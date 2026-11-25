MENAFN - GetNews) ScoreMondo brings live sports scores, match results and detailed statistics from football and more than 20 other sports into one free, multilingual platform.

United Kingdom, November 25, 2026 – Sports fans rarely follow just one game. They check a football fixture in the afternoon, an NBA game in the evening and a tennis match in between. ScoreMondo is an international sports scores platform built around that habit. It gives fans a single place to follow live scores, match results and sports statistics across football, basketball, tennis, American football and many other sports.

Football live scores and results in one place

Football is at the centre of the platform. Visitors can follow live football scores, browse the day's fixtures and check football results from previous days. Goals, red cards and penalties appear in the live feed as matches develop, so fans can follow live match updates without refreshing the page.

The coverage spans leagues and competitions from Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas. This makes the platform useful for fans of major tournaments as well as followers of smaller domestic leagues.

More than 20 sports on one platform

Alongside football, ScoreMondo provides basketball live scores, tennis live scores and coverage of volleyball, ice hockey, handball, American football, baseball, table tennis, futsal, cricket, darts and MMA. Esports fans can follow titles such as Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, League of Legends and Valorant.

A fan who follows several sports can check real-time sports scores in each of them without moving between different websites.

Match statistics and context

A final score tells only part of the story, so ScoreMondo also offers tools to understand a match:



Match results and fixtures: Daily schedules show upcoming and finished matches, with separate views for yesterday and tomorrow.

Standings and season statistics: Competition pages organise league tables and sports statistics by tournament.

Team and match pages: These pages show recent form, head-to-head records, line-ups and match statistics.

Search and analysis: Readers can search for teams, leagues and matches and explore match data in the analysis section. Schedule tools: Dedicated pages cover match times and postponed matches.

Designed for an international audience

ScoreMondo is available in nine languages: English, Turkish, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, Italian and Albanian. Match times are displayed in each visitor's local time zone, which makes it easier to follow events happening in other parts of the world.

Free to use and easy to personalise

The platform is free and requires no sign-up. Visitors can follow favourite teams, matches and leagues, and these preferences are stored on their own device. Other features include a multi-match view and a TV mode for following several games at once on a larger screen. A live score widget is also available for those who want to display scores on another website.

“Sports fans want clear, well-organised information without extra steps,” said a ScoreMondo representative.“Our goal is to make live scores, results and statistics easy to find, whichever sport or league people follow.”

Download the ScoreMondo App

ScoreMondo is also available as a mobile app, allowing sports fans to follow live scores, match results and sports updates on the go.



Google Play Store: Apple App Store:

About ScoreMondo

ScoreMondo is an international live sports scores and statistics platform covering football and more than 20 other sports. It offers live scores, fixtures, match results, line-ups, standings and match statistics in nine languages, free of charge. Learn more at