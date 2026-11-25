MENAFN - GetNews)"AEO Blueprint's Black Friday deal gives 20% off the AI Visibility Audit and 30% off the AEO Blueprint package, which includes a prioritized 90-day roadmap."AEO Blueprint is offering 20% off its AI Visibility Audit and 30% off its audit and 90-day roadmap package for Black Friday. Both services show businesses how they appear in AI chatbots, which competitors get recommended, and what to fix first.

VANCOUVER, B.C. — November 25, 2026 — AEO Blueprint today announced a Black Friday deal offering 20% off its AI Visibility Audit and 30% off its AEO Blueprint package, which includes a prioritized 90-day roadmap. The audits show businesses what AI tells their buyers, which competitors it recommends, and what to fix first.

When someone asks ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini to compare products or recommend a provider, the answer can draw on reviews, directories, videos, and competitor pages. A business can have accurate information on its own website and still find that an AI answer quotes an old price or misses a feature the buyer asked for.

AI answers are also changing how often people click through to websites. In a study of 300,000 keywords using December 2025 data, Ahrefs estimated that when a Google AI Overview appeared, the top organic result's average desktop click-through rate was 58% lower than it would have been without the overview. Pew Research Center found a similar pattern in March 2025 browsing data from U.S. adults. People clicked a traditional search result on 8% of Google search visits with an AI summary, compared with 15% of visits without one.

“Good SEO is your foundation for AEO, GEO, LLMO,” said Harpreet Chatha, founder of AEO Blueprint.“I see brands spending time on things like llms files or adding schema in the hope that those changes alone will get them cited. Meanwhile, their main product page barely explains who it's for or what it does. That's where I'd start. The audit shows you what buyers are actually seeing and gives you a plan for what to change first.”

Black Friday AEO and GEO deals

Both packages test buyer questions across ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews. The audit checks where the business appears, whether AI describes it accurately, and which sources it cites. Those findings are reviewed alongside the company's technical SEO and website content.



AI Visibility Audit · 20% off. Includes 20 buyer prompts, a review of two competitors, a written report with the 10 highest-priority fixes, and a 45-minute walkthrough. AEO Blueprint · 30% off. Includes 50 buyer prompts, a review of five competitors, a deeper analysis of content gaps and citation sources, a 90-day roadmap ranked by impact and effort, and a 90-minute working session.

Each package is a one-time project covering one website and one primary market.

View the Black Friday deal at theaeoblueprint

About AEO Blueprint

AEO Blueprint is a consultancy that provides AI visibility audits and 90-day roadmaps for established businesses.

Drawing on more than a decade of SEO experience, the consultancy combines technical SEO and content analysis with hands-on testing of the questions buyers ask in AI search.

AEO Blueprint operates independently of the companies and organizations mentioned in this release.

Contact:

hello [at] theaeoblueprint [dot] com