MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the SBU, Ukrinform reports.

The SBU's military counterintelligence exposed a hairdresser from Sloviansk who, according to investigators, had been recruited by Russia and was directing strikes on the city.

The investigation found that“the suspect's main targets were reserve command posts, logistics warehouses, and locations where Ukrainian Armed Forces and National Guard vehicle convoys temporarily stopped.”

According to the SBU,“to identify military facilities and pass their coordinates to the enemy, the suspect walked around the city's streets, photographing the locations of Ukrainian Defense Forces with her phone. She did the same while commuting to and from work. After returning home, the spotter prepared an intelligence report for her FSB handler.”

SBU officers exposed and detained the woman. At the same time, the SBU's military counterintelligence took measures to secure the locations of Ukrainian defense forces.

During searches of the suspect's home, officers found a smartphone which, according to the SBU, she had used to“communicate with the enemy and collect intelligence.”

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According to the investigation, the woman came to the attention of Russian intelligence after resuming contact with an acquaintance who was a member of the Russian armed formation known as the“100th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Republican Guard of the Donetsk People's Republic” and also worked as an FSB informant in the“DPR.”

The SBU noted that, acting on his instructions, the woman“tracked the positions of Ukrainian troops and military equipment and then reported the information to him via an anonymous chat in a messaging app.”

Investigators also established that she had been looking for other potential informants for the Russians.

SBU investigators notified the woman of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

She is in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Photo: National Police of Ukraine