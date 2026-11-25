MENAFN - GetNews)""People sometimes expect a quick number here because the houses started the same. They did not stay the same. You have to look at the actual house in front of you, and anyone quoting Levittown from the street is guessing.""County Roofing, founded in 1987, celebrates nearly four decades in Levittown, a community where almost no two houses are alike any more and the company says every estimate has to start from the house in front of it.

LEVITTOWN, N.Y. - Nov. 25, 2026 - County Roofing, a roofing contractor founded on Long Island in 1987, is celebrating nearly four decades of work in Levittown.

The company has served the community across most of its history and describes it as one of the places where its approach to estimating was shaped.

Levittown began as a few repeated house models, and the company says that is precisely what makes it interesting to work in now. Almost nothing here has stayed as it was built. Dormers went on, rooms went out the back, second stories went up, and after seventy-five years of families adapting their houses, two homes that started identical can need completely different work.

"People sometimes expect a quick number here because the houses started the same," said Keith Schmied, founder and CEO of County Roofing. "They did not stay the same. You have to look at the actual house in front of you, and anyone quoting Levittown from the street is guessing."

County Roofing says the practical consequence is that it does not give pricing without walking the property and getting into the attic. The company credits that habit with keeping surprises off its invoices, since the things that change a roofing job are rarely visible from the driveway.

The company reports that the longevity of its relationships in Levittown is what it values most about the market. Families here tend to stay, and County Roofing says it has worked on the same houses for different generations of the same family, and on streets where a single job led to several more over the following years.

Its approach has not changed across that period. Crews are direct employees rather than subcontractors, every estimate is written rather than given verbally, and the company says it tells a homeowner when a roof is sound as readily as when it needs replacing.

Roof work in Levittown permits through the Town of Hempstead Building Department, as the community is unincorporated rather than an incorporated village.

County Roofing holds elite certification from all three major roofing manufacturers, GAF Master Elite, Owens Corning Platinum Preferred, and CertainTeed ShingleMaster PREMIER, a combination reached by a small percentage of contractors nationwide. The certifications allow the company to offer enhanced manufacturer warranty coverage not available through non-certified installers.

Services available in the area include roof replacement, repair, installation, and inspection, along with commercial flat roofing in EPDM, TPO, and modified bitumen, plus gutters, siding, and windows. Roof inspections are offered at no cost, every crew member is a direct employee rather than a subcontractor, and emergency response is available around the clock.

The company is headquartered in Melville and operates additional offices in Hauppauge, Massapequa, Forest Hills, and Tarrytown. Schmied founded County Roofing in 1987 and remains directly involved in its projects.

Additional information about the company's Levittown services is available at

About County Roofing:

County Roofing is a roofing contractor founded in 1987 and headquartered in Melville, New York, with offices serving Long Island, Queens, and Westchester County. Led by founder and CEO Keith Schmied, the company holds elite certifications from all three major roofing manufacturers: GAF Master Elite, Owens Corning Platinum Preferred, and CertainTeed ShingleMaster PREMIER. County Roofing provides residential and commercial roofing services including roof replacement, repair, installation, and inspection, along with flat roofing, gutters, siding, and windows.

More information is available at