MENAFN - GetNews) The collaboration brings together custom liquid silicone rubber molding and precision CNC-machined plastic capabilities, giving OEMs and engineering teams more process choices as products move from development toward production.

CHINA - Nov. 25, 2026 - LSRParts(lsrparts), a custom LSR molding and silicone parts manufacturer, has announced a collaboration with PlasticCNCPro(plasticcncpro), a specialist in CNC-machined plastic components. The companies bring complementary manufacturing capabilities to customers who need to evaluate materials and processes for product development, equipment upgrades, and industrial applications.

The collaboration is built around a practical customer need: not every component is made from the same material, and not every production challenge calls for the same process. By combining access to LSR molding expertise with plastic CNC machining, the companies can offer product developers, OEMs, and engineering teams a broader set of manufacturing options to consider against part function, geometry, volume, performance requirements, and project stage.

Complementary processes for different component needs

LSRParts supports OEMs, product developers, and engineering teams with production-ready silicone components. Its support can begin with design-for-manufacturing review and material selection, continue through validation, and extend into mass production and final inspection. Liquid silicone rubber is suited to applications where the design calls for elastomeric behavior and the performance characteristics of a specified silicone grade.

PlasticCNCPro focuses on machined components made from commodity plastics, engineering polymers, and high-performance materials. Its capabilities include CNC milling and turning, as well as drilling, tapping, threading, and other custom machining operations. The company works from engineering drawings or samples and supports prototypes, validation quantities, low-volume production, and repeat releases when designs are stable.

Its material offering includes commonly used plastics such as ABS, acrylic, polycarbonate, acetal, nylon, and UHMW-PE, along with high-performance polymers such as PEEK, PTFE, PEI, PPS, and PVDF. Typical part families include bushings, guides, rollers, wear components, fixtures, enclosures, insulation parts, and fluid-handling components. Material choices are assessed against stability, exposure, electrical needs, friction, finish, and cost.

These processes serve different purposes rather than competing as interchangeable solutions. Silicone molding may suit a component whose design requires a flexible silicone part, while CNC machining can be a practical route for rigid plastic parts, complex geometries, prototypes, or quantities that do not justify a molded approach. Depending on the product, an assembly may need one type of component or several; each part should be assessed on its own functional and production requirements.

More informed choices from development through production

For engineering teams, evaluating manufacturing options early can help clarify design trade-offs before a project is locked into a process. Questions about material grade, tolerance, geometry, expected volume, surface finish, and operating conditions can all affect the appropriate route. LSRParts' design-for-manufacturing and material-selection support, together with PlasticCNCPro's drawing and sample review for machined plastics, gives customers two specialized perspectives to consider as they define component requirements.

PlasticCNCPro's prototype and low-volume capabilities can support evaluation runs before a design is released for a later production decision. Its published production range includes single prototypes, small validation runs, low-volume lots, and repeat releases, with larger quantities reviewed case by case. For silicone components, LSRParts supports the path from early design review and material selection through validation and production. These capabilities give customers flexibility to assess the needs of different parts without assuming that a single process must fit every component.

The collaboration also reflects the importance of clear technical communication. Drawings, samples, material requirements, critical dimensions, finish expectations, and application conditions help manufacturing teams evaluate feasibility and identify questions early. A process discussion grounded in those details can help buyers compare options more effectively and make decisions that reflect both performance needs and commercial realities.

Supporting a broader manufacturing conversation

As product designs become more specialized, manufacturers and sourcing teams often need to weigh several factors at once: material performance, manufacturability, production quantity, timing, inspection expectations, and total cost. The collaboration between LSRParts and PlasticCNCPro is intended to broaden the process choices available to customers by connecting two focused capabilities—custom silicone molding and CNC machining of engineering plastics.

Customers exploring a project can begin with the part's function and requirements. For molded silicone components, early design and material discussions can help establish a production-ready direction. For CNC-machined plastic parts, a drawing, three-dimensional model, sample, target quantity, and critical tolerances can help guide manufacturability review. Where a project includes different component types, customers can evaluate each part according to its own material and process needs.

By bringing these complementary capabilities into one broader conversation, LSRParts and PlasticCNCPro aim to help customers identify suitable routes for individual components and make better-informed decisions as projects progress. The collaboration is centered on choice: giving product teams access to specialized manufacturing perspectives while keeping the application, design, and production requirements at the center of the discussion.

About LSRParts

LSRParts supports OEMs, product developers, and engineering teams with custom liquid silicone rubber molding and silicone components. Its support spans design-for-manufacturing review, material selection, validation, mass production, and final inspection.

About PlasticCNCPro

PlasticCNCPro provides CNC milling and turning for custom plastic components made from commodity plastics, engineering polymers, and high-performance materials. The company supports prototype, low-volume, and repeat production for industrial applications, working from drawings, samples, and project requirements.