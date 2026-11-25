MENAFN - GetNews) Dycem has announced the launch of Dycem Data Centers, a dedicated global business unit focused on addressing particulate contamination in critical data center environments AI and high-performance computing drive demand for increasingly sophisticated infrastructure, Dycem Data Centers will support operators in protecting sensitive equipment, maintaining controlled environments and maximizing equipment service life through specialized contamination control solutions.

New business unit builds on Dycem's 60 years of contamination control expertise with dedicated leadership, solutions and resources for the global data center industry

BRISTOL, UK, November 25, 2026: Dycem, a global provider of contamination control solutions, has announced the launch of Dycem Data Centers, a dedicated global business unit focused on helping data center operators protect increasingly sensitive critical infrastructure from particulate contamination.

The launch marks a significant expansion for the UK-based manufacturer as it celebrates its 60th anniversary. Building on decades of experience protecting critical environments, Dycem Data Centers brings dedicated leadership, technical expertise, products and industry resources together under a focused global strategy for the evolving data center market.

The new business unit is led by Brian Weed, Senior Vice President, Global Data Center Vertical, and will focus on the contamination control requirements of facilities ranging from enterprise and colocation data centers to hyperscale, high-performance computing and AI infrastructure.

As computing environments become denser and equipment becomes increasingly sensitive, the physical conditions surrounding that infrastructure are taking on greater importance. Dust, fibers and other particulate contamination can be transferred into critical environments by pedestrian and wheeled traffic before being circulated throughout the facility.

"Data centers are changing rapidly, particularly as AI and high-density computing place new demands on the physical environment," said Brian Weed, Senior Vice President, Global Data Center Vertical at Dycem. "Creating a dedicated Data Center business unit allows us to focus our expertise on those challenges and work directly with operators, designers and partners to make contamination control part of the infrastructure conversation from the beginning."

The business unit will also focus on education and industry collaboration, providing technical resources and guidance to help data center operators better understand floor-level contamination, particle movement, electrostatic discharge and the role contamination control can play within broader facility cleanliness strategies.

Dycem has supported contamination control applications within data centers for more than a decade. The creation of a standalone business unit reflects the increasing importance of the sector within Dycem's global strategy and the growing need for specialized solutions as digital infrastructure expands.

"For 60 years, Dycem has evolved alongside the critical environments we serve," said Lyndon Wild, CEO of Dycem. "The launch of Dycem Data Centers represents the next stage of that evolution. Data centers are an incredibly exciting and fast-growing space, driven by AI and the rapid expansion of digital infrastructure, and we're excited to be part of that journey. At the same time, we remain firmly committed to our core business and to the industries and customers that have shaped Dycem over the past six decades."

Alongside the new business unit, Dycem has launched dedicated Data Center resources to support operators, facility teams, consultants, architects and industry partners as they evaluate contamination risks and develop strategies for new builds and existing facilities.

About Dycem

Founded in Bristol, UK, in 1966, Dycem is a global manufacturer of contamination control solutions designed to prevent particulate contamination from entering critical environments through pedestrian and wheeled traffic.

For 60 years, Dycem has supported organizations operating in highly controlled environments across industries including pharmaceuticals, life sciences, advanced manufacturing and data centers. Its reusable polymeric contamination control systems are used at critical entry and transition points to capture and retain contamination before it can migrate further into controlled spaces.

Dycem manufactures its contamination control solutions in Bristol and supports customers around the world through its global sales, technical and partner network.

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