MENAFN - GetNews)"Three-Volume Coloring Book Series by Austinpera"The publication represents a significant milestone in the author's independent publishing journey, reflecting a commitment to making geography and cultural exploration accessible through creativity. Designed for readers of all ages, the series encourages individuals to discover Africa, explore its countries, and develop an appreciation for its geographical and cultural diversity.

The publication of Colors of Africa: African Countries Coloring Book, All Ages, Volume 3 brings together geography, cultural awareness, education, and creative exploration for readers of all ages.

NEW YORK, November 25, 2026 - Coloring Book Austinpera announces the publication of Colors of Africa: African Countries Coloring Book, All Ages, Volume 3, marking the completion of a three-volume coloring book series dedicated to introducing readers to the African continent through an engaging and educational coloring experience.

The publication represents a significant milestone in the author's independent publishing journey, reflecting a commitment to making geography and cultural exploration accessible through creativity. Designed for readers of all ages, the series encourages individuals to discover Africa, explore its countries, and develop an appreciation for its geographical and cultural diversity.

By combining artistic expression with educational exploration, the series gives families, students, educators, and individuals a way to incorporate learning into everyday recreational activities. It presents coloring as more than an artistic pastime, encouraging curiosity and cultural awareness through an interactive experience.

Completing the Colors of Africa series highlights the author's commitment to developing educational and recreational resources that make learning approachable and enjoyable. Through coloring activities, readers are encouraged to explore the African continent while engaging with its geography.

The series is intended for children interested in coloring and geography, parents seeking educational activities for their families, teachers looking for creative learning resources, and adults who enjoy coloring and cultural exploration.

“My goal with the Colors of Africa series is to make learning about Africa an enjoyable and creative experience for people of all ages. Through coloring, readers can explore the African continent, spark their curiosity, and appreciate the diversity of its countries. I believe creativity is a wonderful way to bring education and cultural awareness together,” said Coloring Book Austinpera.

About the Book

Colors of Africa: African Countries Coloring Book, All Ages, Volume 3 is the third and final installment in a series that combines creativity, geographical learning, and cultural exploration. Featuring African country maps and national flag colors, the book provides an engaging educational and recreational resource for children, adults, families, and educators interested in discovering Africa and appreciating its diversity.

About the Author

Coloring Book Austinpera is an independent author and publisher dedicated to creating accessible coloring books that combine creativity, education, and cultural exploration. Through the three-volume Colors of Africa series, the author aims to inspire curiosity, promote geographical awareness, and make learning enjoyable for readers of all ages through interactive artistic experiences.

Availability

Colors of Africa: African Countries Coloring Book, All Ages, Volume 3 is available in paperback format through Amazon and its applicable international marketplaces.

Readers, parents, educators, and coloring enthusiasts are encouraged to discover the complete Colors of Africa series and explore the African continent through creativity, geography, and coloring.

To purchase the book, visit Amazon.