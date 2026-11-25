MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Thomas Navarro, James Giorgio, and Nina Shaffer v. U.S. Center for SafeSport, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, U.S. Equestrian Federation, Inc., and United States of America

Washington, DC, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Civil Liberties Alliance filed an amicus curiae brief today asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear Navarro v. U.S. Center for SafeSport. The Justices should rule that Congress may not transfer its legislative authority to a private corporation-and that policies enacted and enforced as law by a private corporation cannot provide constitutionally required due process of law to individuals who must submit to them.

NCLA does not oppose constitutional action against abuse and misconduct in U.S. Olympic, Paralympic, and equestrian sports. In the Ted Stevens Olympic and Amateur Sports Act, Congress empowers SafeSport, a private corporation that the government does not control, to create and enforce policies on these matters, treating the policies as if Congress made them law. This transfer of power violates Article I of the Constitution, which vests all of the federal government's legislative power in Congress alone. It is wholly inconsistent with government based on the consent of the governed.

Taking away liberty or property through policies enacted by a private corporation violates the Fifth Amendment right to due process of law. A law enacted by a private party is no law at all.

NCLA released the following statement:

“The Constitution gives Congress alone the power to make law. Congress may not delegate that power to anyone-let alone a private corporation over which the government and the people have no control.”

- Jacob Huebert, Senior Litigation Counsel, NCLA

For more information visit the amicus page here .

ABOUT NCLA

NCLA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group founded by prominent legal scholar Philip Hamburger to protect constitutional freedoms from violations by the Administrative State. NCLA's public-interest litigation and other pro bono advocacy strive to tame the unlawful power of state and federal agencies and to foster a new civil liberties movement that will help restore Americans' fundamental rights.

CONTACT: Joe Martyak New Civil Liberties Alliance 703-403-1111...l