MENAFN - GetNews) Synerion is a workforce management software company founded in 1983, offering solutions for time and attendance, scheduling, absence management, labor allocation, timesheets, and other workforce needs.

Texas, United States - November 25, 2026

Synerion, which has provided workforce management and time and attendance software for more than 40 years, has introduced TimeSight AI, a new feature designed to give organizations more context when reviewing employee time records. By connecting eligible punch records with relevant video footage, the feature helps authorized users review timekeeping events without having to search through separate systems.

Time and attendance records show when employees clock in, clock out, or take breaks. However, questions can sometimes arise around a particular punch. TimeSight AI gives authorized managers and supervisors a way to review related camera footage directly from the employee's punch record within Synerion.

The feature connects eligible employee punches with supported Synerion person-detection cameras. When a record needs further review, an authorized user can open the closest available video event and adjust the camera, date, or time to examine activity surrounding the punch. This can provide useful context when reviewing disputed punches, unexpected time entries, or information during a timekeeping audit.

TimeSight AI is one of the first results of a broader strategy to bring video surveillance and access management into workforce management. Synerion acquired Qumulex and Rosslare, two established names in video and access control, and merged them to form QXR Security. Synerion is now bringing QXR technology into its own platform, so the systems that show who is on site and the systems that record when people work can operate together instead of in separate silos. For employers, that means fewer disconnected tools and a more complete view of workforce activity across their locations.“For more than 40 years, Synerion has helped organizations understand their workforce. With TimeSight AI, we're bringing workforce management and security together, giving customers greater context when it matters” said Paolo Gilfillan, Chief Executive Officer of Synerion.

The feature can also help managers maintain visibility when they are away from the workplace. Authorized users can receive notifications when employees arrive, leave, or take a break, along with associated video clips. This gives managers another way to stay informed about workforce activity without needing to be physically present teams managing multiple locations or a distributed workforce, this added visibility can also make routine reviews easier to manage. Instead of relying only on an employee's recorded punch or spending time locating footage separately, authorized users can access the available information in the same workflow. This can help simplify follow-up when a time record needs clarification and give managers a clearer picture of the event organizations already using Synerion, TimeSight AI adds visual information to existing timekeeping records and supports a more connected review process. Rather than moving between a time and attendance platform and a separate camera system, authorized users can access available footage alongside the relevant punch AI adds visual context to Synerion's workforce management offering, helping organizations make better-informed decisions when questions arise about employee time records.

About Synerion

Synerion is a cloud-based workforce management software provider offering time and labor, advanced scheduling, absence management, labor allocation, timesheets, and coreHR solutions. With more than 40 years of experience, Synerion helps organizations manage their workforce and make better-informed decisions. The company's mission is to empower businesses with intelligent workforce management solutions.

Shane Snary

Head of Marketing

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TimeSight AI is part of Synerion's continued focus on using technology to make workforce management more practical for organizations. As businesses look for