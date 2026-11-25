MENAFN - GetNews) Established direct marketing company brings nearly two decades of experience in customer acquisition, data strategy and measurable campaign performance to the Growth Networking Experience.

Orlando, Fla. – November 25, 2026 – Perspective Group today announced that BlackJet Marketing will join GNEX 2027 as a Bronze Sponsor, bringing its expertise in performance-driven direct marketing to the executive conference taking place May 18-20, 2027, at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas. The sponsorship reflects a shared focus on innovation, strategic relationships and business growth.

Founded in 2008, BlackJet Marketing was established with a clear philosophy: effective marketing should do more than reach consumers. It should inspire action and deliver measurable results. That approach has guided the company's development into a direct marketing organization combining audience strategy, creative development, personalization, campaign execution and performance measurement.

With nearly two decades of experience, BlackJet specializes in performance-driven customer acquisition through highly targeted direct mail campaigns across the United States and Canada. The company delivers end-to -end marketing solutions, combining sophisticated audience targeting, data strategy, creative development, personalization, production, deployment and performance measurement.

BlackJet has deep expertise in the travel and vacation industries, working with travel clubs, resorts and hospitality businesses to develop targeted customer acquisition campaigns that generate consumer interest and support sales growth. The company also serves clients across healthcare, home improvement and senior living, bringing cross-industry insights and innovative marketing strategies to its partners. This combination of established travel industry expertise and broader marketing experience positions BlackJet to bring valuable perspectives to GNEX's diverse and growing executive community.

The company's participation in GNEX 2027 creates opportunities to engage with senior decision-makers, exchange ideas on evolving marketing strategies and explore relationships with businesses seeking new approaches to growth.

“BlackJet Marketing brings a valuable combination of direct marketing experience, data-driven strategy and a clear focus on measurable results,” said Paul Mattimoe, president and CEO of Perspective Group.“Customer acquisition and marketing performance are important considerations for businesses across virtually every industry, making their expertise highly relevant to the GNEX audience. As we continue connecting established vacation industry leaders with executives from technology, AI, capital and other growth-focused sectors, companies like BlackJet contribute practical perspectives that can help turn new relationships into business opportunities.”

For BlackJet Marketing, sponsoring GNEX provides an opportunity to strengthen its presence within the travel and hospitality sectors while connecting with executives from complementary industries who share an interest in marketing innovation and long-term business development.

“For nearly two decades, we have helped businesses connect with the right audiences and turn marketing investments into measurable results,” said Sean Kelly, Founder and CEO of BlackJet Marketing.“As the marketing landscape continues to evolve, we see tremendous opportunity to combine data, technology and creative innovation to drive more effective customer acquisition. What makes GNEX valuable is the ability to connect with leaders across different industries, exchange ideas and explore new approaches to shared business challenges. These conversations allow us to share our expertise, gain fresh perspectives and ultimately deliver greater value to our clients.”

Now in its 17th year, GNEX — the Growth Networking Experience — has established a distinctive conference format that places meaningful business connections at the center of the attendee experience. Bringing together senior executives from travel, hospitality, technology, artificial intelligence, capital, vacation rentals, loyalty and related industries, the conference creates opportunities for collaboration and business development across traditionally separate sectors.

Returning to Encore at Wynn Las Vegas, which previously hosted GNEX in 2022, the three-day event will feature executive keynotes, leadership discussions, interactive sessions, the GNEX Awards and a comprehensive program of networking and social experiences designed to connect influential decision-makers and accelerate new business opportunities.

As a Bronze Sponsor, BlackJet Marketing will benefit from brand visibility and opportunities to engage directly with senior executives and decision-makers, supporting its efforts to build relationships and explore new business opportunities within the GNEX community.

BlackJet Marketing joins a growing roster of companies supporting GNEX 2027. Additional sponsorship opportunities remain available for organizations seeking to elevate their industry presence, develop strategic relationships and connect directly with senior-level decision-makers.

For more information about BlackJet Marketing, visit blackjetmarketing.

To register for GNEX 2027, visit gnexconference/register/.

For sponsorship opportunities, visit gnexconference/sponsorship/.

About BlackJet Marketing

Founded in 2008, BlackJet Marketing is a performance-driven direct marketing company specializing in targeted business-to-consumer direct mail campaigns across the United States and Canada. With nearly two decades of experience, the company combines data and audience strategy, creative development, personalization, production, deployment and response tracking to help businesses reach prospective customers and improve marketing performance. Serving industries including travel and hospitality, healthcare, home improvement and senior living, BlackJet focuses on developing relevant, measurable campaigns that support customer acquisition and business growth. For more information, visit blackjetmarketing.

About GNEX Conference

Now in its 17th year, GNEX—the Growth Networking Experience—is an executive conference produced by Perspective Group, connecting senior leaders across travel, hospitality, technology, AI, capital, vacation rentals, loyalty and related sectors. Its networking-first format combines executive insights, structured introductions and shared experiences to help attendees build relationships, identify strategic partnerships and develop new business opportunities. GNEX 2027 marks the conference's 17th event, taking place May 18–20, 2027, at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas. Learn more at gnexconference