MENAFN - GetNews) The platform brings bulk document retrieval, structured company information, filing-linked reports and ongoing monitoring into one workspace.

Mumbai, India – November 25, 2026 – Company research rarely stops at finding a company's name on the MCA portal. It involves retrieving years of filings, reviewing individual documents, examining financial disclosures and keeping track of subsequent developments. Much of the effort lies in accessing and organising this information before the actual analysis can even begin.

For professionals handling multiple companies, transactions or corporate matters, these repetitive steps can take up a considerable amount of time.

Addressing this gap, NyayAssist has launched NyayMCA, a dedicated MCA monitoring and company intelligence platform designed to simplify how professionals retrieve, review, analyse and monitor corporate information.

Available at, the platform brings company documents, master data, financial information, filing history and ongoing monitoring together in one place.

From document retrieval to company intelligence

Retrieving corporate records should be the starting point of company research, not the most time-consuming part of it.

Through NyayMCA, users can request available MCA documents for a company in bulk, reducing the need to retrieve individual files through repeated download cycles. The platform also provides an integrated document viewing experience, allowing users to access their retrieved documents without relying on separate third-party readers.

Beyond retrieval, NyayMCA organises key corporate information into a structured company profile, covering:



Company master data: Incorporation details, registered office, company status and capital information.

Director information: Details of directors associated with the company.

Financials: Financial information extracted from available company filings, including historical financials.

Charges: Details of charges registered against company assets. Filing history: A consolidated view of company filings and their respective filing status.

Users can also generate structured company reports and access AI-powered compliance checks on eligible plans. The reports link relevant information to the underlying MCA filings, enabling users to trace and verify the source of the information.

For professionals conducting due diligence, reviewing a counterparty or examining a company's corporate history, having this information organised in one place can make the initial review considerably more efficient.

Keep track of companies beyond the initial review

Corporate research is rarely a one-time exercise. A new filing, change in directorship or updated financial disclosure can make it necessary to revisit a company's records.

NyayMCA allows users to add companies to a monitoring list and receive notifications when new filings or relevant changes are detected. Monitoring checks are scheduled on a recurring basis, with notifications delivered through email and WhatsApp, depending on the subscription plan.

This is particularly useful for professionals managing portfolios of companies, monitoring counterparties or keeping track of entities involved in ongoing transactions and engagements.

Who is NyayMCA built for?

NyayMCA is particularly useful for professionals who regularly work with corporate filings and company records:



Capital markets and corporate lawyers: For M&A, securities transactions, fundraising, private equity and corporate due diligence.

Company Secretaries: For reviewing statutory filings, tracking compliance and monitoring companies.

Chartered Accountants: For financial reviews, audits and due diligence.

In-house legal and compliance teams: For monitoring subsidiaries, vendors and business counterparties. Investment and credit professionals: For company research, investment assessments and borrower monitoring.

Technology that takes care of the work around the work

NyayMCA reflects a broader approach that NyayAssist has taken towards building technology for legal professionals: identifying the repetitive operational work that takes up their time and finding ways to make it simpler.

Commenting on the launch, Yash, Co-founder of NyayAssist, said:

“Technology should give professionals more time to focus on their actual work. We regularly come across processes that have become accepted as part of everyday practice simply because there hasn't been a more convenient way to do them. Company research is one such example. We wanted to make retrieving, accessing and monitoring corporate records a much more straightforward experience. NyayMCA is another step in that direction.”

Gaurav, Co-founder of NyayAssist, added:

“The challenge wasn't just about making documents easier to download. Professionals need to access those documents, make sense of the information within them and keep track of what changes over time. We built NyayMCA to bring these activities into a connected workflow, with structured company information and source-linked reports supporting the research process.”

NyayMCA is now live at

About Us

NyayAssist AI is an AI-powered legal workspace built for India's legal ecosystem, founded on 7 June 2025. Developed by Hyperboost AI Solutions Pvt. Ltd., it empowers lawyers, solo practitioners, law firms, and law students to work with greater speed and confidence.

Wth access to over 1.3 crore legal records, NyayAssist streamlines research, drafting, case management, document storage, and more, all within a single platform. Trusted by top law schools including NLSIU Bangalore, NLIU Bhopal, and NMIMS Navi Mumbai, it is compliant with ISO 27001, SOC2 Type 1, and DPDPA standards.

NyayAssist AI. AI that thinks like a lawyer, works like your assistant.