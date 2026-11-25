MENAFN - GetNews)"Zhejiang Sanxing Rubber Belt Co., Ltd."Zhejiang Sanxing Rubber Belt Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer of rubber transmission belts, including timing belts, V-belts, Poly V-belts, variable speed belts, and agricultural belts. The Sanxing brand offers OEM and ODM services, customized branding, and rubber belt solutions for industrial, automotive, agricultural machinery, and household appliance applications. The company welcomes inquiries from global distributors and equipment manufacturers.

Taizhou, Zhejiang, China - November 25, 2026 - Zhejiang Sanxing Rubber Belt Co., Ltd., operating under the Sanxing brand, continues to serve industrial, automotive, agricultural machinery, household appliance, and related transmission markets with a range of rubber belt products. Based in Sanmen, Taizhou, Zhejiang Province, China, the company specializes in the design and production of timing belts, V-belts, Poly V-belts, variable speed belts, and other rubber transmission components.

As industrial purchasing teams place increasing emphasis on product compatibility, supply consistency, technical communication, and long-term supplier relationships, Sanxing provides a manufacturing portfolio intended to support different transmission requirements. Its products include Rubber Open End Timing Belts, Industrial Timing Belts, Double Cogged Variable Speed Belts, Variable Speed V Belts, Agricultural V Belts, High Torque Timing Belts, Toothed Wedge Belts, V Belts, Poly V PK Belt s, and bicycle timing belts with carbon fiber reinforcement.

The company also provides OEM and ODM services, allowing customers to discuss customized branding and product requirements. These services are designed to support distributors, equipment manufacturers, replacement-parts businesses, and other buyers seeking rubber belt manufacturing partners in China.

A Product Portfolio for Different Transmission Requirements

Rubber transmission belts are used in a broad range of equipment, where their design and specifications must correspond with the operating conditions of the machinery. Belt selection may involve evaluating dimensions, tooth profile, belt construction, transmission requirements, installation conditions, and compatibility with existing pulleys or equipment.

Sanxing's product portfolio covers several major belt categories to support these different purchasing needs.

Timing belts are designed for applications requiring synchronized movement between driving and driven components. Industrial Timing Belts are used in machinery where accurate transmission and compatibility with the drive system are important considerations. Depending on the application, buyers may evaluate belt pitch, tooth profile, width, length, reinforcement materials, and operating conditions before placing an order.

Rubber Open End Timing Belts are supplied in an open-length format for applications where belts may be cut to a required length or incorporated into customized transmission arrangements. These products can be considered by equipment manufacturers and system integrators working with linear motion systems, automated machinery, and other applications that require a specific belt configuration.

For purchasing teams searching for a Rubber Open End Timing Belt manufacturer, the supplier evaluation process often includes checking available profiles, dimensional requirements, production capabilities, and customization options. Sanxing provides a manufacturing contact for customers to discuss their product specifications and sourcing requirements.

The company also produces High Torque Timing Belts for transmission applications where the belt design must correspond with the required torque and operating conditions. Buyers evaluating a High Torque Timing Belt typically consider the intended drive system, tooth engagement, load characteristics, and compatibility with the equipment.

Variable Speed Belts for Machinery and Agricultural Applications

Variable speed transmission systems are used in equipment where operating speed must be adjusted according to working conditions. Belt geometry, construction, flexibility, and compatibility with the transmission system are important factors when selecting a suitable replacement or original equipment component.

Sanxing manufactures Variable Speed V Belts and Double Cogged Variable Speed Belts for machinery applications. These products are relevant to buyers sourcing belts for industrial equipment, agricultural machinery, and other systems that use variable speed drives.

A Double Cogged Variable Speed Belt may be considered when the drive design requires a cogged construction on both sides of the belt. Purchasing teams should confirm the required belt dimensions, profile, operating range, and equipment compatibility before selecting a product.

Customers searching for a Double Cogged Variable Speed Belt factory or Variable Speed V Belt supplier can provide their existing belt information, equipment model, drawings, or relevant specifications for product evaluation.

Sanxing's manufacturing experience in rubber belt production provides a basis for discussing these requirements with customers. The company's product range also includes agricultural transmission belts, supporting buyers involved in the supply and maintenance of agricultural machinery.

Agricultural V Belts are used in different types of farm equipment and machinery. Depending on the equipment, purchasing considerations may include resistance to operating conditions, dimensional accuracy, belt profile, transmission requirements, and expected service conditions.

For agricultural machinery manufacturers and replacement-parts distributors, sourcing an Agricultural V Belt involves more than identifying a nominal belt size. The product must correspond with the pulley arrangement and operating requirements of the machinery.

Sanxing also produces edge-cut V-belts for agricultural machinery, as part of its broader rubber belt development and manufacturing activities.

V Belts, Toothed Wedge Belts, and Poly V PK Belts

V-belts remain an established transmission component across industrial and mechanical applications. Their selection generally depends on the drive arrangement, pulley dimensions, belt section, length, power transmission requirements, and operating environment.

Sanxing's V Belt product range supports buyers seeking conventional rubber belt solutions for equipment manufacturing, maintenance, and replacement applications.

Customers searching for a V Belt manufacturer, V Belt factory, or V Belt supplier in China may evaluate production capability, product range, communication efficiency, and the ability to supply the required belt specifications. Sanxing welcomes inquiries from industrial distributors, machinery manufacturers, and sourcing companies that need to discuss these factors.

The company also manufactures Toothed Wedge Belts, including TSCO Tooth Wedge Belt products. Toothed wedge belts combine a wedge-shaped belt profile with a toothed construction intended to support the requirements of compatible transmission systems.

When sourcing a TSCO Tooth Wedge Belt, buyers should confirm the profile designation, belt length, pulley compatibility, and machinery application. Providing detailed technical information can help reduce uncertainty during product selection and quotation.

Poly V-belts are another part of Sanxing's product portfolio. Poly V PK Belts are used in transmission systems that employ multiple longitudinal ribs to engage with corresponding pulley grooves.

A Poly V PK Belt manufacturer may be evaluated according to the available belt dimensions, rib configuration, product construction, and ability to address OEM requirements. Sanxing's Poly V Belt and Double-Sided Poly V Belt products serve different transmission arrangements within its broader product offering.

Double-Sided Poly V Belts can be considered for systems where power transmission is required from both sides of the belt. Buyers should confirm the intended drive configuration and required belt specifications when requesting a product quotation.

Bicycle Carbon Timing Belts and Specialized Products

Sanxing's product development activities also include bicycle timing belts and carbon-reinforced timing belt products.

Bicycle transmission systems may require belts with specific dimensions, tooth profiles, reinforcement characteristics, and compatibility with the bicycle's sprocket arrangement. Buyers sourcing a Bike Carbon Timing Belt should provide the relevant product specifications and application information to confirm suitability.

For distributors and bicycle component businesses, a Carbon Timing Belt for Bicycles may be evaluated according to product compatibility, dimensional requirements, supply arrangements, and potential OEM branding needs.

Sanxing's broader product portfolio also includes flat belts, combined belts, and other related rubber products. This range enables the company to discuss different transmission requirements with customers across multiple industries.

Manufacturing Capability and Product Development

Zhejiang Sanxing Rubber Belt Co., Ltd. reports that it possesses a range of production and testing equipment supporting its rubber belt manufacturing activities.

The company's operations include the design and production of rubber transmission products for automotive, scooter, industrial, agricultural machinery, and household appliance applications.

Sanxing is a member unit of the National Belt and Pulley Technical Committee. The company reports independent research and development capabilities and has developed products including toothed V-belts, ATV variable speed V-belts, HNBR rubber timing belts, double-sided V-belts, agricultural machinery edge-cut V-belts, bicycle timing belts, and motorcycle timing belts.

According to company information, Sanxing has received two national invention patents and 24 utility model patents. It has also organized the drafting of two national standards and participated in the drafting of nine national standards and four industry standards.

These activities reflect the company's involvement in product development and technical work within the rubber transmission belt sector.

For industrial purchasing teams, manufacturing capability and product development are relevant elements of supplier evaluation. Buyers may also consider whether a supplier can communicate technical requirements, clarify product specifications, and support the purchasing process from initial inquiry through delivery.

Sanxing encourages customers to provide detailed product information when requesting quotations. Information such as belt profile, dimensions, application, quantity, drawings, and existing product identification can help establish a clearer basis for discussing the required product.

OEM and ODM Services for B2B Customers

OEM and ODM arrangements are commonly used by distributors, equipment manufacturers, and private-label businesses that require products under their own brands or according to specific purchasing requirements.

Sanxing provides OEM and ODM services for rubber belt products. Customers may discuss customized branding, product requirements, and the use of their own trademarks.

The company states that it can provide trademark authorization documentation for applicable arrangements and can cooperate with customers on customized brand requirements.

For buyers searching for an OEM Rubber Open End Timing Belt manufacturer, OEM Industrial Timing Belt supplier, or OEM Variable Speed V Belt factory, the evaluation process may include reviewing product specifications, brand requirements, packaging arrangements, and order quantities.

Sanxing also reports experience cooperating with OEM manufacturers and maintaining OEM product-number information. Customers can provide an OEM number for reference when seeking a corresponding belt product.

An OEM number can help identify a product, but buyers should verify the complete specification before confirming an order. Equipment model, belt dimensions, profile, and application information may also be relevant when establishing product compatibility.

For private-label distributors, customized branding can support the organization of their product portfolios and purchasing channels. Sanxing's OEM and ODM services provide a starting point for discussing these requirements with the company's sales team.

Customer Service Before and After Purchase

Supplier communication is an important part of the B2B purchasing process, particularly when customers are sourcing technical components from overseas manufacturers.

Sanxing provides pre-sales and after-sales service for its rubber belt products.

Its pre-sales service includes responding to customer questions, explaining product applications, providing information about installation and maintenance, and assisting with order-related communication.

The company also reports that it can remind customers to inspect shipments and confirm receipt, track logistics information, and follow up on delivery status.

After-sales service includes communication concerning product quality questions, assistance with returns and exchanges where applicable, return logistics tracking, and follow-up regarding product usage.

For international purchasing teams, these service arrangements can help establish communication throughout the sourcing process. Buyers may also confirm order terms, inspection requirements, shipping arrangements, and applicable return procedures before completing a purchase.

Sanxing's service approach is intended to support customers during product selection, order coordination, delivery, and subsequent use.

Product Selection and Supplier Evaluation

When purchasing rubber transmission belts, industrial buyers typically need to balance product compatibility, technical requirements, procurement cost, delivery arrangements, and supplier communication.

The lowest quoted price does not necessarily represent the most suitable purchasing decision if the belt does not correspond with the machinery or if the product specifications are unclear.

A practical sourcing process begins with identifying the required belt type and confirming the technical information available.

For timing belts, buyers may need to provide the tooth profile, pitch, length, width, and pulley information. For V-belts and variable speed belts, the required section, dimensions, and drive configuration may be relevant.

For agricultural applications, equipment model and operating conditions can help clarify the product requirement. For Poly V PK Belts, buyers should confirm the rib configuration and belt dimensions. For bicycle timing belts, the required tooth profile and transmission compatibility should be checked.

Sanxing encourages customers to communicate these details when requesting product information or pricing.

Customers searching for Rubber Open End Timing Belt Price, Industrial Timing Belt Price, Double Cogged Variable Speed Belt Price, Variable Speed V Belt Price, Agricultural V Belt Price, High Torque Timing Belt Price, TSCO Tooth Wedge Belt Price, V Belt Price, Poly V PK Belt Price, or Bike Carbon Timing Belt Price can contact the company with their specifications and purchasing requirements.

A quotation may depend on product type, dimensions, materials, customization, order quantity, and delivery arrangements. Providing complete information can help establish a more accurate quotation basis.

International Supply and Export Inquiries

Sanxing is based in Zhejiang Province, China, and serves customers in domestic and overseas markets.

For international buyers, working with a China Rubber Open End Timing Belt supplier or China Industrial Timing Belt manufacturer may involve evaluating communication, product documentation, packaging, shipping arrangements, and order coordination.

Sanxing welcomes inquiries from importers, distributors, industrial equipment manufacturers, agricultural machinery businesses, and replacement-parts suppliers seeking rubber transmission belt products.

The company's product range provides a basis for discussing different purchasing requirements, including standard belt products, specialized belt configurations, and OEM or ODM arrangements.

Customers interested in Rubber Open End Timing Belt export, Industrial Timing Belt export, Variable Speed V Belt export, Agricultural V Belt export, or other rubber belt products can contact Sanxing to discuss their requirements.

The company's sales team can receive inquiries concerning product specifications, OEM references, branding requirements, and potential supply arrangements.

About The Company

Zhejiang Sanxing Rubber Belt Co., Ltd. is a rubber transmission belt manufacturer based in Sanmen, Taizhou, Zhejiang Province, China, operating under the Sanxing brand. The company specializes in the design and production of timing belts, V-belts, Poly V-belts, variable speed belts, agricultural belts, and other related rubber products for automotive, industrial, agricultural machinery, household appliance, and other applications. Founded in [CONFIRM FOUNDING YEAR], Sanxing has developed its manufacturing and product development activities to support domestic and international customers, including OEM and ODM partners. Its mission is to provide rubber transmission products and manufacturing services that address customer requirements for application compatibility, product quality, and reliable business cooperation.