MENAFN - GetNews) Fort Worth-based RIKR Technology introduces its new brand and website, with published managed IT and cybersecurity pricing so DFW businesses can compare services before scheduling a sales conversation.

Fort Worth, United States, 25th November – RIKR Technology has a new look, a new website and a straightforward way for Dallas-Fort Worth business owners to see what managed IT support and cybersecurity services cost.

The Fort Worth-based managed service provider (MSP) and managed security service provider (MSSP) has published its service plans and pricing at rikr. Visitors can review the options before scheduling a conversation.

Business owners already have plenty to do. Figuring out what an IT company offers, what it costs and what is included should not require a sales presentation. The new website puts those details where people can read them and come prepared with questions.

RIKR offers managed IT support, managed cybersecurity, and a combined support and security plan. The website also covers connectivity and managed networks. Services include help desk support, device monitoring and patching, employee onboarding and offboarding, endpoint detection and response, email and identity protection, and security awareness training.

Fort Worth businesses can also explore RIKR's Fort Worth IT overview and its local cybersecurity overview for more detail about the services.

The pricing page explains the boundaries, too. Software licensing is additional. Projects and extensive security-incident remediation are quoted separately. Those details matter when a business is comparing providers and deciding what fits its budget.

RIKR believes there is a right answer for every client, but those answers do not always match. A recommendation should start with the business, its people and how they work. The company's approach is to understand those needs before recommending technology.

The updated website introduces founder Joshua Price and gives visitors a look at RIKR's services and approach. Businesses across Dallas-Fort Worth can use it to compare plans, learn about the company and start a conversation about their IT needs.

About RIKR Technology

RIKR Technology is a Fort Worth-based managed IT and managed security services provider serving the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The company brings IT support, cybersecurity and connectivity together for business clients. Learn more at.