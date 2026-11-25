MENAFN - GetNews)""This initiative is about more than raising funds. It's about standing alongside those affected by breast cancer, supporting organizations that make a real difference, and demonstrating what can be accomplished when our industry comes together for a greater purpose.""Raymond West and Toyota Lift Northwest's 13th annual Pink Pallet Jack Project auctioned three pink pallet jacks to PRISM Logistics, benefiting three breast cancer charities. Since its inception, the initiative has raised more than $225,000.

CYPRESS, CA. November 25, 2026 – In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Raymond West and Toyota Lift Northwest hosted the 13th annual Pink Pallet Jack Project, raising funds and awareness for organizations supporting individuals and families affected by breast cancer.

From October 26-30, 2026, three custom-painted pink Raymond 8210 powered pallet jacks were auctioned, with proceeds benefiting three nonprofit organizations: The Tina Fund (New York), Northwest Hope & Healing (Seattle), and Breast Cancer Angels (Huntington Beach, California).

This year's auction saw all three custom pink pallet jacks awarded to PRISM Logistics, a Northern California-based, family-owned third-party logistics provider. As a longtime partner of Raymond West, PRISM Logistics has been a steadfast supporter of the Pink Pallet Jack Project, returning year after year to invest in the initiative and help raise critical funds for organizations serving those affected by breast cancer.

Since its launch, the Pink Pallet Jack Project has raised more than $225,000 to help provide financial assistance, resources, and support services to people navigating breast cancer treatment and recovery. What began as a grassroots fundraising effort has grown into an annual tradition that brings together customers, partners, and employees across the material handling industry in support of a common cause.

"Each year, the Pink Pallet Jack Project reminds us of the power of community," said Andrew Wilcox, President of Raymond West and Toyota Lift Northwest. "This initiative is about more than raising funds. It's about standing alongside those affected by breast cancer, supporting organizations that make a real difference, and demonstrating what can be accomplished when our industry comes together for a greater purpose."

The continued success of the Pink Pallet Jack Project reflects the generosity and commitment of industry partners and customers who share a passion for giving back. Through their support, vital resources are provided to organizations that help ease the financial and emotional burdens often associated with a breast cancer diagnosis.

For more information about The Tina Fund, visit

For more information about Northwest Hope & Healing, visit

For more information about Breast Cancer Angels, visit

About Raymond West Intralogistics Solutions

At Raymond West, our aim is to deliver the utmost quality and to work for continuous improvement every day, in every aspect of our business. Serving the entire West Coast, Raymond West is your trusted partner in customized intralogistics solutions and exceptional support for all your business needs. We specialize in keeping your warehouse running efficiently, providing comprehensive services to help you Store, Move, and Optimize your operations for productivity and growth.

For more information about Raymond West Intralogistics Solutions, visit

About Toyota Lift Northwest

For over 50 years, Toyota Lift Northwest has supplied industry-leading material handling equipment and solutions to businesses across the Pacific Northwest. We are proud to offer the full range of Toyota's award-winning forklifts, as well as complete warehousing storage and automation solutions. We can supply customers with parts and accessories for any material handling and warehouse equipment they have. Whether you need an efficient way to move or store your product, the professionals at Toyota Lift Northwest can develop a custom solution to fit your needs.

For more information about Toyota Lift Northwest, visit