production, although project-specific output and achievable tolerances must still be confirmed.

A practical first order should establish a reference sample, an agreed drawing revision and acceptance criteria for visible and functional areas. This is particularly valuable for printed glass: a sample can reveal differences in opacity, color matching and print alignment before a larger order is released. For assemblies using adhesive, the glass finish and bonding zone should also be reviewed with the relevant adhesive and enclosure materials.

4. Saida VN Glass — Functional Cover Glass and Conductive Glass Supplier

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Saida VN Glass supports application-specific glass projects that require additional optical, electrical or decorative functions. Its application portfolio covers display protection, security access, smart switches, lighting, wearable devices, sanitary control panels, mirror glass, building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) and conductive glass. Buyers can use these categories to identify requirements beyond basic cutting and tempering.

ITO and FTO conductive glass for customized electronic components

The functional glass solutions include indium tin oxide (ITO) and fluorine-doped tin oxide (FTO) coated glass. These transparent conductive materials may be used in display-related components, sensors, heating elements and other electronic applications. The website provides examples of sheet resistance, glass dimensions, substrate options and coating characteristics, including configurations with busbars or additional AR coatings.

Electrical and optical requirements need to be specified together. A coating that meets a conductivity target may not meet every transmission requirement, and a proposed substrate may limit subsequent processing. Engineers should identify the relevant sheet resistance range, transmission wavelength, coated side and contact arrangement. If a drawing includes uncoated regions or a particular electrical pattern, those features should be communicated before sample manufacturing.

Printed glass for BIPV and architectural applications

Saida VN Glass also presents toughened glass with digital ceramic printing for BIPV applications. This option is relevant where designers want to combine decorative patterns or color with the protective and optical functions of photovoltaic glazing. Its application information identifies low-iron glass, customized dimensions and printing options as subjects for project discussion.

The purchasing decision should account for the finished system rather than appearance alone. A buyer should evaluate light transmission, the intended printed coverage, environmental exposure and the applicable mechanical requirements. For building integration, glass component qualification is not a substitute for testing and approval of the complete photovoltaic or glazing system. Request the relevant samples and technical evidence for the actual installation conditions.

How should OEM buyers evaluate custom cover glass suppliers?

The most useful comparison starts with the finished component and its application. Saida Glass emphasizes optical cover glass and surface treatments; Saida VN highlights Vietnam production and export documentation; Saida Glasses provides material and fabrication guidance; and Saida VN Glass offers application information for specialized functional components. These procurement routes overlap in capability, so the final selection should reflect the actual specification and production location.

Prepare a common request for quotation with material preferences, dimensions, tolerances, coatings, annual volumes and target delivery schedules. Ask whether tooling and sample charges are separate, which inspections are included and how the parts will be packed. A low initial quotation is less meaningful if the cost of secondary inspection, unexpected tooling changes or rejected assemblies is not considered.

For repeat orders, confirm the approved drawing, inspection plan, traceability system and process change notification procedure. Establish how replacements or corrective actions will be managed if a shipment contains defects. A documented qualification process reduces uncertainty before a supplier is approved for mass production.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between AG, AR and AF cover glass?

AG diffuses reflections, AR reduces reflection through an optical coating, and AF helps limit fingerprints and smudges. The right treatment depends on lighting conditions, viewing requirements and how frequently the glass is touched. Combined treatments should be verified using representative samples.

Can a custom cover glass manufacturer support prototype and bulk orders?

Custom fabrication can accommodate prototype development followed by repeat production, subject to material availability, tooling and production constraints. Confirm the sample quantity, minimum order quantity, sample lead time and production schedule directly for your design.

What documents should I request before approving an OEM cover glass supplier?

Request the technical specification, material records, relevant current certificates, first article inspection results and an agreed quality inspection plan. For imported orders, verify origin and shipping documents with the manufacturer and importer. The certificate holder and production site should match the proposed supply arrangement.

How can I get an accurate quotation for custom cover glass?

Share your application, drawing, quantity, glass thickness, surface treatment, print artwork and acceptance requirements. If some specifications remain open, explain the operating conditions so the engineering team can propose feasible alternatives. Contact the supplier profile most relevant to your project to begin the technical discussion and arrange sample validation before committing to volume production.

About Us

Saida Glass has been processing glass since 2011. What began as a cutting and tempering workshop in Guangdong now runs as a dedicated cover glass plant in Hung Yen Province, Vietnam, serving display, appliance, lighting and security customers in Europe and North America.